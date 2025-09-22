We have to be in our camps.. Split apart. So that the puppet strings can bash us against each other.

left right

gazan zionist

vax anti

trans christian

colonial colonized

Christian Muslim

New’migrant old’migrant older’migrant

Once you see the divide as useful in one area you start to see it elsewhere.

I am tired of it. It wears on you.

I never wanted to look at the war in Gaza. Mostly because it seemed you had to pick a camp. You couldn’t back up and say look - I love my Jewish friends, but this here is a genocide. Also the people swamping cities called on violence to Jews (religious and non-religious) in my country. So that I also didn’t like. It was a runaway media event. run away. But if you infiltrated that movement as a government operative then cops would have to stand down when the actors do outrageous things.

hmmm. make you think. oh ya.

but I started to see the YOU SHALT NOT PROTEST…. HERE as related to the future imposition of digital currency and the financial system change. I saw the entire set up of shutting down small businesses in favor of large businesses connected to this future plan. I saw the transfer of businesses from old stock and medium stock and near stock Canadians to insta-Canadians to the change of system. the grift Canadians would have no loyalty but to whom their grift came from.

I saw attacks on property rights, freedom of religion (which didn’t include christianity anymore) as system change. And the you can’t protest in front of libraries because drag queen read stories, and pray on this corner because babies are being de-lifed (put one on every corner - aka get your abortion pill at star bucks and there goes public prayer altogether). I saw the funding of the pro-palestine movement and marches by the same people funding the wars. I saw that and understood. It too is for a system change. the war was useful in attacking freedom because then we have new laws aimed at bubble zones and eliminating protest. can’t protest

here

here

here

I saw the war useful to powers changing our own systems and it happening live. I also saw that it could be useful to generate hate against Jewish people in Canada (other disasporra) because they have wealth. Ultimately we are seeing a transfer of wealth that is marching to a omni-state vs the people- aka slave caste. So that would include those owning wealth that were Jewish in the disaporra. The war becomes useful. We see the violence against Gaza and then the media gives its target.

I saw too the whole of the world being remade into smart city zones, tested assembled and betad and proven - in China and rolled out here through Janet Yellen’s smart city infrastructure fund. We don’t know we are all gazans yet - and that includes Israelis.

I saw the war in Gaza as the elimination of structures incompatible with a smart city - namely the tunnels. If what I was observing systematically across the world, would hold true, tunnels would be eliminated. My dyslexic brain collected stories and little tidbits of news items about tunnels being closed. I watched neighborhoods changing where others didn’t even raise and eyebrow. New lights - but we’re broke. No problem. I saw the constant renaming of streets and structures. the insta- now. Mass migration. everyman (literally) for himself.

So I had a view already that Gaza was a clock for the rest of us. It was the clock to turning on the RF in cities. Our RF prisons wouldn’t go live until Gaza was finished.

It wasn’t just the death in Gaza- it was a timing event and programming event. We all know what the shots are doing. I will point out that Israel gave them first to their citizens. then used that to justify to the world that yes indeed it was safe and effective.

My first two freedom fighter friends pushing back on mandates and vaccines were Jewish. They had it harder than the rest of us, because they had even LESS support from family and friends. “But the papers ma! the papers!”

My own lawyers on a file were least supportive of my public advocacy. One told me if you said to a Republican that you were raped they (the republican) wouldn’t believe you. I said that is statistically impossible. I thought that was the most bigoted thing I had heard in a long time.

(Cue Epstein files.) So there was a machinery I didn’t understand back then that was already indoctrinating into us and them.

Recently a CBC reporter was punished for saying the “Jews own Hollywood.” I don’t know if that is such a crazy statement. But that was billed as anti-semitic. One of my good friends (last name Cohen) loved a script I wrote. I couldn’t open one door. He said no problem I’ll make the calls for you. Everyone answered his calls. He had meetings, met people on my behalf. He laughed and said last name Cohen in Hollywood? (the script was a male’s version of Abortion. No one liked it hahaha wonder why).

So what is anti-semetic now includes Jews run Hollywood. But literally you can find articles like this one in a 5 minute search. I had a friend I lost contact with from University who was a Jewish farmer and he married a muslim woman. He said well because Jews were barred at one point from owning land they moved into other industries and for his parents becoming a farmer was freedom.

Well I always thought this discrimination had produced alot of movement into certain industries and movies and music was included. Now thinking that is anti-semitism? saying it is worse? Where are you getting diamonds in New York. Jewlery. that had to do with who could own land and what were the available work. I used to see this alignment as a pressure cooker because of land ownership rules. Like life gives you lemon make lemonade.

I can’t watch anything that is made for streaming these days. I don’t like the music. now it is so FREAKING SATANIC. so overtly dark. so incredibly awful. so saturated in lgbtquia plus. so psyfi distopic. I kind of washed my hands of it. How about you. So I don’t have the pulse on this post 2008 Joel Stein article. That being said, he is showing a perfect counterpoint to this idea that you can’t discuss who runs Hollywood.

here is Joel Stein in the LA times being antisemetic.

