“2030 Vision

Communities are leading the transformation needed to thrive* within planetary boundaries.”

OK that they ‘transform’ our communities. So they are actors, without our direction.

Every government institution being part of the Party objective is pure communism. Institutions being around for the purpose of the communist agenda is clearly this caucus. If it were led by the people this wouldn’t even exist.

‘within planetary boundaries),

THEREFORE no state boundaries. these ‘councils’ or cities or communities, or regions or corporations are pushing ACTIVELY FOR THE END OF THE STATE.

No one has the dialogue to dissect language anymore. These commies are more likely to be featured in an MSM article than have a critical thinker realize they are communists. We sit idly by as communists intend to mollify us for reasons of our safety and CLIMATE, while they fully dismantle the state. it’s borders, it’s people led democracy.

“Mission

Connect, support, and advocate for locally elected leaders to accelerate the transformation for communities to thrive*

*Thrive means communities are resilient, healthy, regenerative, decarbonized and socially just”

So basically FUND the candidates that are in their pocket. THE GLOBALIST PARTY TO ERRECT OUR FEUDALIST COMMUNIST TECHNOCRATIC STATE.

‘DECARBONIZED’ so essentially fully poor, on electrical energy supplied by insecure intermittent sources largely provided by CCP.

do you know why it is essential to return us to the dark ages? No but just look. For instance the left takes down hydro electric dams with the idea fish will come back. They take their nuclear out of commission. It is not decarbonizing so much as a portion of the population cold, hungry, starving.

THRIVE will be received in the press as a verb that is WOW oh they want an amazing community. It is the same trick as SAFE AND EFFECTIVE

but it is defined isn’t it. to thrive it MUST HEALTHY oh. ok that’s the 9 sectoral data spaces SO A CONTROL MATRIX THAT WILL INCLUDE uptake of what ever their health program requires REGNERATIVE oh ok. make sure your old people or middle age, sick and infirm are EUTHANIZED. I’m wrong? correct me please, and provide assurances. REGENERATIVE could be replacing existing population with new population. Decarbonized: fully poor. If the studies say we are sources of carbon what does that mean. Are we decarbonized. IT IS THE CARBON CYCLE LOSERS. SOCIALLY just. That is just the gulag the same poor, the same starve, the same cold, the same short life spans. the same amount of exhales.



Someone not using their faculties for New speak will read thrive and just wriggle in excitement at the promised communist ecstasy. I have a former unemployed colleague who is so left she is Antifa. But she was mad as hell to not be able to get her favourite cereal when these were not on the shelf. Meat eater, dairy drinker antifa green net zero pluggers happily going on their bike to get all the things capitalism and oil and gas provide.

starving is fast people. 3 days of food in the city in any given day. 3 days. so once you shut that down, what happens. equity.

support agriculture, capitalism (not current crony capitalism) and the Rule of Law. It has been the only experiment outside feudalistic tyranny.

to my antifa former colleague:

I wonder what is she pouring in that cereal. bug juice. all these activated souls are so lost in a totalitarian state.

Yuri Bezmenov says in his experience the KJB killed those who helped them rise to power FIRST. why. he says because they are the most disappointed with the result and the KGB realized they become the biggest trouble makers. they get so angry about the result, so it’s best to just off them all right away and that is what the said they do.

equity is the same diet for all that your government monitors. is that a great relationship? you and your AI entity.

)

so the left championing the smart city 15 minute c40 city objective? Complete streets state that they work with the c40 and the smart city. It is all linked.

no one of the left likes to travel, eat meat I guess?

time to switch sides now.

The reality of EQUITY is starvation. MASS EQUAL STARVATION.

climate is communism. communism is climate.

unless you think you really are going to be part of the elite squad, what are you doing championing this.

we are in the 11th hour.

Miracle is that you read and switch sides. Miracle is you understand the power that moves and decide, after all, it doesn’t quite feel right. Mr. Netzero following me don’t you want to switch. Don’t you want to be a whistle blower. Let’s go!!! defeat the gulag. there will be no rainbows or sparkles, hair dye or clubs.

And all I did was analyze this page. https://climatecaucus.ca/who-we-are/vision-and-mission

If you think THRIVE MEANS THE DICTIONARY MEANING COMMENT BELOW. IF YOU THINK I MISSED ANYTHING LET ME KNOW. if you want to correct the record and endorse this organization please do so. I promise not to laugh.

