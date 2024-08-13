Imagine they roll out vaccine by cop for monkey itch.

https://globalnews.ca/news/10696207/mpox-cases-rise-toronto-vaccination/

We are so done with government messaging. My loved left as I call them, I just try to reach them.

Oh nooooo! WHO minions at it. Again

Health officials see a sharp rise in cases and urge eligible residents to get vaccinated

Mpox in Toronto: Health officials see sharp rise in cases

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News

Posted August 13, 2024



Toronto Public Health is urging eligible residents to get vaccinated against mpox after a sharp rise in cases.

The local health unit said as of July 31 there have been a total of 93 confirmed cases of the virus compared with 21 cases for the same period in 2023.

Cases have been increasing in late June and July following major events and festivals in the city, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said.

They added that they have recorded a higher concentration of mpox cases in residents in the downtown care. However, cases have been reported right across the city.

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a virus that spreads from person to person through contact with infected lesions, skin blisters, body fluids or respiratory secretions, TPH said.

“It can also be transmitted by contact with materials contaminated with the virus including clothing or bedding and through bites or scratches from infected animals,” the local public health unit said.”

That always cracks me up.

Sorry for any one out there scratching.

