LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A T's avatar
A T
2h

Always thought it was comical that J Trud pretended to chum up with the Muslim community in Canada when the Globalist's ideologies were 180 degrees apart from true Muslim's and true Followers of Jesus' faiths. It is very hopeful that the link between Muslims and Christians is Jesus Himself!

By the way, the Spirit of the risen Jesus is already here with us and has been so since the murder of Jesus.

Jesus: "I will not leave you as orphans; I will come to you. In a little while the world will see Me no more, but you will see Me. BECAUSE I LIVE, you also will live!" John 14:18, 19

And: "Then Jesus came to them and said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to Me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey all that I have commanded you. And behold I AM WITH YOU ALWAYS, even to the end of the age!” Matthew 20:18–20

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lawyerlisa
Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
1h

there might be 2 antichrists the first one gets destroyed by the second one to fulfill islamic prophecy. thus the muslims and jews would be on the same page messiah wise.

1 Thessalonians 4:17

“Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.”

IF Christians are not caught up IN THE AIR it is the wrong Messiah.

the false messiah shall have a prophet performing miracles that shall fool many.

Revelation 13:14

“And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles which he had power to do in the sight of the beast; saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make an image to the beast, which had the wound by a sword, and did live.”

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture