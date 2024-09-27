This week let's focus on the provision dealing with land expropriation to Solve for or derisk pandemics.

We need to get that to the realtors and investors and mortgage brokers. Who do you know? How do we reach them.

Here is a link to listen to the audio clips which are well worth it. And where you can find the dialogue. We also need desperately to reach Quebec and their freedom community to make dents there. Let's go!

https://www.cjwwradio.com/2024/09/27/205332/

Food Professor concerned about pandemic legislation

By Neil BillingerSep 27, 2024 | 2:01 PM

There are many pieces of legislation introduced during a Parliamentary session—-only a few received widespread media coverage while other bills fly under the radar getting much less public attention.

Bill C-293 is a private member’s bill introduced by a Liberal backbench MP from Toronto. Published reports indicate Nathaniel Erskine-Smith was raised as a vegetarian and is now a vegan. Bill C-293 deals with governmental powers in the event of another pandemic covering a wide variety of topics ranging from food to vaccines.

This is an excerpt of a comment made by Erskine-Smith following the introduction of Bill C-293 in November 2022.

Audio Player

00:00

00:38

Dr. Sylvain Charlebois wrote an opinion piece that was published by Sun media newspapers across the country this week. Charlebois is the Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University in Halifax and is a well-known figure in food circles. Speaking to CJWW Agriculture Director Neil Billinger, Charlebois expressed serious concerns about Bill C-293 and its contents.

Audio Player

00:00

02:00

Charlebois talks about the current status of Bill C-293

Audio Player

03:04

04:01

This is the link to the Food Professor Podcast.

We are doing what people power is. Getting the word out person to person. Please get addicted to this. Please get to understand you matter and your voice making connections actually matters. It’s the phone calls.

Leave a comment

Share