MICROWAVE MIND CONTROL:

MODERN TORTURE AND CONTROL MECHANISMS ELIMINATING HUMAN RIGHTS AND PRIVACY

by Dr. Rauni Leena Kilde, MD

“September 25, 1999

HELSINGIN SANOMAT, the largest newspaper in Scandinavia, wrote in the September 9, 1999 issue that Scientific American magazine estimates that after the Millenium perhaps ALL people will be implanted with a "DNA microchip". How many people realize what it actually means? Total loss of privacy and total outside control of the person's physical body functions, mental, emotional and thought processes, including the implanted person's subconscious and dreams! For the rest of his life! It sounds like science fiction but it is secret military and intelligence agencies' mind control technology, which has been experimented with for almost half a century. Totally without the knowledge of the general public and even the general academic population. Supercomputers in Maryland, Israel and elsewhere with a speed of over 20 BILLION bits/sec can monitor millions of people simultaneously. In fact, the whole world population can be totally controlled by these secret brain-computer interactions, however unbelievable it sounds for the uninformed. Human thought has a speed of 5,000 bits/sec and everyone understands that our brain cannot compete with supercomputers acting via satellites, implants, local facilities, scalar or other forms of biotelemetry. Each brain has a unique set of bioelectric resonance/entrainment characteristics. Remote neural monitoring systems with supercomputers can send messages through an implanted person's nervous system and affect their performance in any way desired. They can of course be tracked and identified anywhere. Neuro-electromagnetic involuntary human experimentation has been going on with the so-called "vulnerable population" for about 50 years, in the name of "science" or "national security" in the worst Nazi-type testing, contrary to all human rights. Physical and psychological torture of mind control victims today is like the worst horror movies. Only, unlike the horror movies, it is true. It happens today in the USA, Japan, and Europe. With few exceptions, the mass media suppresses all information about the entire topic. Mind control technology in the USA is classified under "non-lethal" weaponry. The name is totally misleading because the technology used IS lethal, but death comes slowly in the form of "normal" illnesses, like cancer, leukemia, heart attacks, Alzheimer's disease with loss of short term memory first. No wonder these illnesses have increased all over the world. When the use of electromagnetic fields, extra-low (ELF) and ultra-low (ULF) frequencies and microwaves aimed deliberately at certain indiv- iduals, groups, and even the general population to cause diseases, disorientation, chaos and physical and emotional pain breaks into the awareness of the general population, a public outcry is inevitable. [Eleanor White comment: ELF/ULF frequencies on their own cannot be focussed and are practically impossible to transmit in the usual manner of radio transmissions. ELF/ULF cannot carry voice. ELF/ULF CAN be carried on radio and ultrasound carrier signals, however, and are effective in things like setting up a target to be more receptive to hypnosis, force a target to be unable to sleep, and force a target to fall asleep daytime. This is like the reverse process of reading the brain's natural ELF/ULF electrical activity using biofeedback.] Who is behind a sinister plan to microchip and control and torture the general population? [Eleanor White's comment: Reports from persons targetted by neuro- electromagnetic experimentation show that not everyone is implanted. The fact that those few victims who have had implants removed cannot get custody of the implants means someone has a keen interest in controlling the use of covert implants and preventing the publication of this practice.] The Patent Office of the U.S.A. has granted patents for purposes of mental monitoring and mind alteration. Apparatus and method for remotely monitoring and altering brainwaves, methods for inducing mental, emotional and physical states of conscious- ness, in human beings. Method of and apparatus for desired states of consciousness are among some of them. People who have been implanted, involuntarily or through deception vol- untarily have become bilogical robots and guinea pigs for this activity under the guise of national security. The real consequences of microchip implantation (or with today's advanced hidden technology, using only microwave radiation for mind control,) are totally hidden from the public. How many know the real dangers of mic- rowaves through mobile phones? How many believe the disinformation that microwave radiation is not causing health problems? The economic issues in the mobile phone industry are enormous. Therefore health issues are deliberately brushed aside. However, the same thing is inevitable in the future as with the tobacco industry. When economic compensation for health damages becomes big enough, as in the tobacco industry, health hazards will be admitted and users are then responsible for their tobacco-related illnesses. Today, already about 50% of Finns, Swedes and Norwegians use mobile phones, especially the young population. Mobile phones used in mind control was a brilliant idea. Military and police agencies can follow every user, influence their thoughts through microwaves, cause healthy people to hear voices in their heads and if needed burn their brains in a second by increasing the current 20,000 times. That probably happened to Chechnyan leader General Dudayev who died talking to a mobile phone. Heating effect of tissues with the speed of light is a known effect of high power microwave and electromagnetic pulse weapons. According to Navy studies they also cause fatigue states, depression, insomnia, aggressiveness, long and especially short term memory loss, short catatonic states, cataracts, leukemia, cancer, heart attacks, brain tumors and so forth. Alteration of behavior and attitudes hs been demonstrated as well. Dr. Ross Adey has found out that by using 0.75 milliwatts per square centimeter intensity of pulse modulated microwave at a frequency of 450 MHz it is possible to control ALL aspects of human behaviour! Microwave radiation excites the hydrogen bond in the cells and can interfere with meiosis, which leads to tumors. All our emotions, moods, and thoughts have a specific brain frequency which has been catalogued. If these records fall into the wrong hands, our behaviour and attitudes can be manipulated by persons