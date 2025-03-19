Produced wrote directed
Lead Actor
Wrote and performed the music at the end.
Song Your so dirty.
Satire under 7 minutes.
Thanks.
https://vimeo.com/49103939
password:
candyapple
let me know your thoughts.
I'm going to load up my scripts, short films, novels and old music poetry spoken word possibly under a different substack.
Great that you're bringing this other side of you. By the way, creativity is also huge in my life.
Seems good,to visit your early art,poetry,etc. The 'apples&butts'seems a bit too busy,and that also makes it appear a bit contrived,yet I do appreciate the context!