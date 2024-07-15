Tin foil reflects microwaves. That is not a conspiracy. It is why you don't put tin foil or metal spoons in the microwave.

I'm going to start questioning the attitude towards tin foil on hats as purposefully derision to create non adoption.

5g use microwaves as do our cells phones. Microwaves aren't benign as they cook food. So exposure over a life time might get dangerous.

How about dangerous acute exposure.

My cousin got a tumor in his brain at 22. His doctor told him his customers were all in their seventees and beyond. Until one day they weren’t. They were all of a sudden all in their twenties. The brain surgeon told him he was convinced it was cell phones. This was 2 decades ago. That he couldn't prove it, but he also wouldn't change his mind. He said tumors were on the side people used their phones. That was a long time ago.

Now brain tumors are as ubiquitous as cell phone plans. We've lost the comparison. If everyone is vaxed we don't have a control group. If everyone is emffed same. Everyone celled same.

Everyone smart cities. Same. We lose the control group.

A colleague got a tumor on his wrist. He said he believed it was his fitbit. He had to have his bone scrapped because of tumor progression.

Another colleague had prostrate cancer in his late 20s. He swears it was his computer on his lap that lead to it.

Technology is killing us incrementally. But what about more suddenly.

I found a NZ article in which protestors claim they were the target of a radiation weapon. And in an interesting diffusion the counter opinion published was that no it was just the extra emf near Parliament making them sick. You can't make this shit up.

The covid mandate protestors started wearing tin foil hats.

“Protesters turn to tinfoil hats as increasing sickness blamed on Government beaming radiation rays

Tinfoil hat solution to sickness at protest

Those protesting at Parliament are increasingly reporting symptoms of illness and linking it to a conspiracy theory that the Government is making them sick with a radiation weapon. Video / Twitter / Telegram ...

Those protesting at Parliament are increasingly reporting symptoms of illness and linking it to a conspiracy theory that the Government is making them sick with a radiation weapon.

The theory has gained so much traction in the protest crowd that one of the leading organisers, Leighton Baker, posted a social media video trying to debunk it even as some believers began wearing tinfoil hats for protection.

Baker told the Herald he posted the video to assure people they were not suffering ill-effects as a result of a radiation weapon.

Instead, he said it was the consequence of people camping around Parliament and "just the constant bombardment surrounded by cell phones, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth" at a higher rate than that to which they were accustomed.”

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/politics/protesters-turn-to-tinfoil-hats-as-increasing-sickness-blamed-on-government-beaming-radiation-rays/FDCP6NEFJUQWWINL2GXI7OKS6E/

When you read this next bit remember your cells are filled with water.

“Microwaves are defined as electromagnetic radiations with a frequency ranging between 300 MHz to 300 GHz. In contrast, the wavelength ranges from 1 mm to around 30 cm. Microwave radiation is commonly referred to as microwaves.

They fall between infrared radiation and radio waves in the electromagnetic spectrum. A few of the properties of microwaves are as follows:

Metal surfaces reflect microwaves. Microwaves with a certain wavelength pass through the earth’s atmosphere and can be useful in transmitting information to and from satellites in orbit. Hence, the satellite dishes are made of metal as they reflect microwaves well.

Microwaves of certain frequencies are absorbed by water. This property of microwaves is useful n cooking. Water in the food absorbs microwaves, which causes the water to heat up, therefore cooking the food.

Microwave transmission is affected by wave effects such as refraction, reflection, interference, and diffraction.

Microwaves can pass through glass and plastic. This is the reason why we use a plastic or glass container in a microwave oven and not metal containers, as metal reflects microwaves.

Applications of microwaves

The uses of the microwave are similar to that of radio waves. They are used in communications, radio astronomy, remote sensing, radar, and of course, owing to their heating application, they are used in cooking as well.

Why do mobile phones use microwaves?

Because microwaves can even be generated with the help of small antennas, so mobile phones need not be of large size.

Microwaves and Cellphones

Cell phone signals are carried through the air as microwaves. The caller’s sound is encoded in microwaves by changing the frequency of the waves. This is called frequency modulation. The encoded microwaves are sent to the cell tower through the air. From the cell tower, the waves travel to a switching centre. From there, they go to another cell tower and from the tower to the receiver of the person being called. The receiver changes the encoded microwaves back to sound. Microwaves can be interrupted by buildings and other obstructions, so cell towers must be placed high above the ground to prevent the interruption of cell phone signals.

