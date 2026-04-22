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Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
2hEdited

Whether its Chemtrails, Glyphosate, Covid Vaxiboosters, Oil shortage based famines, 5G or Global Warning it ALL points back to Depopulation due to AI job losses. Kill or be killed may soon be our only options if everything crashes.

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David's avatar
David
15m

For all here worrying about a draft. It has been made Automatic that 18 yr olds automatically be listed. No lottery, because the draft is inactive. But certain people are fear mongering on this slight change. Don’t listen, it’s BS!

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