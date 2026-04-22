This war world, is depopulation as accelerated.

Before we look at Leo’s post and whether Palentir having a MANIFESTO to return the USA to Military Draft, we will look at the connections on Open Sanctions for Peter Thiel.

A private company wants to dictate military policy that sends Us into wars.

For who exactly? For wars in the Middle East? For wars in the EU?

So a private company is doing plan death? Plan draft?

We will get into the Manifesto that details this unholy war on the people of the USA and by implications those they are drafted to Kill. Who’s wars are these?

Is the point death of Americans in addition to death of those Americans have to kill? The one world government was going to need to decimate the constitution and people that stood in their way. Rights? Free Speech? Or would that be governance at the end of the AI boot.

PART ONE

who are Peter Thiel’s associates?

“Peter Thiel

Person of interest · PEP · Close Associate

Peter Thiel is a politically exposed person.

They are a person of interest by virtue of their position and the influence they may hold. They have not been found on international sanctions lists.

TypePerson[sources]

Name Peter Thiel · Питер Тиль · Пітер Тіль · Пітэр Тыль · Փիթեր Թիլ · 6 more...[sources]

AliasPeter A. Thiel · Peter Andreas Thiel · Тиль, Питер · Թիլ, Փիթեր · פיטר תיל[sources]

Weak aliasピーター・シエル · 彼得·蒂尔[sources]

Birth date 1967-10-11[sources]

Place of birthFrankfurt [sources]

Gender male[sources]

Nationality not available[sources] (LL NO NATIONALITY!!!!)

Citizenship Germany · New Zealand · United States [sources]

First name Andreas · Peter [sources] Last nameThiel [sources]

Political association Republican Party [sources] (LL haha that presumes a country is left!)

Wikidata IDQ705525[sources]

Wikipedia Articleen.wikipedia.org[sources]

Position board of directors member (2003-) · board of directors member (2005-2022)[sources]

Education San Mateo High School · Stanford Law School · Stanford University[sources]

Religion Christianity [sources] (LL: and what kind of Christianity would this be?)

Source link www.educationnext.in · www.forbes.com · www.newyorker.com[sources]

Last change2026-04-12 Last processed2026-04-13 First seen2023-07-18

Associates

Sebastian Kurz PEPsignificant person--

Joe Lonsdale Person of interestsignificant person--

Curtis Yarvin PEPsignificant person--

D Vance PEPsignificant person--

Family members

RelativeRelationshipStart dateEnd dateMatt Danzeisen Person of interest · Close Associatespouse2017-Klaus Friedrich Thiel Close Associatefa

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AI-based defense contractor and creepy tech giant with a clear interest in more wars also says we must not be rude to our technocratic overlords.

Leo Hohmann

Apr 20

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Palantir CEO Alex Karp. (Credit: Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA/Newscom)

The following is from Leo’s post.

“Palantir Technologies released a 22-point manifesto over the weekend in which the tech giant and major defense contractor called for a return to the military draft, arguing that wars should be fought equally in an age where more and bigger war are likely to occur.

Palantir’s 22 points were billed as a summary of company co-founder Alex Karp’s 320-page book, The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West.

Karp, the billionaire Palantir CEO, co-authored the book with the company’s head of corporate affairs, Nicholas Zamiska.

“Because we get asked a lot. The Technological Republic, in brief,” the company posted on X.

The ideas in the manifesto reflect Karp’s bizarre belief that the tech industry has been insufficiently supportive of U.S. national security.

One of the book’s bombshells is the suggestion that the U.S. should reinstitute forced conscription of young Americans into the military.

“We should, as a society, seriously consider moving away from an all-volunteer force and only fight the next war if everyone shares in the risk and the cost,” bullet point number six of the summary reads.

Just as tech companies must be conscripted to serve national interests, so must individuals, Kar[ says, adding: “National service should be a universal duty.”

“Silicon Valley owes a moral debt to the country that made its rise possible,” the manifesto adds. “The engineering elite of Silicon Valley has an affirmative obligation to participate in the defense of the nation.”

You have to wonder what Mr. Karp was smoking when he wrote that, since it would be hard to imagine Silicon Valley being more involved with the U.S. military-industrial-intelligence complex than it already is. Companies like Palantir were actually created and developed with the help of the CIA.

The U.S. hasn’t had a mandatory military draft since the end of the Vietnam War, and in my opinion the draft can never be reintroduced for the purpose of fighting a foreign war without stirring up massive civil uprising.

But maybe that’s the point.

It would be just like Donald Trump to pull the trigger on something that would further divide Americans and cause mass civil strife, possibly providing an excuse to declare martial law and crack down on his enemies.

