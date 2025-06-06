Please hit the stack button to read this. The flags and logos make this a longer post.

those are the colors of the Minor attracted person aka pedo movement.

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/Memes_and_Graphics#/media/File:FCncb9dWUAMBHOW.png

MAP Maned Lion (Bolt)

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/Memes_and_Graphics#/media/File:Mapmane.png

Minor attracted gradient flag

2009 Newgon "Gradient" Flag by Philist: First known use of this, or a related concept

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/Memes_and_Graphics#/media/File:Gradient.jpeg

More details

2018 post-publicity "MAP Flag" - i.e. original Stenna "NOMAP Flag"

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/Memes_and_Graphics#/media/File:Mapflag2018.svg

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/Memes_and_Graphics#/media/File:MAPflagunitedlarge.svg

2021 MAP Flag presented without anti-alias (i.e. for making an actual flag)

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/Memes_and_Graphics#/media/File:Yapf2.png

2023 YAP Flag

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/Memes_and_Graphics#/media/File:Pamphletmapscale2.png

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/Memes_and_Graphics#/media/File:23a30f4c38ac90ad.png

MAP Rights are Human Rights - kore, fediverse

Do you now understand the trans flag has elements of the pedo rights movement?

Notice the occult bent cross in the fist.

Similar fist with blended flag colors - Matthewyoung (alternative version by Katie Cruz inside)

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/Memes_and_Graphics#/media/File:Fist2.png

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/Memes_and_Graphics#/media/File:Revolution.jpgRevolution, inc MAP Flag - Katie Cruz. Find this and more graphics at The Mirror Project.

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/Memes_and_Graphics#/media/File:Flag.png

Raising the MAP Flag

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/images/Poik9090853.png

Union MAP Flag, effect by Poik, PCMA

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/Memes_and_Graphics#/media/File:Beeflag.png

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/Memes_and_Graphics#/media/File:E217c2e8993f1daf.png

Pizza Flag, Silvestery, pawoo.net

Well this is quite the flag;

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/images/Masoniccomunist.jpg

The Masonic Anarcho-communist Pedo Flag (or DDR MAP Flag by Yutlibnow)

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/Memes_and_Graphics#/media/File:FqppVq8WIAIGlpk.jpg

MAP Flag Anime - many such examples present on Pediverse[1]

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/Memes_and_Graphics#/media/File:Alok.jpg

“Stonetoss.com debuts the MAP Flag and Pedovan (lgbt, gay, pride, degeneracy, groomer, lgbtq activism, predator, free candy)”

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/Memes_and_Graphics#/media/File:FX_n5peVUAENkB3.png

“Seto definition of minor-attractions and chronophilias (sexuality, pedophilia, hebephilia, ephebophilia, nepiophilia, maps, definition, accuracy, nomap, pedmed, virped, acnomap, stigma, destigmatization)”

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/Memes_and_Graphics

You see they work to make it just like a lifetime exploration.

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/Memes_and_Graphics

They go after the idea that it is the child’s right to consent to sex with them.

IN MY VIEW THE BE-HAPPY of you will own nothing is child abuse.

Can you identify “child lover” symbols?

Various symbolism has been tied to CL identity. These included an "AmaroSymbol", proposed by AP, and later submitted to Newgon's "Flag proposal 2009".

Rookiee's Childlove Media Activism Logo - incorporating GLogo and BLogo. Created for Pedologues.



CLogo - commonly used in the 00s, still used by some online and Dutch activists. Led to a 2023 controversy concerning its similarity to that of a German Transsexual organization [1] and Bluesky social in 2024 [2]

(hey didn’t MICROSOFT MSN HAVE A BUTTERFLY LOGO??????)





Child Logo - used occasionally as a GLogo/BLogo alternative in novel flag format.

3D Child Logo - created by Wardyn

Miscellaneous: A CLogo with the MAP Flag as it’s background.

https://ourlovefrontier.wordpress.com/category/my-specialized-blog-series/websites/clogo-archive/

image from creativeblog.com

“The Official Introduction:

THE CLOGO – official introduction

“Child-Adult Relationships? Support Lovers’ Rights!”

