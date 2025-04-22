here is the report

“Blacklock's Reporter says the report, compiled by the Privy Council’s think tank Policy Horizons Canada, paints a picture of widespread financial insecurity, eroded trust in institutions, and looming mental health challenges tied to economic despair.

“Downward social mobility is the norm,” stated Disruptions On The Horizon, which placed the collapse of the middle class among the top 10 most probable national disruptions in the near future.

The report, dated 2024 but quietly released on Saturday, also warned that a growing number of Canadians may no longer afford to live independently, with worsening access to housing and stable employment.

“Housing is increasingly unaffordable and work arrangements are more precarious,” it read. “Many Canadians now find themselves in lower socioeconomic conditions than their parents, and these conditions are likely to worsen from one generation to the next.”

The analysis was based on input from roughly 500 unnamed government experts, stakeholders, and foresight specialists. Their insights suggested that as Canadians struggle to keep up with rising costs and stagnant wages, a national mental health crisis could emerge, driven by hopelessness and the belief that upward mobility is no longer attainable.

“People may lose trust in governments’ ability to help them achieve social mobility,” the report warned, especially in areas like housing, education, and the rising cost of living.

Those already facing multiple barriers could fall even further behind, it said, as services become harder to access.

The think tank also noted growing public frustration with extreme wealth inequality. “As the extremely wealthy continue to accumulate a larger share of the wealth, resentment may deepen until calls for greater wealth redistribution reach a critical point.”

Kristel Van der Elst, director general of Policy Horizons, defended the report’s bleak projections.

“Even seemingly distant or improbable events and circumstances can suddenly become reality,” she wrote, emphasizing the importance of preparing for disruptive scenarios.

The report listed eight “under-anticipated” risks that could also upend Canadian life, including: antibiotic resistance, widespread unmet basic needs, the monetization of personal biodata, civil war in the United States, immigrants opting against Canada, indigenous governance of unceded territory, uninsurable infrastructure, and global war.

Explaining the “basic needs go unmet” scenario, the report cited environmental instability, fragile economic growth, and unreliable global supply chains as factors that could undermine access to essential services like housing, food, water, health care, and financial security.

Policy Horizons Canada said its mission is to help federal decision-makers develop more resilient policies in the face of mounting uncertainty.”