Palantir, a company that has feasted off of wars in the Middle East, supplying AI-powered kill-chain data to Israel in Gaza, the U.S./Israel in Iran, and the Ukrainian armed forces against Russia, is in this business for the long run and it’s in this company’s interests to have more wars involving its main clients. But you can’t have endless wars all over the world without people to fight them, and the number of U.S. troops under arms is at historic lows post-Vietnam.

Palantir’s Maven Smart System picks the targets that the U.S. and/or Israel attack in Gaza, Iran and Lebanon. They fill the same role in Ukraine against Russia. This AI software has an error rate of at least 10 percent, meaning 10 percent of those who make it onto Palantir’s kill lists are actually innocent civilians and not combatants. It’s hard to imagine a company more evil by its very nature than one that picks people marked for death in offensive wars of choice like in Iran, often based on faulty intelligence.

Ultimately, these wars are about oil, rare-earth resources and controlling shipping routes, so if innocent people get killed in the process of grabbing resources and opening up new trade routes, do you think they care?

But there is even more at stake than resources and routes. It’s who gets to have control over the burgeoning beast system, a global AI control grid that monitors and sets the parameters for all future travel, where people are allowed to go, who they visit, what they eat, what they purchase, how much energy they’re allowed to consume, etc. Whether we end up with the United States, EU and Israel, or China, Russia and their allies at the head of the table, this will be determined by who wins World War III.

I wish I could say which of those two entities lording over our daily lives would be more benign but, unfortunately, I believe they are equally tyrannical.

Palantir has already created a centralized database on every U.S. citizen in preparation for the new, more tyrannical system.

The company’s co-founders, Mr. Karp and Peter Theil, are also into transhumanism, which may augment our physical brains and bodies but it also separates us from our humanity and from God. The new holy grail, the god of these godless worshippers of self, will be data and the technology to enforce a worldwide control grid powered by AI. People like Mr. Karp are being empowered as our new overlords.

Even Donald Trump is now using the language of the globalist World Economic Forum and openly identifying the war with Iran as the ticket to “the world’s most powerful reset.”

This technology is not being developed and implemented, as advertised, to improve our lives. It’s to get us to welcome, and pay for, our own slavery.

Tech oligarch Elon Musk is now talking about not just universal basic income but “universal high income.” That may sound good to the average young person. Get paid to sit home and play video games all day, but herein lies the deception.

They talk about using the power of AI to delete the concept of work while offering free everything, then in the next breath these same tech oligarchs brag that we will own nothing. They will own everything. Including our thoughts.

If more war is needed to get us to that point then more war is what we will get.

Trump is more aggressively pushing these technocratic policies than his predecessor Joe Biden, removing any semblance of restrictions or regulations on AI.

When Luciferian players like those behind Palantir are openly bragging about their plans to further enslave us, you know they are getting closer to their ultimate goal, which is nothing short of separating us from the one true and holy God.

Do not believe any preacher telling you these wars are part of God’s plan for us and we should therefore support them. It is Satan’s agenda not God’s.

Conflict, chaos and confusion make up the short-term agenda items playing out right now. Setting up a global centralized control grid in a dehumanized, depopulated world is the long-term goal.

Palantir suggests not only that we peasants must hand over our sons and daughters to “serve” whatever manufactured national-security issue of the day, but we must do it with a smile and make sure not to be disrespectful to the oligarchs whose sons are protected from said mandated service. “We should show far more grace towards those who have subjected themselves to public life,” the Palantir manifesto says. We should not “snicker” at them. We should fight “the ruthless exposure of the private lives of public figures.”

I can only guess that maybe that’s a veiled reference to the Epstein class? God forbid that we should snicker at them.

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It is not merely the concept of owning our thoughts but becoming god itself. Seeing our thoughts, our behaviors in real time and eliminating those thoughts or behaviors AI is programmed to decide is inappropriate, incompatible for system continuation. Your avatar is eliminated. War is an excuse to use generated conflict to gain resources and release the “sparks” of the kelipot souls.

Apollo was the name of the Mission to the, cough, cough, moon in order to divert attention from Vietnam’s Killing spree of Christians (and a whole lot of other Vietnamese) and replace it with a repressive communist state.

A Global Apollo would be my guess for a global push to eliminate Christianity around the entire planet. Artemis would be a code name to eliminate Islam globally. This is my hunch.

Here is my stack looking at the Vietnam Apollo war connection and tying it to Iran.

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As it turns out there is an interesting company named Apollo Global Management. I am not sure what they are up to. But this company has connections. According to Wiki Spooks Leon Black has some horrific Epstein connections. You will want to look at the releases below which include ALLEGEDLY biting the vaginas of victims. Since no one gets prosecuted and no video tape evidence is used for that purpose, the files say what they say, but they have not been tested by a court of law.