With this letter we officially introduce the CLogo to all those who are currently involved in discussions about child-adult relationships on on-line forums and mailing lists.

April 9, 2002

Hello to all,

Most of you will be familiar with the BLogo; the boy love logo. It consists of two connected blue triangles; the outer one symbolizing a man or an older boy, and the inner one a (younger) boy. It has been in use for years among men, older boys and young boys, mainly as a means to silently communicate to other men and boys what they stand for. The logo creates a sense of togetherness as an answer to societal oppression.

Unfortunately, this sign of solidarity has its drawbacks. Men who feel mainly attracted to girls have little use of the BLogo. And women, even when they are attracted to boys, can hardly identify with the outer blue triangle. The logo thus causes a split among a minority that is vulnerable enough as it is. Other reservations about the BLogo involve the question of whether the inner triangle does not convey a lack of freedom, and the question whether the crucial role of love comes sufficiently to the fore.

Late June 2001 saw the design of a logo that may be used by everybody: the CLogo. It shows a butterfly symbolizing the search of men, boys, women and girls for more freedom. It also reminds us of our vulnerability. The logo may be used by male and female boy lovers, girl lovers and child lovers: in fact, by anyone who recognizes and supports what we stand for.

We believe, on the basis of experience and documented experience, that erotic and sexual relations between adults and children can be healthy and wonderful so long as they are voluntary and respectful – and that these relations ought to be accepted.

The CLogo has been registered with the Benelux Trademarks Office. A vectorized version (compiled using formulas and scalable vectors) of the logo is available, as well as buttons and stickers digitally printed on adhesive vinyl. The stickers and buttons are distributed free of charge to anyone who is interested.

More information about the CLogo can be found on: http://www.xs4all.nl/~ndejonge/CLogo/ [Dead Link]

With kind regards,

The CLogo Team

CLogoTeam@yahoo.com”

https://ourlovefrontier.wordpress.com/page-the-clogo-historical-documents/#top

“The GLogo is a graphic symbol for girllove that is widely used across the online girllove community. It consists of two pink intertwined hearts, one outer that symbolises the adult, and one inner that symbolises the girl in a girllove relationship. It was most likely designed around the turn of the millennium, and is inspired by the BLogo.[1]

In designing the GLogo, it was intended to represent the protective bond between a Girllover and a Loved Girl. The outer heart was left open, as to signify that she can come and go as she pleases.

Reception

In 2016, the GLogo caused a hysterical reaction in a WFLA News Channel 8 report. A similar symbol had been spotted on a girls' toy car by her mother, who had been watching Law and Order: SVU. Whilst the report erroneously stated the symbol is used to identify when a girl is "ready for sex", there was no evidence of widespread reaction given. The manufacturers withdrew the toy from production and offered a full refund to all of those who purchased one.”

Boy lover logos

Bardon Aggregates/Aggregate Industries Logo - said to be similar

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/BLogo#/media/File:Bardonduchess.jpg

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/images/Vincent.png

“

Symbology

The triangle theme originated with the inverted pink triangle that known homosexuals were forced to wear in Nazi concentration camps during Germany's Third Reich period. Gay communities have adopted the upside down pink triangle as a symbol of gay pride. The BLogo designers took that symbology a step further, inverting the triangle and changing the color to blue. The BLogo is designed to be an easily recognizable and reproducible logo for boylovers, while also being anonymous when the situation demands it. A large consideration in the design process was to make a symbol that could be easily drawn in the sand with a finger.

History

The BLogo was designed in February 1997 by Kalos. Various triangle designs had been proposed but none became popular with the BL communities of the day. When Kalos submitted his design, it struck an instant chord and was adapted very quickly by Free Spirits and by many other on-line boylover organizations.

There is an interesting personal story behind the design: Kalos did not actually do the artwork for the BLogo. He facilitated the design with his life partner of more than 20 years. Kalos and his partner the artist have been together since Kalos' partner was just 14 years old.