Who runs Hollywood? C’mon

By JOEL STEIN

Dec. 19, 2008 12 AM PT

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2008-dec-19-oe-stein19-story.html

“I have never been so upset by a poll in my life. Only 22% of Americans now believe “the movie and television industries are pretty much run by Jews,” down from nearly 50% in 1964. The Anti-Defamation League, which released the poll results last month, sees in these numbers a victory against stereotyping. Actually, it just shows how dumb America has gotten. Jews totally run Hollywood.

How deeply Jewish is Hollywood? When the studio chiefs took out a full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times a few weeks ago to demand that the Screen Actors Guild settle its contract, the open letter was signed by: News Corp. President Peter Chernin (Jewish), Paramount Pictures Chairman Brad Grey (Jewish), Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Robert Iger (Jewish), Sony Pictures Chairman Michael Lynton (surprise, Dutch Jew), Warner Bros. Chairman Barry Meyer (Jewish), CBS Corp. Chief Executive Leslie Moonves (so Jewish his great uncle was the first prime minister of Israel), MGM Chairman Harry Sloan (Jewish) and NBC Universal Chief Executive Jeff Zucker (mega-Jewish). If either of the Weinstein brothers had signed, this group would have not only the power to shut down all film production but to form a minyan with enough Fiji water on hand to fill a mikvah.

The person they were yelling at in that ad was SAG President Alan Rosenberg (take a guess). The scathing rebuttal to the ad was written by entertainment super-agent Ari Emanuel (Jew with Israeli parents) on the Huffington Post, which is owned by Arianna Huffington (not Jewish and has never worked in Hollywood.)

The Jews are so dominant, I had to scour the trades to come up with six Gentiles in high positions at entertainment companies. When I called them to talk about their incredible advancement, five of them refused to talk to me, apparently out of fear of insulting Jews. The sixth, AMC President Charlie Collier, turned out to be Jewish.

As a proud Jew, I want America to know about our accomplishment. Yes, we control Hollywood. Without us, you’d be flipping between “The 700 Club” and “Davey and Goliath” on TV all day.

So I’ve taken it upon myself to re-convince America that Jews run Hollywood by launching a public relations campaign, because that’s what we do best. I’m weighing several slogans, including: “Hollywood: More Jewish than ever!”; “Hollywood: From the people who brought you the Bible”; and “Hollywood: If you enjoy TV and movies, then you probably like Jews after all.”

I called ADL Chairman Abe Foxman, who was in Santiago, Chile, where, he told me to my dismay, he was not hunting Nazis. He dismissed my whole proposition, saying that the number of people who think Jews run Hollywood is still too high. The ADL poll, he pointed out, showed that 59% of Americans think Hollywood execs “do not share the religious and moral values of most Americans,” and 43% think the entertainment industry is waging an organized campaign to “weaken the influence of religious values in this country.”

That’s a sinister canard, Foxman said. “It means they think Jews meet at Canter’s Deli on Friday mornings to decide what’s best for the Jews.” Foxman’s argument made me rethink: I have to eat at Canter’s more often.

“That’s a very dangerous phrase, ‘Jews control Hollywood.’ What is true is that there are a lot of Jews in Hollywood,” he said. Instead of “control,” Foxman would prefer people say that many executives in the industry “happen to be Jewish,” as in “all eight major film studios are run by men who happen to be Jewish.”

But Foxman said he is proud of the accomplishments of American Jews. “I think Jews are disproportionately represented in the creative industry. They’re disproportionate as lawyers and probably medicine here as well,” he said. He argues that this does not mean that Jews make pro-Jewish movies any more than they do pro-Jewish surgery. Though other countries, I’ve noticed, aren’t so big on circumcision.

I appreciate Foxman’s concerns. And maybe my life spent in a New Jersey-New York/Bay Area-L.A. pro-Semitic cocoon has left me naive. But I don’t care if Americans think we’re running the news media, Hollywood, Wall Street or the government. I just care that we get to keep running them.”

So Joel here thinks in 2008 it is fabulous to acknowledge Jews run Hollywood and beyond while today it is anti-semitism. Antisemitsm that they are asking for jail time. Hate speech wants jail. that is so fucked up that you have to then wonder what the hank??????

Perhaps it is changed now? The CBC reporter who lost their position said the following:

“My understanding, and that of multiple analysts here in the United States, is that it is the Israelis, the Jews, that finance American politics a lot,” said Elisa Serret, the Washington correspondent for Radio-Canada, who was speaking in French.

“There is a big machine behind them, making it very difficult for Americans to detach themselves from Israel’s positions. It’s really money here in the United States. The big cities are run by Jews, Hollywood is run by Jews…”

Why did she think she could make a public statement about the Jewish people on air that is now viewed as a “slur."

https://ca.news.yahoo.com/journalist-relieved-duties-radio-canada-165649805.html

Well because Canada has been very pro-Palestine. The CBC and the liberal party along with antifa and unions and many muslims inundate the airwaves constantly with that view point. So two points. CBC criticizing Israel is standard fare. Canada just recognized the state of Palestine. That will stop the building of the smart city? no. that will stop bombing of cities above tunnes? no. killing starvation? no. Its optics.

