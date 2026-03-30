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Graham Vincent's avatar
Graham Vincent
1h

See here, Lisa, for a similar case of manipulation of the law, this time in Belgium:

https://endlesschain.substack.com/p/sanda-dia-and-the-reuzegom-fraternity

https://endlesschain.substack.com/p/varnish-and-veneer-applied-with-care

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John C's avatar
John C
3hEdited

Are the Gospels corrupted and subsequently corrected and perfected by the Quran?

https://luxortaest.substack.com/p/are-the-gospels-corrupted-and-subsequently

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