whose ethics and morals are not in our best interest. Both military and intelligence agencies have been infiltrated with such persons. The Director of the Swiss Secret Service had to resign in September 1999 because of his agency's involvement in illegal arms deals and a plan to create an ORGANIZATION within the legal Secret Service. This globally infiltrated organization has "octopus type" activities in all major intelligence services in the world, working together with the Mafia and terrorists. It has recruited people from all important government institutions, state and local administrations. It owns Star Wars technology which is used against military and civilian populations, claiming it is "non-lethal" weaponry. "Down and out" people, jobless, freed prisoners, mental outpatients, students and orphans are trained by this organization to harass, follow, and torture innocent people, who for whatever reason have been put on the organization's hit list. They are ALREADY in every apartment block! [Eleanor White comment: This gang-like colour-coding is not reported in all areas. Dr. Kilde's experience is with northern Europe.] Deception is the name of the game, so recruits are told untrue sinister stories of their victims to keep them motivated. They have a military order and get rewarded for their evil actions, which include Satanism, and symbols and yellow-orange-black colors. However, fresh recruits must wear pink - and the highest elite wears yellow ties with dark suits. Even dashes of yellow or orange in their ties may signal their recruitment as well as yellow shirts or other objects with that color for signalling. Too many world leaders fit into this signalling. However, it is quite possible they are only used as fronts for this global organization without any knowledge of it's criminal activity in the field against innocent people. Mass media and big industry are also infiltrated. Who are the targets? Experimentation with soldiers and prisoners may continue, as well as handicapped children, mental patients, homosexuals and single women. They are still experimental guinea pigs for electronic and chemical warfare. But today ANYONE can become a target, even those who invented the system. Researchers who find out about this secret radiation of the population become targets themselves. The U.S. Senate discussed the issue on January 22, 1997. The U.S. Air Force's "Commando Solo" aircraft have been used to send subliminal radio frequency messages to manipulate even the minds of foreign nations in their elections. Haiti and Bosnia are a couple of recent examples. In July 1994 the U.S. Department of Defense proposed the use of "non- lethal" weapons against anyone engaged in activities the DoD opposes. Thus opposing political views, economic competitors, counterculture individuals and so forth can be beamed to sickness or death. The Psychiatric Diagnostic Statistical Manual (DSM) for mental disorders has been a brilliant cover up operation in 18 languages to hide the atrocities of military and intelligence agencies' actions towards their targets. THE MANUAL LISTS ALL MIND CONTROL ACTIONS AS SIGNS OF PARANOID SCHIZOPHRENIA. If a target is under surveillance with modern technology via TV, radio, telephone, loudspeakers, lasers, microwaves, poisoned with mind altering drugs via airducts, giving familiar smells which cause headache, nausea and so forth, if he claims his clothes are poisoned, his food or tap water as well --- all medical schools teach their students that the person is paranoid, ESPECIALLY if he believes intelligence agencies are behind it all. Never is the medical profession told that these are routine ations all over the world by intelligence agencies against their targets. Thus, victims of mind control are falsely considered mentally ill and get no help since they are not believed and their suffering is doubled by ignorant health profess- ionals. The unethical abuses of power by individuals in charge of biomedical telemetry are incomprehensible to normal people. The goal of mind control is to program an individual to carry out any mission of espionage or assassination even against their will and self- preservation instict and to control the absolute behavior and thought patterns of the individual. The purpose of mind control is to disrupt memory, discredit people through aberrant behavior, to make them insane or to commit suicide or murder. How is it possible that this technology is not stopped by political top authorities? They themselves will also be targets someday, a fact they have not always realized. How much are they involved? This year the 1999 European Parliament in "Resolution on Environment, Security, and Forein Policy", in paragraphs 23, 24, and 27 calls for "non-lethal" weapons technology and development of new arms strategies to be covered and regulated by international conventions. Also, it calls for an international convention introducing a GLOBAL BAN on all developments and deployments of weapons which might enable ANY FORM OF MANIPULATION OF HUMAN BEINGS. Project HAARP in Alaska is a global concern, and calls for it's legal, ecological, and ethical implications to be examined by an international independent body before any further research and testing. It is possible that the USA will ignore those resolutions. The dangers of non-lethal mind control weapons were already revealed in an expert meeting of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva, in July 1994. Only increased public awareness of the microchip implants, their frightful consequences to privacy by influencing of individuals' thoughts and actions, causing people to become biological robots with physical and emotional pain whenever the supercomputer technician so wishes, is enough reason to refuse to take the chip into your body for whatever reason. It is the biggest threat to humanity and the most sinister plan to enslave the human race forever. If you have a choice and want to remain a normal human being with privacy, do not have your children nor yourself implanted with a DNA microchip. Otherwise your vision, hearing, sensing, thoughts, dreams and subconscious will be influenced by an outsider, who does not have your best interests in mind. MICROWAVE MIND CONTROL WITH "NON-LETHAL" WEAPONS IS THE BIGGEST CRIME IN THE HISTORY OF MANKIND AGAINST THE POPULATION OF PLANET EARTH. IT MUST BE STOPPED BY ALL PEOPLES OF THIS GLOBE. Rauni Kilde MD Recommended reading: Mind Controllers, Dr. Armen Victorian, 1999, UK Mind Control, World Control, Jim Keith, 1997, USA Microwave Mind Control, Tim Rifat, The Truth Campaign, winter 1998, UK

