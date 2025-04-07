By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

“A few hours ago, Minnesota State Representative Shane Mekeland filed bill HF 3152 to prohibit the administration of gene-based vaccines:

A bill for an act

relating to health; prohibiting the administration of gene-based vaccines; providing

a penalty; proposing coding for new law in Minnesota Statutes, chapter 144.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF THE STATE OF MINNESOTA:

Section 1. [144.063] PROHIBITION ON ADMINISTERING GENE-BASED

VACCINES.



Subdivision 1. Prohibition on vaccine administration.

(a) No person shall provide or

administer a gene-based vaccine to another person in this state. For purposes of this section,

"gene-based vaccine" means a vaccine developed using messenger ribonucleic acid

technology, modified messenger ribonucleic acid technology, self-amplifying messenger

ribonucleic acid technology, or deoxyribonucleic acid technology.

(b) The appropriate licensing board shall review the license of a person who administers

a gene-based vaccine in violation of this section and take appropriate licensing action if the

person is found to violate the requirement in this section.

Subd. 2. Penalty.

A person who violates this section is guilty of a misdemeanor and is

subject to a fine of $500 per incident.