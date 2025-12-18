He has the courage to see and act and inspire.

“Our Muslim and Christian friends keep asking whether Muslim MPs elected on the Liberal platform can defeat Bill C-9 in Parliament by voting against it.

From Election Support to Parliamentary Action: Time for Muslim MPs to Stand Against Anti-Religion Legislation. A Call to Muslim Leaders and MPs to Protect Religious Freedom.”

He asks all Muslims and Muslim leaders to write liberal Muslim MPs to vote against the Bill.

I say the betrayal is deep and ask them to cross the floor.

Here is his stack. He lists the contact information of liberal.Muslim MPs.

Do you see your religious representatives? Sikh, Hindu, Jewish, athiest, social-marxist (it’s a religion and the most lethal of all time).

Do you want to reach out in this way?

Keep calling Writing and sharing action items. The biggest gift you can give for Christmas (i love Jesus and celebrate Christmas) is religious freedom.

#istandforreligiousfreedom

#getoffmybible

#getoffthequran

Every globalist action has a counteraction. Protection of religious freedom is a liberal notion. Instead they are totalitarians.

Who are the liberals now. Shatan knows!!!!! #luciferpartyofcanada

God bless you and love you dear readers. Put the values of advent in your day.

Hope

Love

Joy

Faith.

Praising God with a joyful heart confuses and banishes demons. Give thanks for being called into action.

There is no more beautiful gift than to act for God and your fellow man.

in this season this verse means our instruction.

Matthew 25:31-46

English Standard Version

The Final Judgment

31 “When the Son of Man comes in his glory, and all the angels with him, then he will sit on his glorious throne. 32 Before him will be gathered all the nations, and he will separate people one from another as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats. 33 And he will place the sheep on his right, but the goats on the left. 34 Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world. 35 For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, 36 I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me.’ 37 Then the righteous will answer him, saying, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you drink? 38 And when did we see you a stranger and welcome you, or naked and clothe you? 39 And when did we see you sick or in prison and visit you?’ 40 And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers,[a] you did it to me.’

41 “Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. 42 For I was hungry and you gave me no food, I was thirsty and you gave me no drink, 43 I was a stranger and you did not welcome me, naked and you did not clothe me, sick and in prison and you did not visit me.’ 44 Then they also will answer, saying, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or naked or sick or in prison, and did not minister to you?’ 45 Then he will answer them, saying, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did not do it to one of the least of these, you did not do it to me.’ 46 And these will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.”

Whatever your beliefs, giving to those who suffer and hurt and have less is the ministry of Christ. The celebration is not under the tree, not merely with family but with your fellow man. Not through food banks. But direct. Should you take Christmas as your athiest celebration add to the unwrapping, with true gifting.

The government places itself as dei esg reduction of man to data. They want to own all. Ubi, one speech, one religion. They surveil grade and omnipotent decide our fates. They are not.becoming secular. No. They have the hubris to mimic God.

Who leads souls to the left.

That will not end well.

Love you dear readers. Now stand in prayer, joy and steadfast courage, your hearts alit. Helping others has endless possibilities this season.

