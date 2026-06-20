Who is Jesus in the Quran.

In the Quran, Jesus—referred to as Isa or Isa ibn Maryam—is held in high regard as the Messiah. He is viewed also , messenger of God, and a prophet of the word of God.

Muslims reject Jesus is the son of God. But do understand Jesus is the Messiah.

Miraculous Birth: He was born to the Virgin Mary (Maryam) through divine command, created by God’s word (”Be”) and spirit, comparable to the creation of Adam.



Prophethood & Titles: He is counted among the five greatest messengers of God. He is given titles such as al-Masih (the Messiah), Kalimat Allah (Word of God), and Ruh Allah (Spirit of God).



Miracles: By God’s permission, Jesus performed various miracles, including speaking from the cradle, healing the blind and leper, bringing clay birds to life, and requesting a table of food from heaven.



Crucifixion and Ascension: The Quran states that Jesus was not crucified or killed. Instead, it holds that God raised him up to heaven.



Islamic eschatology, the return of Isa (Jesus) is a central event, though his primary battle is not directly against Shaitan (Satan) in a one-on-one fight. Instead, his main mission is to defeat the Dajjal (the False Messiah or Antichrist).

Defeating the Dajjal: The Dajjal is seen as the ultimate deceiver and the chief agent of evil who will cause immense chaos (fitnah) on Earth. Jesus Isa (AS) will descend to Earth and eventually confront and kill the Dajjal at the gate of Ludd (near Jerusalem).



Victory Over Evil: While Jesus Isa (AS) does not battle Shaitan ( satan) directly, the defeat of the antichrist aka Dajjal represents a decisive victory over the forces of deception and disbelief that Shaitan promotes.



Role as a Leader: Jesus Isa (AS) returns to defeat the antichrist. He will establish justice, abolish the jizya (tax), and unify the believers.

Battle Against the antichrist Dajjal: Traditions detail that Jesus Isa (AS) will return to fight the antichrist. Muslims will stand alongside Jesus Isa (AS) and fight as Jesus confronts and defeats the antichrist, the Dajjal.

Not the same theology of Christians. But Muslims think Jesus is the Messiah and in end times fight for him against the forces of Satan and the rule of the antichrist.

They think Jesus will show the true believers. I think Jesus is the way the truth and the life as a Christian. Muslims think Jesus is coming back as the returned Messiah and they must fight for him and he will show the world truth. We may differ on what we expect the truth will be shown but i'll leave it to Jesus to show. Essentially they also believe Jesus will show the truth.

Who do they identify the forces of Satan, child sacrifice baal worshippers.

Sabbatai Cevi the satanic Messiah of 1666 infiltrated the Muslims through a mass conversion at the request of the sultan. He had over a million followers in his satanic cult. Like Jacob Frank the satanic Messiah who converted to Catholicism and took his satanic pedophile followers into the catholic faith there are bad weeds among all faiths.

So among some Muslims and Christians there will be satanic deceivers. But what you don't know is that the Muslims are waiting for Jesus and will fight with him.

They also see the same epstein child sacrifice globalist forces as those behind the coming antichrist.

Interesting.

Christians who think Jesus is coming soon will be surprised who will fight alongside them. The desire for Muslims and Christians to be enemies has been inculcated for centiries. Satanists, now Globalists know all end times prophecies. The most important enemy to create and indoctrinate is Muslims vs Christian.

The desire by satanic cults to have Christians eliminate Muslims and vice versa is so strong by the globalists that they might just impersonate and become and fund the terrorists…you know the drill.

911 And the miracle passports.

The Satanists do not want the world to understand before the trap is set. The demons they consult tell them they can win.

they brought in Muslims into Christian lands to create animosity. Why do we know this, non stop drivel bombarded at us.

Imagine Christians going to meet and know their Muslim brothers instead. not to argue. Not to hate. I noticed you Don't like pedophiles the child sacrifice order either.

The hour is soon that breaking bread with who you are told is your foe must be done.

Christians have to clean the pedophiles in their house, and Muslims in theirs. Pedophiles are proof of the satanic infiltration.