"My partner and I hit on the double triangles + blue colour as the basis for the design. The symbolism has been discussed before and seems self-evident. If it isn't, refer to the graphic explanation above. Since our design philosophy predicates that the ideal visual symbol should be capable of being drawn in the sand with a finger, a continuous line imposed itself as the solution. We also took into account it's reproductability both in colour and black & white. Also, it should be possible to make it into a three-dimensional object, a lapel pin for instance. We also wanted to create an image that was not too "in your face" so as to permit the user to acknowledge it's true meaning or... be as non-commital as the situation demands. The BLogo's use is restricted to BL positive use only. Modifications and variations will be tolerated (indeed, are encouraged!) as long as the BL positive message is respected. Any other use is strictly prohibited and will be dealt with severely under International Copyright and Communications Laws." [1] Blogo © 1997 Kalos”

https://www.boywiki.org/en/BLogo

Hoop rolling (ancient Greece)

Love gift Youth with hoop and covered cake as a love gift

Hoop rolling, also called hoop trundling, is both a sport and a child's game in which a large hoop is rolled along the ground, generally by means of an object wielded by the player. The aim of the game is to keep the hoop upright for long periods of time, or to do various tricks.

The hoop held symbolic meanings in ancient Greek myth and culture, and was used to represent a boy or youth in general in Greek art. The Greeks referred to the hoop as trochus or krikoi, and they were probably made of bronze, iron or copper. They were rolled with a stick called elater.[1]

A bronze hoop was one of the toys of the infant Dionysus,[2] and the hoop is an attribute of Ganymede, often depicted on Greek vase paintings from the 5th century BC. It was a popular toy in ancient Greece, the sport being regarded as healthful, and was recommended by Hippocrates for strengthening weak constitutions.[3]

Images of the hoop are often presented in the context of pederasty in ancient Greece.[4] A hoop was a favorite gift given by a Greek man to the boy he fancied [5], as well as gifts of animals or meat. In vase paintings, a spear, trident or wooden staff is sometimes depicted penetrating the boy's hoop, as a symbolic allusion to the sexual nature of the relationship.[6]

Zeus and Ganymede

The images below are from a red-figure bell Krater depicting Ganymede and Zeus attributed to the Berlin Painter circa 500-480 BC. Kraters were used at banquets for mixing wine and water.[7] Zeus is shown pursuing the boy Ganymede, who is playings with a toy hoop, symbol of his youth, and a cock, a traditional gift given to boys by their male suitors. [8] The two images taken together convey the pederastic or sexual nature of the relationship.

↑ Athletics and Games of the Ancient Greeks By Edward M Plummer; p50 ↑ Forerunners and Rivals of Christianity: Being Studies in Religious History from 330 B.C. to 330 A.D. by Francis Legge; 1915 p. 125 ↑ "Hippocrates recommended playing with a hoop as a cure for weak people" Psychoanalytic perspectives on art: PPA, Volume 1 - Page 97 by Mary Mathews Gedo ↑ The ancient Olympics By Nigel Jonathan Spivey; p48 ↑ http://www.scribd.com/doc/153553844/Sexuality-in-Greek-and-Roman-Culture ↑ http://www.homoerotimuseum.net/eur/eur07/329.html ↑ http://www.mam.gov.mo/photodetail.asp?productkey=2008041201094&lc=3 ↑ http://www.louvre.fr/en/oeuvre-notices/attic-red-figure-bell-krater

So what do you see?

the pedo colors?

the pedo circle or hoop?

the triangle within the triangle?

the heart within the heart? SEE CORNER.

remember every “iteration” is given a non-pedo reason. WHILE THEIR MOVEMENT SAYS OTHERWISE. SEE MY BOOK.

LOOK AT YOUR WORLD LIKE THEY ARE IN CHARGE. BECAUSE THEY ARE.

IS SHE WEARING THE CHILD LOVE BROCH?

Below the N is the dick and the W or sometime M is the child’s butt. Really. The triangle has the dick and child butt in it. YOU ever look at the mmmmm loving it differently now.

“Founded in 2007, as the information center for the MAP Movement and community, this site documents facts, opinions, arguments, research and testimonies relating to MAPs (Minor Attracted People) and physical relationships between minors and adults. We are known particularly for helping to develop MAP language and symbolism. While we focus only on useful information that can be deployed by activists, NewgonWiki is not itself a platform or a manifesto, but a collection. Newgon (the organization) does have an ethos that informs what it publishes, and conducts some activities under the Yesmap banner.

