BECAUSE it is expensive and time consuming to do the tests.

So let’s model it.

This example is with pharmaceuticals which can or cannot cross the blood brain barrier - based on modeling.

Is this a slippery slope? How does that make you feel about safety testing? Are they prioritizing speed of approval over actual safety results?

“Development of QSAR models to predict blood-brain barrier permeability

Sadegh Faramarzi 1, Marlene T Kim 1, Donna A Volpe 1, Kevin P Cross 2, Suman Chakravarti 3, Lidiya Stavitskaya 1

Assessing drug permeability across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) is important when evaluating the abuse potential of new pharmaceuticals as well as developing novel therapeutics that target central nervous system disorders. One of the gold-standard in vivo methods for determining BBB permeability is rodent log BB; however, like most in vivo methods, it is time-consuming and expensive. In the present study, two statistical-based quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) models were developed to predict BBB permeability of drugs based on their chemical structure. The in vivo BBB permeability data were harvested for 921 compounds from publicly available literature, non-proprietary drug approval packages, and University of Washington's Drug Interaction Database. The cross-validation performance statistics for the BBB models ranged from 82 to 85% in sensitivity and 80-83% in negative predictivity. Additionally, the performance of newly developed models was assessed using an external validation set comprised of 83 chemicals. Overall, performance of individual models ranged from 70 to 75% in sensitivity, 70-72% in negative predictivity, and 78-86% in coverage. The predictive performance was further improved to 93% in coverage by combining predictions across the two software programs. These new models can be rapidly deployed to predict blood brain barrier permeability of pharmaceutical candidates and reduce the use of experimental animals.

Keywords: QSAR; blood-brain barrier; in silico; log BB; permeability.

This is not the only example of modelling adverse events instead of testing for them.

Modeling was very attractive as a ‘science’ in climate change. modelling was ‘effective’ in narrative science in climate change. Modelling depends on the variables imputed, and the equation set. It does not involve asking a question, forming a hypothesis, designing or performing an experiment or collecting data. No data is ever collected in climate change modelling. And now we are getting into this very same issue with pharmaceutical products.