So to the nub then. You are supposed to take a side in the war: BECAUSE THE WAR IS DESIRED. WARS NEED HATE ON BOTH SIDES. the propaganda machine of the CBC is supposed to parrot the liberal globalist requirements to churn OUTRAGE. churning OUTRAGE is the necessary component of taking what ever right is on the table from the people. Israel is already built as a RF smart city. do you think that is for their benefit. That is the real question. some of us just watch as trucks and tax dollars are doing what bombs and rubble rebuild are doing in Gaza. Not a proper religious war expression.

Now this CBC reporter couldn’t say anything about Jews in Media, funding government or in Hollywood. on that basis Joel would be antisemtic. My friend last name Cohen - antisemitic. I mean I think Holly wood is changing slowly but also it isn’t and noticing was never a problem before. Now it is a complete saturation of trans and secret trans actors. (noticing that now is also transphobic -see noticing what the media starlight class does might be the real issue - programming. it is baby it is)

So I think we are in interesting times. Perhaps it has to do with the CIA’s use of media and Hollywood that gets dangerous. Perhaps we cannot see links or discuss links. GET BACK IN THE FUCKING MATRIX PLEBE.

we cannot discuss the holocaust in relation to current government policies as that is minimizing the holocaust and antiemetic. When I saw that I realized those controlling the world at the top (of all races) were just using labels for silence. It either was a gross atrocity that WE NEED TO LEARN FROM. or it was being weaponized decades later to stop discussions on government over reach. that is a SATANIC INVERSION which I want you to notice everywhere.

Charlie Kirk dies as a free speaker. result is calls from the right (instead of the covid left) for attacks on free speech. SATANIC INVERSION.

Freedom of religion is now freedom from religion and mandatory secularization with Hollywood (ooops) and music industries blasting demonic music and art. SATANIC INVERSION.

If its upside down it is a SATANIC INVERSION. Discussions must be silenced and curtailed like crispr DNA in all civic society. free speech SATANIC INVERSION.

Generally I think Israel has lost the public opinion on “acceptable deaths in a just war.” I think that is just the case.

I see our powerlessness to ask for peace, and get peace as a MASS TRAUMA EVENT. Much bigger than Charlie Kirk’s death. I see it as on display for our viewing as a purpose: people in a city surrounded by fences who cannot get out, being bombed having water and food restricted. churches not being a refuge. It really looks like a genocide and lots of international institutions are saying so. But no one stops it. OR can.

You see; NO ONE CARES. the protests are for no protest zones. the media is for showing us deaths and the “very good reasons” for deaths. You have to take a side. One side you’re antisemtic the other you are islamaphobic. the reason you see the trauma event of mass death (they hide other VILE and EVIL crap) is PROGRAMMING.

I really think we are being programmed to accept MASS population wide city death. Just like we were PROGRAMMED to accept abortion and sterilization of minors and now euthanasia as rights. while we get mass sterilized through shots .

we are seeing the GAZA trauma. and being taught. no better than animals. Or there is a hostage deal that needs to take place first. a bunch of words and concepts need to happen first before mass killing can stop. Or just a clump of cells existing in Gaza. PROGRAMMING.

mass death that we see and accept that occurs on a city scales is PROGRAMMING. Ukraine is being rebuilt into a bunch of technical perfected smart cities. the destruction rebuild is for the operating system.

I believe this zionist-gaza matrix is too much like every other you can’t talk mechanism that I review in my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON. My book will remove the matrix from you. That is why it is shadow banned everywhere. I am finding even my friends who know and love the book won’t reference it when using its thesis the data and concepts from it.

In some ways we are all useful idiots to a plan that doesn’t involve our consent. The division is useful on many levels.

I can see very much if you feel attacked all around the world that you would have a stronger attachment to Israel. I don’t really understand the biblical attachment to a political state that is found within the biblical conservative movement. Like bibi becomes the 2nd coming of Jesus. Good lord.

One thing I note is that my everyday Jewish friends got the shot in big big numbers. They did suffer the same consequences as others. I don’t really think there is a people that aren’t in the sights. So the us vs them is truly most artificial.

I think there is a pedo order out there in power. yeppers there is. We are distracted from asking for the Epstein files because of mass trauma. The US is drilling to possible attacks on free speech and the first amendment because of the insta left videos I saw as too ready. too done. THEY WERE OUTRAGEOUS to create OUTRAGE. get it. anything that is OUTRAGE is a mass event for a purpose. Learn that.

What we are dealing with is an Intelligence and military order perhaps. And they have infiltrated everywhere. they wouldn’t have pulled the trigger on this covid op if they didn’t feel they had it sewn up. I think that includes all green patches on this earth. to think otherwise is a form of “supremism” or a gullibility based on bias.

Please review this discussion and decide for yourself your own position on these topics. In an adult world you actually can do so. Is Gaza a MASS PROGRAMMING EVENT. Is peace actually not desired. Let’s rebuild it “smart”.

