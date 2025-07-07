LawyerLisa’s Substack

I design systems for buildings. I am working on a micro apartment building currently. They are not new. I have done renovations in older apartment buildings from the early 1900s with under 300 sq ft per suite. It is a phase. If the government can get its act together and streamline the planning process then more can get built. The above micro apartment building is hung up in planning with the usual BS presently in spite of the federal and provincial government asking municipalities to expedite construction of dwelling units.

By the way, for singles the old fashioned boarding house used to be a solution.

Another note: I have a subdivision I worked on 11 years ago that was in planning for 8 years before that. Still nothing built. Developer retired and sold the project recently. about 160 homes hanging in limbo with only BS from the county as to why approval has not been granted.

Switch off the propaganda folks and start doing. This massive country is littered with cheap fixer uppers and land where you can build, grow food, farm and keep your expenses close to zero so you don't need a massive income. Living rural means a slow, independent, meaningful lifestyle and getting to know your neighbours.

