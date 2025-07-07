“Research from Statistics Canada shows that, in 2022, 38 per cent of young adults ages 20 to 29 didn't think they could afford to have a child in the next three years; 32 per cent did not believe they would have access to suitable housing to start a family in that time frame.”

https://www.cbc.ca/radio/thecurrent/affordability-crisis-delaying-parenthood-1.7036820 (FYI for race baiters- this is all Canadians which happen to come in all wonderful variations)

INTERESTING. COST OF LIVING AND SIZE OF ABODE AS SELFIMPOSED INFERTILITY. STERILIZING US ONE SQUARE FOOT AT A TIME. THEN TELLING US WE NEED TO REPLACE US (of all races and creeds) WITH NEW IMMIGRANTS. THEN LESS HOUSING OPTIONS AND STILL HIGHER COSTS OF LIVING MEAN EVEN MORE SELF-STERILIZATION.

ROUND AND ROUND WE GO. WHERE WE STOP

INFERTILITY AND SELF-STERILIZATION- WE KNOW.

Not withstanding that we have a MASSIVE COUNTRY. OUR builders and governments incentivizing it are choosing to build micro aka DOG CRATE CONDOS.

“Micro Condos: What Are They, and Should You Buy One?

If tiny homes and micro condos have piqued your interest, you’re not alone. With more and more Canadians facing housing affordability challenges, both reluctant renters and hopeful homebuyers, finding innovative and efficient housing solutions has a lot more people thinking inside the box, so to speak.

Shoebox housing, also known as the micro-condo, is taking over as buyers and renters realize spacious living is no longer a reality for their incomes. The combination of unaffordable housing with more and more people looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint has led to a new generation of homeowners interested in micro-condos.

Let’s look at the micro-condo craze to help you decide whether or not it is something you should consider.

What is a Micro Condo Anyway?

The name is kind of self-explanatory. The micro-condo is the smallest space you can imagine. We’re talking under 600 square feet, and for the truly dedicated, it’s often under 300. Despite their tiny footprint, the micro-condo is designed to cleverly disguise small spaces to appear spacious and bright while making the most of the limited area. This often includes extensive floor-to-ceiling use in the living space.

One of the primary advantages of micro condos is affordability. Micro condos are generally more affordable, with lower square footage and fewer amenities than traditional apartments. This makes them an ideal housing option for students, young professionals, and anyone looking to save money on rent. They also tend to offer lower maintenance costs than larger condos, reducing the burden on residents.

In cities like Toronto, the micro-condo can be found in modern areas like Liberty Village, St. Lawrence, and King West. These tiny homes can be under 300 square feet yet provide all the comforts without headaches and hefty price tags. Micro condo benefits far outweigh the sacrifices for those with an eco-friendly, budget-conscious mindset.

(LL watch short on new Carney Brothers microhomes)

Change in Housing Strategies

According to Toronto Metropolitan University’s City Building Institute report, major cities worldwide are exploring ways to provide affordable housing for both renters and buyers. These cities include London, New York City, Vancouver, Seattle, and San Francisco.

Significant contributors to these innovations include the micro-condo and “unbundling amenities” provided by and included in condo prices. One developer even offers the option to buy condos in “lots” based on customized sizes. These new housing strategies will help make homes more affordable in major cities.

The report shows that micro-units below 350 square feet have become popular in urban centres, including New York City and Seattle. Although these units’ rent and sales prices are reflected in the minimal unit size, they appeal to city dwellers tired of spending most of their income to pay their mortgage or rent.

Smart House Condos

The micro-condo also allows builders to offer more units in centralized urban locations. Not only does it provide affordable living, but more importantly, affordable living in highly desirable areas. Toronto developer Urban Capital built the first Canadian micro-condo on Queen Street West, with the smallest unit just a mere 289 square feet.

The 25-storey condo at Queen and Simcoe offered micro-condos ranging in size from 289 square feet to a luxurious 380 square feet. The building also provided more traditional larger units, but the micro-units gained the most attention.

Nothing about the tiny units deterred buyers, with all units quickly selling out. This is an homage to the micro-condo and proof that the desire or even the need for smaller, more affordable units exists.

While many buyers have moved into their micro-condos as their primary residence, many others decided to rent out their mini units. Starting at about $1600 per month, these tiny apartments are still affordable by Toronto standards.”

https://blog.remax.ca/micro-condos-what-they-are-and-whether-you-should-buy-one/

THAT RENT HAS skyrocked.

THE GAME is seen at the 40,000 foot level. Know that depopulation is a factor (see my chapter POPULATION ACTIVITIES) AND ALL ROADS LEAD TO ROME.

The millennials and gen Z are having a hard time. The “socialist” policies of the left have completely disenfranchised them.

