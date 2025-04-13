mRNA BIOWEAPONS PROHIBITION ACT!!! Submitted in Minnesota Legislature! This should form the template for your jurisdiction.
Here is a post I'mso happy to share.
Hope to your dying breath.
you matter.
Look where Dr Sansone's draft got to!!
Oh the places it should go.
Consider bringing it to a politician in your jurisdiction.
We aren't done. We are legion.
BREAKING: mRNA BIOWEAPONS PROHIBITION ACT!!! Submitted in Minnesota Legislature! First in nation proposed legislation recognizing that mRNA injections violate existing bioweapons law!
Representative Shane Mekeland submitted my mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act in the Minnesota legislature. This is the first meaningful legislation proposed to prohibit mRNA. This is a first in the nation proposed legislation that recognizes that mRNA injections are already illegal and violate existing bioweapons/weapons of mass destruction laws.
We need other states to introduce this legislation too. The purpose is to get this passed somewhere and get a jurisdiction to recognize mRNA is a bioweapon.
Also, please check out my case to prohibit mRNA injections in Florida because they are bioweapons.
Here is the sample bill it is based on. A screen shot of the bill is below.⁹
PDF and Screen Shot below of MN mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act
Mn Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act
214KB ∙ PDF file
Possible to try this for Canada as well?
Thanks for the feed back Maria! Let’s get the idea out there as well as banning tax payer paid aerosol spraying! You know “chemical trails”