FATHER throws chair at judge who gives his daughter's murderer 120 days community service for the crime. FYI there is now so many reports saying this was recent 2025 vs in 2013 (facebook) it is difficult to discover when this occurred. But watch the clip.

The injustice system in the Netherlands de facto legalized murder. Without punishment, there is no crime. This was a public humiliation ritual. Capital punishment by the state was applied to the victim. But is that the whole story?

It reads exactly like a Canadian case where a “migrant” driver got a similar non custodial sentence for inflicting death by car.

Do you wonder if these injustices are government staged to create division? Part of me does. Is this for real. Or are we finding our way in a theater of the absurd?

What is real in my book WORLD ON MUTE, is a consistent thread of de facto legalizing violent crimes and punishing speech. Even speech that decries it, especially speech that focuses on the migrant status.

That is real. But let's figure out who benefits and why.

Is the high profile migrant vs existing population (of all races FYI) a necessary op.

Consider the benefits.

The first one is to of course prevent exiting a new populations working together.

I call it the ice cream op. Give one kid the big scoop every time, the other kid none. Who is hated? Not the scooper but the kid getting the ice cream.

Now these traffic murders might be real and the op is the sentencing. This is a legitimate possibility as murder by reckless driving can happen.

But the reports have us at the “migrant." When the system is what is being destroyed.

The other benefit is creating the Conditions necessary to spark revolt to then run the tanks. It allows the responses to be targeted as white supremacy or other framing. All dehuminization based on race.

Still another BENEFIT is a mind war. One that defeats the population so they don't think about solutions or working together.

The fill the void benefit is the justified application of “ the solution”. The law and order of the Noahide laws.

This is how the left and right work together towards an outcome.

Will a breakdown of society benefit a global one world government by weakening all trust in existing power structures?

Remember this guilt by association op works like this. The revolting creeps at the top who murder and pillage on a societal scale pick the lowly citizens as a whole (who they already empty of power) as the scape goat.

Think the Epstein class rapes and eats babies and points at who to take the blame. Then they pick a race and religion to blame, while they continue to solidify power.

The world governments melding to NWO are occupied by a mind virus. They seek the silence criticism. In my book WORLD ON MUTE I describe the final crime as the word no.

The truth?

It is because they fear words and their power.

Human Rights now de facto means the inability to criticize oppression, oppressive systems, or the agents of oppressors.

Bill c-9 passed the house. I found only one place this was championed. Are these groups scared of words? Why.

I would welcome whether anyone can decide if this quote is hate speech?

Jewish condemnation and denunciation followed.

Irresponsible. For showing his views? Or for having shared those views?

Is his view hate speech? Did chabad welcome Bill c-9.

What about burning holy sites. Is that position something we observe.

is there a cult view point that Friedman expresses that assaults our nerves raw?

Back to legalization of murder.

When men are powerless to prevent their women and children from being murdered…

What is the society we live in? Quick shut down speech?

Capital punishment was applied that day. It was applied to the women and children of the Netherlands. And the men were forced to witness it. But it was applied too on the possibility of cooperation between our new neighbors and existing neighbors.

The biggest risk is that humanity see ourselves with a common interest. What if that interest is the most important idea we can never consider. What if we are the natural born humans vs the sterilized cyborgs of the future, grid dependent, silent, kill switched without dissent.

Then it's a direction that the Sam Altmans direct.

One very important truth must be considered.

The darkness is confused by the light. It comprehends it not. John 1 1-5.

Because.

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