Priests shunned shamed named. Grooming gangs shunned shamed named. The globalists will only promote child harm.

Jesus said.

it is better to have a milestone on your neck and be thrown in the ocean than to hurt one of these children who believes in me.

Old testament Jews know the same it is prohibited to mix your seed with molech worshippers. Deuteronomy and Leviticus. The Bible is evidence of the Epstein class at war with God.

I'll set out for you the video claims before you watch it.

Claims Made in the Video:

video creator expresses concern about the 2024 Paris Olympics (1:08-1:12) because a performance during the opening ceremony featured a depiction of the Last Supper to mock Jesus. The speaker uses this example to support their broader claim that major global entertainment events contain recurring, intentional symbols—often which they label as “occult” or “satanic”—designed to influence or mislead the global audience.



fifa Aztec Iconography: The creator identifies the “sun god” featured in the ceremony as Tonatiuh (referred to as “Toneshia”), claiming its presence on stage served as an endorsement of human sacrifice rituals historically associated with the Aztec deity (0:00 - 0:40).



The “Labubu” Mascot: The video alleges that the Labubu character is a reference to the Mesopotamian demon Pazuzu, framing it as a sinister symbol rather than a harmless toy (0:40 - 0:50).



Artist Names and Symbolism: The creator interprets the name of the singer Burna Boy as a reference to the deity Baal, suggesting his presence was a ritualistic allusion to child sacrifice. The video further claims that a dancer’s hand gesture (a triangle) was a deliberate, coded message to the audience (0:50 - 1:35).



Thematic Patterns: The video asserts that these “symbols” are part of a recurring pattern seen in other major events, such as the 2012 Super Bowl and the 2024 Paris Olympics (1:08 - 1:24).

Aztec Deity: The speaker claims the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony featured ‘Tonatiuh’ (referred to as Toneshia), an Aztec sun god associated with human sacrifice, and that the trophy was placed upon an altar dedicated to this deity. (0:14-0:40)



The Labubu Toy: The speaker asserts that the mascot ‘Labubu’ is a reference to the Mesopotamian demon ‘Pazuzu’. (0:40-0:50)



Burna Boy: The speaker argues that the singer’s name is a reference to the ancient deity ‘Baal’, linked to child sacrifice. (0:52-1:02)



Recurring Patterns: The speaker references previous events, including the 2012 Super Bowl (Madonna) and the 2013 performance by Beyoncé, as part of a cycle of occult symbolism. (1:08-1:18)



Triangle Gesture: The speaker claims a dancer’s hand gesture forming a triangle was a deliberate, coded message to the audience. (1:27-1:34)

Mexico City (Estadio Azteca - June 11):



Headliners: Shakira and Burna Boy performed the official anthem, “Dai Dai.”



Other Performers: J Balvin, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná, Ryan Castro, Tyla, and Megan Thee Stallion.



Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium - June 12):



Headliners: Katy Perry (performing “Wonder” with Tius Luka).



Other Performers: LISA (of BLACKPINK), Anitta, Rema, Future, and Tyla.



Toronto (BMO Field - June 12):



Featured Artists: This ceremony highlighted a diverse mix of genres and styles, featuring Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé (noted for his work in traditional pop and jazz), Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, Elyanna, and William Prince.



Additionally, Andrea Bocelli was involved in the musical lineup in collaboration with David Guetta.

Word-for-Word Breakdown or Arabic verse he says is relevant about the demonic song symbols child sacrifice and making fun of Jesus in the last supper.



Wa-istafziz: And incite/agitate

Man: whoever

Istata’ta: you are able (to)

Minhum: among them

Bi-sawtika: with your voice

Wa-ajlib: and assault/rally

Alayhim: against them

Bi-khaylika: with your cavalry

Wa-rajilika: and your infantry

Wa-sharikhum: and be a partner to them

Fi al-amwali: in the wealth

Wa-al-awladi: and the children

Wa-’idhum: and promise them

Wama ya’iduhumu: and does not promise them

Al-shaytanu: the Satan

Illa ghururan: except (as a) delusion

Well.

Have a great day. I know the hostile comments from never seen subscribers will come. Shatan has an army too.

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