Here is a post I'mso happy to share.

Hope to your dying breath.

you matter.

Look where Dr Sansone's draft got to!!

Oh the places it should go.

Consider bringing it to a politician in your jurisdiction.

We aren't done. We are legion.

BREAKING: mRNA BIOWEAPONS PROHIBITION ACT!!! Submitted in Minnesota Legislature! First in nation proposed legislation recognizing that mRNA injections violate existing bioweapons law!

Representative Shane Mekeland submitted my mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act in the Minnesota legislature. This is the first meaningful legislation proposed to prohibit mRNA. This is a first in the nation proposed legislation that recognizes that mRNA injections are already illegal and violate existing bioweapons/weapons of mass destruction laws.

Leave a comment

Share

We need other states to introduce this legislation too. The purpose is to get this passed somewhere and get a jurisdiction to recognize mRNA is a bioweapon.

Also, please check out my case to prohibit mRNA injections in Florida because they are bioweapons.

Here is the sample bill it is based on. A screen shot of the bill is below.⁹

PDF and Screen Shot below of MN mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act

Mn Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act

214KB ∙ PDF file

Thanks for reading LawyerLisa’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Download