Microwaves and Radar

RADAR stands for Radio Detection and Ranging. Police use radar guns to detect over-speeding vehicles. A radar gun sends a short burst of microwaves. Microwaves reflect from the oncoming vehicle and are detected by the receiver in the radar gun. The speed of the vehicle is computed from the speed of the vehicle. Radar is used for tracking storms, detecting air traffic, and other purposes.”

https://byjus.com/physics/electromagnetic-spectrum-microwave/

But are there 5g and next g microwave weapons and could they be going up in our community?

My post on BEAMING NATURE OF 5G AND MY POST ON PRIVATE 5G NETWORKS means these are realistic threats. We aren't fully aware of who owns and controls the infrastructure. 5g is beaming and therefore possibly utilized for that purpose.

consider when ccp has police stations on Canadian soil!!!

Some of the private 5g deployment network might be theirs. our governments? Other foreign actors? Soros et al?

WHO HAS CONSIDERED WEAPONS TECHNOLOGY ON OUR STREETS. FOR CROWD DISPERSAL.

Without the three second override button. What does that Become. Injury?

But if you have a tinfoil hat?

Dollars to donuts the cameras are made in China. 5g itself is extremely hackable.

But are our streets possible punishment zones.

Who has control over the smart city infrastructure, the 5G , the private 5G, the cameras etc.

This is too tinfoil hats for you? Me too.

Look at Havana syndrome

“David Relman, a professor of medicine at Stanford University who led the study, told NBC’s Andrea Mitchell in an interview:

There is a literature that describes health effects of a particular form of microwave energy, which is pulsed and directed. And that literature now goes back a number of decades, and was published largely by the former Soviet Union. That literature does mimic and is consistent with a number of the clinical findings that we noted … The view of some of the world’s most-renowned neurologists was that among the various possible mechanisms that would explain these cases, there was one that stood out. And that was pulsed directed radio frequency energy, or microwave energy. In other words, it could be focused on one room and not another room in the same house. That’s the nature of how this kind of energy can be delivered.[10] In April 2012, Russian Defense Minister Anatoli Serdyukov announced that Russia’s ten-year military procurement plan included weapons based on “directed energy” and “psychotronics,” which would be intended to attack the central nervous system. According to Serdyukov, the development of weaponry based on new physics principles—direct-energy weapons, geophysical weapons, wave-energy weapons, genetic weapons, psychotronic weapons, et cetera—was part of the state arms procurement program for 2011 to 2020.[11] Russian officials have said Putin was referring to microwaves when, in March 2018, he told the Russian legislature, the Federal Assembly, in his annual address that “Russia has all reasons to believe that we are a step ahead” of other countries in creating “prospective weapons based on new physical principles.”[12] James Schumaker, a former Foreign Service Officer who served four tours of duty in Moscow and developed lymphocytic leukemia in 1985, believes that information on microwave attacks against the embassy was kept from the public because the longer the secrecy was maintained, the more difficult it was to break. Furthermore, with the advent of détente in the early 1970’s, Schumaker reports that no one was looking for an obstacle to diplomatic progress.[20] July 1959, while Vice President Richard Nixon was visiting Moscow, the Russians subjected him and his wife Pat to dangerous ionizing radiation, bombarding the bedrooms at the American ambassador’s residence known as Spaso House. These attacks are described in detail in declassified Secret Service documents obtained from the Nixon Presidential Library in California and released in September 2022 by the National Security Archive. Some sixteen years after Nixon’s visit, on December 9, 1975, Secretary of State Henry Kissinger was finalizing his plans to visit Moscow for talks on arms control. On that day, he placed an “urgent” telephone call to the Soviet’s affable and popular ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Dobrynin. Kissinger emphatically told him, “I want to talk to you about the signal. That beam you are beaming into our Embassy in Moscow … Maybe you could turn it off until I get there.” Expressing concern that the Russians “could give [him] a radiation treatment,” Kissinger also expressed concern that the coverup was eroding, and warned Dobrynin that the microwaves could become a big obstacle to better relations between the two countries, saying, “We really are sitting on it here but too many people know about it … We will catch hell unless we can say something is happening to put an end to it.” Transcripts of these conversations were released on September 13, 2022, after being obtained by the National Security Archive under the Freedom of Information Act. The National Security Archive notes that: “High-level US efforts to press Soviet leaders to halt the radiation activity began in 1967 and continued under four administrations into the Carter era. The microwave transmissions, believed to be related to bugging devices hidden in the Embassy walls, continued for decades after they were first detected when the US Chancery opened in the early 1950s.” Later, in December 1975, President Gerald Ford wrote to Soviet Premier Leonid Brezhnev, complaining that microwaves aimed at the embassy “pose unacceptable potential dangers to the health of our employees,” as though the Soviets were unaware of the dangers.[22] Brezhnev responded, denying any malicious intent, and asserted that “the electromagnetic field in the area of the US Embassy in Moscow [was] of industrial origin.” He insisted, with some accuracy, that the radiation was “several times lower than the standard officially recognized in the United States as not hazardous for human health.”[23] There were also secret and unsuccessful negotiations in early 1976 between high-level US and Soviet officials on the matter. These included talks between US Deputy National Security Adviser William Hyland and Soviet official Yuli Vorontsov discussing the possibility that thediscussing the possibility that the Soviets would “turn off their radiation” and both countries would take down their electronic surveillance “shacks” on the roofs of their respective embassies.[24] The Archive notes that released documents show that “Soviet denial was part of a pattern: When the Ford and Carter administrations lodged protests about increased strength of the microwave radiation, top Soviet officials, including Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko and Communist Party General Secretary Leonid Brezhnev,stonewalled. According to a declassified telegram, Gromyko told US Ambassador Walter Stoessel in January 1976 that it was an ‘imaginary issue.’”[25] Prior to 1976, at least three American ambassadors, Foy Kohler, Jacob Beam, and Llewellyn Thompson, repeatedly protested the possible damage to the health of American personnel from long periods of exposure to low‐level radiation.[26] It may well be that the microwave bombardment of the embassy began as a way to counter communications equipment on the roof, recharge Soviet listening devices, or disrupt American surveillance devices, like those listening in on the conversations of Soviet officials talking to each other while riding in their limousines. But once the Russians realized that the radiation was causing health effects—and their scientists have studied this extensively—they continued to radiate the embassy and began to weaponize the use of microwaves, developing smaller microwave transmitters that could be directed against individuals.