Please consider donating, getting involved in editing, or hit us up on one of the socials. Quicklinks for Editors: Editing Portal | Catlist.

NewgonWiki has981articles.”

FYI YOU STANDING UP AGAINST THIS IS “HATE” PER THE WANT TO FUCK KIDS PEOPLE. AKA THE ONES IN CHARGE

omg is that Mark Carney? you know and his w-ife Diana Fox Carney??? with Gislaine.

ya.

Then-governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, second from left, attends the Wildness Festival with his wife Diana Fox, far right, and others including Ghislaine Maxwell, second from right, at Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire, England, on Aug. 10, 2013. Photo by Adrian Sherratt /Shutterstock

https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/mark-carney-pushes-back-on-photos-with-ghislaine-maxwell

I was looking for the picture where they slapped Gislaine across the face and spit on her. Imagine this came out during the election cycle. and it wasn’t a biggy for the CBC.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14482735/canada-prime-minister-mark-carney-ghislaine-maxwell-photos.html

Note that to be named “hate” you just have to be associated with right wing media. Self-fulfilling prophecy. It is clearly the dropped on your head kind of logic. as in - “these people report it therefore any criticism levelled doesn’t need to be addressed. It is automatically hate.” Got to love the effort though. You either want your teachers sexualizing and indoctrinating your children at an early age or you are hateful. It is basically just - agree with us or your dissent will be noted as hate. by the minority in control of our society.

“Designated Extremist Hate Campaigns

Gays Against Groomers (X.com and own website gaysagainstgroomers.com)

“Gays Against Groomers: Newgon’s AI-Enabled 1-Year Report on an extremist, Anti-Trans, Anti-MAP Hate Campaign This month of June marks the 1-year anniversary of Gays Against Groomers’ formation.

Newgon Organization* has enlisted the help of an AI Digital Assistant to compile examples of hate and disinformation propagated via social media by the suspected gay-assimilationist media front-group (referred to as “GAG”). This report divides our AI Assistant’s observations into three main categories.

Firstly, examples of hate propagated by GAG against LGB and Trans people.

Secondly, hate against more marginalized persons, primarily Minor Attracted People (MAPs), and selfidentifying paraphiles is covered.

And thirdly, we have identified concerning trends regarding the sometimes unhinged and libellious behaviour of GAG’s “chapter” accounts.

1. Hate against Queer and Trans people: • GAG founder, Jaimee Michell’s previous associations with right-wing media have been well-documented, for instance, on Wikipedia. A brief check of GAG’s Twitter followers reveals identifiers such as “MAGA”, “Patriot” and “Zionist” – labels we believe would be far-fetched for a genuine LGBT organization. For fairness, it should be pointed out these associations are not evidence of extremism per se.

More evidence is needed.

• What is less often mentioned is how GAG attempt to portray their opponents, i.e. Queer and Trans people as a danger to minors by mobilizing the stigma of pedophilia – something GAG refuse to acknowledge the LGBT community publicly disavowed as early as the mid-90s by ejecting multiple pedophile and pederast members from its ILGA umbrella. Continued, p.2 1.

• GAG have been accused by media of playing a role in various violent acts, and being associated with far-right politics (also see our below section on “chapters”). On December 19 in New York City, two members of GAG associated with the Guardians of Divinity, Erica Sanchez and D'Anna Morgan, taunted and harassed the gay City Council member Erik Bottcher, first at his office then at his home. The two vandalized his office and later broke into the lobby of Boettcher's apartment and left anti-gay slurs graffitied on his sidewalk.

• GAG have used a video of a Gay Teacher, interpreting his agreement with some of their talking points as an admission that teaching sexuality and gender to children is “not his place”.

• In December 2022, GAG retweeted footage of Rep. Katie Porter, which had been doctored to claim she supported pedophilia. Porter had spoken out against how Twitter had been used to falsely label people as pedophiles.

• In November 2022, following a characteristically insensitive response to the Colorado Club Shooting that attempted to shift the blame, GAG were roundly mocked in their own blog comment threads, and forced to disable comment submission, while hiding existing comments.

