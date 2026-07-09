Post 2030 Agenda is the Noahide agenda. When did people start talking about agenda 2030? Yet with our infiltrated and personal subjective bias mayyyyybe individuals refusing to address the noahide laws, we haven't understood the ONE WORLD UNIVERSAL RELIGION IS THE JUICE that greases the legal infrastructure, the surveillance super structure and the digital infrastructure.

Dr. Hill has ceaselessly exposed the Noahide laws. Get into his stack.

You can get an endless rabbinical perspective on the noahide laws if you search on YouTube. You cannot actually get through the search results in one sitting.

So. Is it an antisemitic conspiracy theory and a bunch of bunk. Or the levelling up for 2030. Where jews are the administrators and you are the lower level.

But trusting someone because they are Jewish to have your interest because you are Jewish? Puhleeese.

Epstein et freaking al.

Peter hortez

Wallensky.

Bourla etc.

Is the Us vs them going to be the super structure to get it in. Then ai algorithm governance with feudal organization the architecture. The radical redesign of life in the post noahide world so fundamentally restricts freedoms.

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Noahide denialism is antigoy slop. and it might be a huge blindspot for Jews