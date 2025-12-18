LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Akey's avatar
Andy Akey
2h

Lisa, it's now clearer than ever how the talmudic/zionist/masonic cult operate. Trump says we're getting out of the WHO. Meanwhile every control lever of the WHO already exists in a multitude of laws, ESG's and compliant Oligarchs and politicians of every stripe in the Federal and State level U.S. governments. The WHO doesn't need to carry the water when federal and state governments do so. Same in Canada with bill C293. Not needed as the intent is already enshrined downstream in every province and municipality. It's a playbook as old as the Kazarian cabal. People feel relieved that C293 died with Liberal prorogue yet fail to see the downstream disaster. This level of skullduggery is pure luciferian. Your piece on the 7 noahide laws points to the true head of the snake and how these are being incorporated in tools like bill C9.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Bond's avatar
Barbara Bond
2h

Lisa there’s a person on Facebook charging the government? EcclesiaScriptorium is this a thing? Ty

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lawyerlisa
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture