This is the AI summary of a movie made in 1981 called EARLY WARNING.

“The movie “Early Warning” (1981) depicts a Christian woman’s urgent mission to expose a “One World Foundation” that secretly seeks to control the world (1:47). She believes this organization’s rise aligns with biblical end-times prophecies, particularly the Mark of the Beast (5:10).

The Foundation’s Agenda (3:26): The “One World Foundation” aims to establish a global government and monetary system (5:18). They manipulate global events like the energy crisis (3:54), food shortages (4:00), and labor unrest (4:04) to condition people’s minds to accept their solutions. They plan to implement a computerized numbering system (5:04) for all financial transactions, which can be painlessly imprinted on a person’s hand or forehead (5:35).



A Reporter’s Involvement (1:47): Janie Marshall attempts to convince Sam Jensen, a newspaper reporter, to publish her findings. Initially skeptical, Sam becomes entangled after Janie is pursued by the Foundation, and Mike Williams, a mutual friend who was also investigating the Foundation, is found dead (16:24).



Escalating Threats (23:15): The Foundation uses its control over finances to cancel *Sam’s credit and bank accounts* (24:03), demonstrating their power to cripple individuals financially. This further convinces Sam of the Foundation’s dangerous influence.



Biblical Interpretations (34:08): Janie’s uncle, Dr. Marshall, an astronomer, explains how planetary alignments (36:04) and their effects on Earth (37:06) can be interpreted as signs of the end times, according to biblical prophecies from Luke Chapter 21 (35:00). He urges Sam to heed God’s warnings (1:15:05).



Confrontation and Resolution (1:19:22): After a series of chases and close calls in the desert, Sam and Janie manage to expose the Foundation’s meeting and gather a tape of their sinister plans (1:11:00). However, the tape is eventually confiscated by the Foundation (1:22:33).



The Warning Stands (1:24:26): Despite losing the evidence, Janie maintains that the Foundation’s actions align with prophecy, and their ultimate destruction will come from their own greed. The film concludes with a news report denying Sam’s claims and attributing them to his recent “auto accident” (1:25:09), implying the Foundation’s continued control over information.”

You need to click through to youtube to watch it.

Or if banned in your area search for it. Movie title EARLY WARNING.

