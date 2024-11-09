2050 Draft Land Use and Mobility Plan

The 2050 Draft Land Use and Mobility Plan invites you to reflect on the Montréal of tomorrow. The aim is to revisit our urban development model so we can improve our quality of life for the next 25 years.

Montrealers are encouraged to express themselves about the proposals that have been submitted to achieve the greater Montréal area’s vision for the future.

Find out how this urban planning and mobility project can change your daily life:

Plan and Strategy2050 Land Use and Mobility Plan Timeline

Rethinking land use in Montréal

The draft 2050 Land Use and Mobility Plan project sets out a population-oriented framework for actions to be taken by the city involving mobility, housing, economic development, ecological transition, environment and heritage.

The plan is based on the following 3 principles:

Ecological transition and biodiversity

Health and safety

Social and territorial equity

Montreal in 2050 is…

A city with an unparalleled quality of life

In 2050, Montréal will be a city where we live in safe, inclusive and human-scale neighbourhoods. It will be a city with accessible and high-quality local services and places to socialize. The values of fairness and solidarity will be paramount and ubiquitous in all of our neighbourhoods.

To preserve natural environments and their biodiversity, the city intends to curb urban sprawl, while ensuring population density that is adapted to each environment. The height, surface area and space occupied by buildings are being revisited.

Urban growth is primarily taking place in areas under development that present significant opportunities for transformation, such as the future Namur-Hippodrome district in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

The city is focusing on the development of complete neighbourhoods that will satisfy everyday needs (shops, libraries, parks, etc.) more effectively.

Rue Laurier Ouest

An exemplary city in terms of mobility

To create complete neighbourhoods, active, shared and collective transport networks that are universally accessible are being developed quickly and extensively across Montréal. In 2050, more than 2 out of 3 trips in Montréal will be taken using public or active transportation.

Since transportation is the primary greenhouse-gas emitting sector, Montréal is taking several steps to:

Reduce travel needs and distances

Improve access to services

Increase the number of active mobility and public transportation options

Key mobility initiatives include modes of travel, the sharing of public space and accessibility to employment hubs.

The city has chosen to prioritize methods of transportation that have a low environmental footprint. The aim is to consolidate the existing public transportation network and create complementary mobility networks to support travel on foot, by bike, on public transportation and by car sharing.

To develop these sustainable mobility networks, the draft Land Use and Mobility Plan aims to establish a vast tramway system, develop more quality bike paths and create safe and extensive pedestrian routes.

An accessible city

More than 200,000 housing units will be built, guaranteeing an abundant, diversified, high-quality and affordable residential supply. Although Montréal is facing a shortage of affordable housing, the Land Use and Mobility Plan aims to introduce mechanisms to accelerate the pace of housing starts.

To provide an affordable housing supply, the city prioritizes off-market housing owned by a social mission entity (cooperative, non-profit, paramunicipal corporation or social utility trust) and placed away from speculation. These housing projects are not for profit, which keeps them affordable.

As part of the Louvain Est écoquartier in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, 800 to 1,000 housing units will be built, at least 50% of which will be social and community housing. A complete neighbourhood based on active mobility, social innovation and the community values of solidarity and sharing will be built.

a sustainable city

In 2050, nature in the city will be everywhere. Forty per cent of the territory will be green and there will be 70 kilometres of green corridors.

The draft Land Use and Mobility Plan sets ambitious objectives for greening the Montréal area and the preservation of wetlands and natural environments. Land acquisition by the city is the preferred means of protecting natural environments and extending large parks. Significant efforts are also being made to restore access to the shores of the island.

Like all major cities in the world, Montréal is not immune to climatic hazards of all kinds. A variety of climate-related phenomena affect residents and put infrastructures to the test. Initiatives to adapt Montréal to climate change have already yielded encouraging results. For example, there are sponge parks that absorb water and redirect it during episodes of torrential rainfall. This reduces the pressure on the sewer system. Some 30 sponge parks will be added over the next 2 years, the largest of which is in Verdun.

Parc Pierre-Dansereau, réalisé dans le cadre du projet MIL Montréal

A city that stimulates economic growth

In 2050, industrial sectors and employment hubs will be more densely built, green, diversified and accessible. Our thriving downtown will offer a dynamic urban experience; local streets and commercial hubs will be livelier than ever, complementing large shopping centres.

As a hub of knowledge and business that is connected to the entire world, Montréal is a thriving economic crossroads. By offering complete, greener and better-serviced living environments, the city aims to attract skilled workers and investment in cutting-edge sectors. This approach will also increase the city’s regulatory flexibility to maximize occupancy of commercial premises and support the adaptation of businesses to the new realities of the market.

Through a dedicated downtown strategy, Montréal continues to intensify its efforts, with its partners, to strengthen economic vitality.

A city that values its history

By 2050, all new buildings and major renovations will include recycled and repurposed building materials.

As a UNESCO City of Design, Montréal is renowned for the diversity of infrastructures and landscapes that have shaped its identity. With the draft 2050 Land Use and Mobility Plan, the city is taking steps to preserve its built environment and make its buildings more resilient and sustainable. Lighting, ventilation and the choice of building materials are adapted to climate change, so that buildings require almost no energy to heat or cool. Montréal also aims to decarbonize all construction and renovation operations.

Aboriginal heritage, a cornerstone of the city’s rich history, must be much more visible and emphasized in development projects.

Parcours Peel, situé sur la rue Peel, entre la rue Smith et le parc du mont Royal

Archaeological digs at the heart of Rue Sherbrooke and Rue Peel have revealed an Iroquois village dating back to the 14th century. This important discovery led to the creation of a pathway composed of bronze sculptures whose intent is to encourage dialogue between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people.