2. Hate against MAPs, MAP supporters and other highly marginalized (invalidated) groups, regardless of whether or not they are LGBT or queer-identifying:

• Not only do GAG’s attempts at muddying the waters misrepresent LGBT people, they are also highly offensive to Minor Attracted People. Contrary to disinformation from GAG, and false claims that LGBT communities have been infiltrated or hijacked by MAPs and their sympathizers, the coinage of “MAP” was itself a response to ostracism from a formerly accepting gay liberation movement. It was also preferred because only a minority of MAPs are pedophiles. At the time, there was a pressing need to stress that attractions, including pedophilia are not themselves the acts depicted in anti-pedophile media demonology pushed from the late 1970s onward. The psychological and psychiatric communities have repeatedly confirmed that pedophilia is to be seen as an orientation, i.e. a pattern of attraction to prepubescent children. Nonpedophilic MAPs stand in solidarity with pedophilic MAPs; something fringe gay activists such as GAG now appear unable to emulate with Trans people.

• GAG have celebrated the early release of a pedophobic sadistic murderer by Russian authorities, hinting at their own underlying extremism.

• GAG has even attacked the head of a Child Protection charity as a “groomer extrordinaire”, for expressing opinions they disapprove of – namely the widely accepted idea that children can be sexual. They had previously made defamatory comments describing the same charity as a “pedophile group”. Continued, p.3 2.

• Last year, GAG stooped so low as to engage in acts of political cannibalism by attacking a teacher who used the term “MAP” sarcastically in class. This GAG-incited campaign of harassment and hysteria resulted in the teacher’s firing, yet was rated so deeply counterfactual that even FOX News refused to run the story, and the Daily Mail issued a de-facto correction. This particular incident indicated to us that GAG were willing to attack their own people in the war against “unapproved language” – a harbinger of extremist ideology.

• In April 2023, GAG declared war on “pedophiles”, by leading with “Pedo Lives Don’t Matter” in a social media graphic. They had earlier made repeated claims there exists a conspiracy of power to “normalize” pedophilia. This recent uptick in irresponsible and unhinged posts is exemplified by a tweet that approached QAnon numerology cultism in its absurdity. GAG attempted to link a series of liberal and LGBT initiatives with MAPs, by identifying the Movement Advancement Project among them - seizing upon their use of the “MAP” acronym.

• Later in April 2023, responding to a travel warning from Equality Florida, GAG issued a travel warning for “pedophiles and groomers”, using the MAP Flag in their social media graphic. Their warning, filled with familiar references to hand-picked culture-war enemies, confirmed their status as an extremist organization by ending with the words “if predators and groomers still choose to travel to Florida, please be aware that your crimes of abuse against children are now punishable by death”. 3. Unhinged behaviour of GAG “chapters”:

• If the main GAG account’s behaviour is testament to Michell’s personal brand of extremism, that of individual “chapters” demonstrates just how dangerous that extremism can become, when mentally-disturbed individuals are emboldened with the assumed authority of an “organization”.

• For example, GAG's North Carolina leader, Brian Talbert, founded the far-right Deplorable Pride, and is accused by Media Matters of "assaulting a woman during a pro-Trump rally his group had organized".

• In one instance, a "chapter" account of GAG posted photographs of Rachel Levine alongside a bizarre religious pedophile conspiracy theory, called for the public registration of those who support consent-awareness educators, and made a veiled call to shoot such people. The person who runs this “chapter” remains in post at the time of writing, even after comparing trans activists to Nazis, and claiming that a child in a Pride shirt is “a little bit worse” than one in a Nazi shirt. It is worth noting that his group’s founder had earlier compared gender-affirming care to the experiments on Auschwitz prisoners by the Nazi SS doctor Joseph Mengele. Continued, p.4 3.