His son Benjamin Black is in the Trump administration

Leon Black

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Leon Black

( businessman, billionaire)

BornJuly 31, 1951Nationality USEthnicityJewishChildren Benjamin BlackMember ofJeffrey Epstein/1997 Black book, Jeffrey Epstein/Black book, Jeffrey Epstein/Other associates

American-Jewish billionaire. “One of Epstein’s friends, very powerful”

Leon David Black is an American-Jewish private equity investor described as “one of Epstein‘s friends, very powerful”[1]. He is the former CEO of Apollo Global Management, which he co-founded in 1990 with Marc Rowan and Josh Harris. lack was the chairman of the Museum of Modern Art from 2018 to 2021.

Leon Black was mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files.[2]

Family

His son is Benjamin Black, a senior official in the Trump 2 administration.

References

What does Global Apollo Management do with Epstein?

Here is what wiki spooks says about Rowan. Epstein was interested in what Apollo did and met with management for those purposes.

Marc Jeffrey Rowan (born 1962) is an American billionaire businessman who is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Apollo Global Management. He co-founded the firm in 1990, with Josh Harris and Leon Black, and has been its CEO since 2021. As of 2026, Bloomberg estimated Rowan’s net worth at $9.77 billion.

Rowan was appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump to two governing bodies to oversee the reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip aimed at putting an end to the Gaza War.

Early life and education

Rowan was born in 1962.[1] He was raised on Long Island, New York.[2] He moved with his family to Hollywood, Florida, where he attended high school, traveling between New York.[2] His father worked in auto-leasing.[2] His mother Barbara was a teacher and a trained concert pianist.[3] He has one sister, Andrea.[4] His grandfather, Emanuel Stein, was an economics professor at New York University.[2] Many of his wider family worked as public interest lawyers.[5] Rowan is Jewish.[6]

Rowan studied at the University of Pennsylvania. When his father died and the family could not afford to pay tuition, the university allowed Rowan to complete his studies and pay whenever he was able.[2] Rowan graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School.[7] He graduated as the class valedictorian.[5] In October 2018, he donated $50 million to the Wharton School, to fund leading academics and with a focus on the Penn Wharton Budget Model.[8][9]

Career

Rowan joined the mergers and acquisitions department of Drexel Burnham Lambert where he worked in New York City and Los Angeles.[10][2] The firm collapsed in 1990.[2] In 1990, Rowan co-founded the asset management firm Apollo Global Management with former Drexel colleagues Leon Black and Josh Harris.[7][11]

In July 2020, Rowan took a “semi-sabbatical” from Apollo, but remained involved in strategy and on boards, until taking over as CEO in March 2021.[12][13][14]

Rowan was a backer of Charlie Javice, and one of the investors into her company Frank.[15] Javice was later sued by JPMorgan, to whom she had sold her business, and was ultimately convicted of fraud and conspiracy. Rowan was a witness for the defense during Javice’s trial, and urged the judge to be lenient with her.[16][17] JPMorgan also brought a lawsuit against Rowan as an investor, which was resolved in April 2026.[18]

After the release of the Epstein files, Apollo, which had been “dogged by its ties to Epstein for years”,[19] denied that Rowan had any personal or business relationship with financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.[20] However, the files showed that Rowan and Epstein had exchanged emails discussing corporate inversion in 2016, and that in the same year, Rowan appeared to have sent Epstein internal Apollo email correspondence.[19] In March 2025, Apollo shareholder filed a class-action lawsuit against the company as well as Black and Rowan, accusing them of having concealed business dealings with Epstein.[21][22]

As of 2026, Bloomberg estimated Rowan’s net worth at $9.77 billion.[23]

Politics

Together with his spouse, Rowan contributed $1 million to Donald Trump‘s 2020 presidential campaign.[24] In December 2023, Rowan hosted a fundraiser for Republican politician and House Education Committee Chair Virginia Foxx.[25][26]

As a result of the 2023 Palestine Writes conference held at University of Pennsylvania, Rowan attempted to organize a boycott of donors and signed a letter urging a response to alleged antisemitism at the festival.[27][28] In December 2023, Rowan led a group of University of Pennsylvania donors in calling for the removal of university president Liz Magill and board of trustees chair Scott Bok, citing concerns about the university’s response to antisemitism following the Hamas-led attack from Gaza on Israel in October 2023.[29][30][25][2] After the resignation, Rowan penned a letter suggesting various campus reforms. Some professors at the university criticized the suggested reforms, arguing they would negatively affect intellectual freedom on campus.[31]

In November 2024, following the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Rowan was interviewed for the U.S. Treasury Secretary nomination by President Trump.[32] Shares of Apollo fell on the announcement, according to Barron’s, as Rowan owns 6% of outstanding Apollo stock and could be required to divest if nominated and confirmed.[33][34]

