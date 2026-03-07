LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GL Hendricks's avatar
GL Hendricks
6h

Found the full movie is on Youtube if anyone is interested: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VItItJY6Hp0

Reply
Share
J Shannon's avatar
J Shannon
7h

Predictive programming from 45 years ago, eerily similar to current events.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture