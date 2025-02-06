How was the pandemic response so perfectly coordinated all over the world? It seemed like everyone all over the world fell into lockstep all at once.

Canadian attorney Lisa Miron explains on her substack LawyerLisa that the 2005 International Health Regulations allow the WHO to set up National IHR Focal Points (NFPs) as coordinating centers for pandemic response. You are going to be amazed at what she has uncovered.

The WHO asserts:

While disease outbreaks and other acute public health risks are often unpredictable and require a range of responses, the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) provide an overarching legal framework that defines countries’ rights and obligations in handling public health events and emergencies that have the potential to cross borders. The IHR are an instrument of international law that is legally-binding on 196 countries, including the 194 WHO Member States. The IHR grew out of the response to deadly epidemics that once overran Europe. They create rights and obligations for countries, including the requirement to report public health events. The Regulations also outline the criteria to determine whether or not a particular event constitutes a “public health emergency of international concern”.

For the US and Canada, the NFP is the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in Washington, DC. Additionally, the WHO also operates 149 WHO Country Offices. After this show with Miron, I think we must all feel far behind on what the WHO has already accomplished to achieve dominion over the world’s plants, animals, and humans.

Please share extensively Miron’s peer-reviewed article, titled “The WHO Apparatus: The Hidden Influence of National IHR Focal Points and Implications for Sovereign Health Governance”. It has been published in the January 2025 edition of Acta Scientific Medical Sciences.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation”

The above article is also my peer reviewed article on the NFP system. This truly needs exposing because the NFP system is the USAID in each country and one of the systems from all countries in which funds can avoid the large value transaction governance. Please contact me for discussion on podcasts.