Rowan claimed to have “played a part in the (...) initial formulation” of the Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education.[35][36]

The release of the Epstein files revealed that Rowan remained in contact with Epstein between 2013 and 2016. According to The Daily Pennsylvanian, “the released documents reveal that Rowan, Harris, and Black met with Epstein on several occasions related to their work at Apollo.”[37][38]

In January 2026, Rowan was appointed by president Trump to be part of the ″Gaza Peace Board″ entitled to oversee the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip during the peace process aimed at putting an end to the Gaza war.[39] In parallel with the work of the ″Gaza Peace Board″, the “Gaza Executive Board” (GEB) was set up, its appointed members included Nickolay Mladenov, Steve Witkoff, Tony Blair, Jared Kushner and Rowan. Rowan was also appointed to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza. The stated goals of both were to stabilize and rebuild the Palestinian territory in Gaza, where almost 70,000 Palestinians have been killed and an estimated 83% of structures destroyed since the October 2023.[40][41]

Personal life

Rowan is married to fashion designer Carolyn Pleva who he met on a blind date.[5][42][43][9] They live in New York City and have four children.[29][5][7] As of 2026, Forbes reported that the two were separated.[44] Rowan is also a restaurateur who owns multiple eateries in The Hamptons.[12][45][46]

References

External links

Apollo profile

Mark Vanvelde; Sujeet Indap (2024-08-10). “Rumble in the Hamptons”. FT. (includes Colorado Veil and Vegas Caesar transactions)

Apollo invests in clean energy transition. That for me is a bit of a moon landing. mythic.

Epstein had (or does have) his paw in about everything. The Leon Black, Benjamin Black, Rowan, Peace Board, Epstein, Israel, Kushner, Thiel Palentir connections are mind numbing.

It is a fact that Trump under Kushner did upload a tremendous amount of AI laws that enable putting us into an operating system. We are the data.

which data to keep

which to eliminate

which are in service

which are in violation.

The peace board is of course connected to the implementation of the Noahide Laws. It is blasphemy and Idolatry to be Christian. the problem is the trinity, and seeing Jesus as both man and God. Off with their heads!!

Palentir, Esptein, Apollo, Kushner, Netanyahu, Iran, Artemis, Trump, Peace Board, the Peace laws.

What a web.

“Get out and vote. Just this time. You won’t have to do it any more. Four more years, you know what: it’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine. You won’t have to vote any more, my beautiful Christians.”[8]

Did anyone ever ask.

what does that mean.

Does AI represent the death of democracy?

Does government by Palentir equation support dissent?

Is the draft useful for selecting the dissent to head off to war?

Are wars useful to impoversh citizens so they are too weak to control? It stops being who is running the country. It becomes who gets to live. who gets to die. what thoughts can you have. what is the permissible dissent. the problem with such systems is that they are uniquely adept at finding and eliminating dissent. We are all Palestinians. We are all noahides. we are are Muslim. we are all Christian. We are all Epstein. We are all Israeli. We are what the system makes us. We are all able to be eliminated for system purity. In some ways this is eugenics by belief. you must believe and prove it. Big Palentir is watching.

Imagine that this is the world that power and money wish to design? It is almost funny. To have all the ability to put together resources and they want to self enter a prison system for the eternity that it is not torn down. All perpetually governed by the “law.” the law designed by algorithm is messianic? If you could decide to ruin life in perpetuity. THIS WOULD BE IT. and the big brains came up with it. If you are so consumed by eliminating an enemy that you constantly need to create, you miss the most beautiful things in life.

The technocrat meets pedophile, heads us off to wars, with a side of biting vagina. Our new tax collectors will be drones.

Remember still: Praise is a weapon. Praise in the valley if you have to. Praise when you are sure. Praise when surrounded!!! Praise is a water, my enemies drown. As long as I’m living, I’ve got a reason to Praise the Lord of my Soul!! I praise because I know You are still in control!!!

If you are GRATEFUL TO BE ALIVE PRAISE!!! IF YOU ARE GRATEFUL YOU WILL NEVER BE CONQUERED.

“ Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.” JOHN 4:4

TAKE THEIR ODDS. See to the ends they will go to make war on God. Making AI do the function of God and connecting humans to the grid is the HUBRIS OF becoming gOD. hahaha!

TAKE GOD EVERY TIME. Put love into your heart and push it out. You cannot love more than his love for you. Pray for those that suffer, who are suffering now. There is an evil we have let grow too large.

Evil draws on demonic forces. It is that understanding that must rise in you. Find the love that counters that. JOY. JOY. JOY JOY JOY JOY JOY JOY JOY JOY JOY JOY.

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