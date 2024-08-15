Lasix also known as flurosemide is a diuretic medication that doctors commonly use to treat heart failure, including myocarditis.

It is tolerated well by pediatric patients.

but 1. This medicine was just recalled in Africa in Zambia.

Zambia is bordered to the north by the Democratic Republic of the Congo the epicenter of mpox cases.

Zambia is listed as a country that traveller's coming from need to look for symptoms of money pox.

https://www.zamra.co.zm/nproject/medical-product-alert-recall-of-furosemide-tablets-bp-40mg-batch-no-tfr222001-skylark/

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/emalfarb_africa-medicines-vaccines-activity-7229175100908982272-iuvD

And 2.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/africacdc_vaccinessavelives-activity-7227976484634673152-M5Pc

Cases of the strain, called clade 1, haven't been reported outside of central and eastern Africa at this time, the CDC said in its alert. However, due to the risk of additional spread, the agency is recommending clinicians in the U.S. consider mpox in patients who have recently been in the Democratic Republic of Congo or to any neighboring country (Angola, Burundi, Central Africa Republic, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda or Zambia) and have symptoms of mpox. Mpox, previously called monkeypox, is a virus that causes fevers, headaches, muscle aches and painful boils on the skin. It’s spread from person to person through close, skin-to-skin contact. It can be deadly Share LawyerLisa’s Substack

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/cdc-alerts-doctors-watch-strain-mpox-spreading-africa-rcna165424

Oh

Now it's in Sweden.

“Sweden said Thursday that it had confirmed a case of the more contagious version of mpox currently circulating in central and eastern Africa.

It is the first known infection of the strain outside of Africa”.

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/sweden-confirms-first-case-mpox-strain-congo-rcna166763?icid=recommended

https://emedicine.medscape.com/article/890740-medication?form=fpf

I am sure they recall medicines all the time. And there's other medicines to reduce swelling and liqids

I’m sure the mpox vaccine launch (they want 10 million doses) and recall of furosemide in Zambia is a coincidence.

Boy they sure are EXCITED.

Ever notice recalls of medications are not the ones we want.

On a bright note. Zero of my normie friends give two flying rats asses about Money Pox. they DO NOT WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT. It's like a trauma they want to forget and talk to the hand.

they do not at all go near topics that suggest that last one was not what they thought, or might come back, as a 2.0.

We are on alert, because, well the last rodeo sucked. And we know roughly what the psychopaths want.

Are people asleep, or unwilling to believe covid will have a next. Denial is which stage of grief?

That should give us an indication of where sheep are in this.

Might as well have a great attitude as we face the authoritarians .

There's no reason to panic like a just stop oil fanatic.