• The South Carolina Chapter Leader was removed after it was belatedly exposed that he had been photographed in a "satanic face mask" next to the infamous "Podesta Pool" of Pizzagate conspiracy fame. To conclude, organizations such as GAG, previous vigilante/anti-trafficking operations and campaigns against “white slavery” before them, have attempted to propagate reactionary, socially regressive politics and purity culture by posing as the protectors of “childhood” or some ethereal, unpillaged state of “innocence”. While these prized social institutions are themselves problematic (deserving a more thorough treatment) what has become most striking is the failure of recent efforts (see for example: Predator Poachers, Operation Underground Railroad) to present as genuine protectors of young people’s best interests. Such initiatives, instead appeal to the basest impulses and thinly veiled extremist political concerns, failing to engage with youth participation, let alone youth liberation discourses. Thus, they reveal an essentially philistinic tendency - namely, the protection and recapitulation of outdated and entrenched western moral norms, to the benefit of bad actors who seek to distract and divide societies with infinite prophecies of civilizational failure. Based on the evidence presented in this 1-year review, Newgon Organization has classified Gays Against Groomers as an extremist, Anti-Trans, Anti-MAP Hate Campaign. *The founders of Newgon Organization were in 2007 the first to utilize the exact term Minor Attracted Person, and along with others, played a part in building the discourse. All images courtesy GAG, and GAG Illinois.”

https://wiki.yesmap.net/wiki/images/PR3.pdf

Organizations on Advisory Notice

Reduxx Magazine (X.com and own website)

Operation Underground Railroad (X.com; also engaged in "pedophile hunting", conspiratorialism)

The Nazarene Fund (as above)

Free A Girl (Closely affiliated with O.U.R. and funded by the Dutch State and Lottery)

Courage is a Habit (X.com, nonprofit encouraging violence against sexual minorities)”

https://www.yesmap.net/home/documents

My BOOK goes deeper into this in Part three of the book “WOKE IDEOLOGIES”

WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron

If we don’t understand our world we cannot fully address the dangers. Laws have become weaponized to permit and hide the darkest

18 At the same time came the disciples unto Jesus, saying, Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?

2 And Jesus called a little child unto him, and set him in the midst of them,

3 And said, Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven.

4 Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven.

5 And whoso shall receive one such little child in my name receiveth me.

6 But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.

7 Woe unto the world because of offences! for it must needs be that offences come; but woe to that man by whom the offence cometh!

8 Wherefore if thy hand or thy foot offend thee, cut them off, and cast them from thee: it is better for thee to enter into life halt or maimed, rather than having two hands or two feet to be cast into everlasting fire.

9 And if thine eye offend thee, pluck it out, and cast it from thee: it is better for thee to enter into life with one eye, rather than having two eyes to be cast into hell fire.

10 Take heed that ye despise not one of these little ones; for I say unto you, That in heaven their angels do always behold the face of my Father which is in heaven.

11 For the Son of man is come to save that which was lost.

THIS IS THE MESSAGE FOR ANY WHO DON’T KNOW GOD SEARCHES FOR YOU. NO MATTER YOUR WRETCHED STATE. NO MATTER HOW MUCH YOU FEEL FORSAKEN. NO MATTER HOW UNWORTHY YOU THINK YOU ARE. NO MATTER THAT HARMS AND HURTS YOU’VE SHOULDERED. NO MATTER THE HURTS YOU HAVE CAUSED. ASK YOURSELF IF YOU ARE ASTRAY.

12 How think ye? if a man have an hundred sheep, and one of them be gone astray, doth he not leave the ninety and nine, and goeth into the mountains, and seeketh that which is gone astray?

13 And if so be that he find it, verily I say unto you, he rejoiceth more of that sheep, than of the ninety and nine which went not astray.

14 Even so it is not the will of your Father which is in heaven, that one of these little ones should perish.

15 Moreover if thy brother shall trespass against thee, go and tell him his fault between thee and him alone: if he shall hear thee, thou hast gained thy brother.

16 But if he will not hear thee, then take with thee one or two more, that in the mouth of two or three witnesses every word may be established.

17 And if he shall neglect to hear them, tell it unto the church: but if he neglect to hear the church, let him be unto thee as an heathen man and a publican.

18 Verily I say unto you, Whatsoever ye shall bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever ye shall loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.

19 Again I say unto you, That if two of you shall agree on earth as touching any thing that they shall ask, it shall be done for them of my Father which is in heaven.

20 For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.

when they come through the use of “hate” to shut down the church for the Word of God - remember it only needs to be two or three gathered in his name for the church to exist.

thank-you for your support. If you learned something and want to support me scroll up and buy the book and cozy up with Part 3.