https://www.fpri.org/article/2024/04/havana-syndrome-the-history-behind-the-mystery/

Based on that article, its the Cia who is most likely to wear tin foil.

The matrix being set up is either haphazardly irresponsible.

Or.

To a purpose.

Either way.

We need more knowledge.

We need to consider health effects of the increased emf.

We need to know where our data lands and who gets it and why.

If 5g is hackable imagine the tactical deployment potential of seeing all citizens in real time.

The implications of private 5g ownership is especially dangerous given the possible weaponized utility of 5g.

Who pushed it through.

Does it allow for an attack of citizens by foreign governments.

Or worse. Our own.

Who owns the smart city infrastructure where does it land.

Are there crowd dispersal tools.

What are the protection against use of 5g in a non telecom context.

What are the health implications of living next to 5g. , being constantly bathed in 5g,

What are the extra emf concentrations From the constant collection and sending of data from cameras etc.

Are you concerned we set up microwave weapons and even hackable ones on our streets. Are you interested in knowing who owns them?

if a technology can be used benignly and as a weapon, does it still belong on our streets.

Being punished without charge arrest or conviction is highly authoritarian.

Will you buy tin foil. Just to have on hand. In case you change your mind on its utility.

Will you line your baseball cap with tinfoil?

BECAUSE FOLKS.

YOU CAN'T PUT IT IN THE MICROWAVE.

And your cells are mostly water.

and 5g is microwave.

and crowd dispersal tech exists.

and there's no transparency.

I'm really appalled.

Business ideas.

Metallic hoodies.

Tin foil embedded curtains and blanket.

I just never ever thought very concretely about tin foil hats before.

except that they were synonymous with ignore that person.

I'll go back to something we can agree on.

Don't put your hat when you're not using it..in the microwave.

