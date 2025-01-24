SO VERY CLOSE… post by Campaign Life

By: Jeff Gunnarson National President

January 24, 2025 @ 2:57pm

Yesterday afternoon was a totally insane, all-out sprint to the 5:00 PM deadline for Michael Clark to submit the 300 Liberal Party member signatures he needed—100 each from three different provinces.

In the end, he came so very close, but fell just short in one province. Let me break down what happened...

Michael Clark and his team were working hard right to the deadline, with a member of his team stationed at the doors of the Liberal Party head office in Ottawa, waiting for additional signatures to come in.

Meanwhile, no fewer than eight CLC employees were making phone calls and collecting signatures via email, so they could be printed by our Ottawa office staff, and driven over to Michael’s colleague at Liberal Party HQ.

However, Michael ended up about 30 signatures short for the third province in which he needed to hit 100 signatures, which was Saskatchewan.

In Ontario, he got almost 200 signatures. Alberta easily topped 100. Saskatchewan was supposed to be the third province, where Michael just needed a bit more time to pull in the remaining 30 signatures. A fourth province, British Columbia, was short about the same number.

I can tell you with absolute certainty that if Michael had one more day, or even a few more hours, he would’ve made it.

So, this was an amazing, Holy Spirit-inspired effort to install a devout Christian and pro-life community organizer as the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, and move it away from being the psychotic death cult it has become under Justin Trudeau.

In this sort of situation, it’s natural to ask, “What went wrong?”

I think that’s the wrong question.

Michael Clark was only approached on Saturday by individuals who offered to cover the $350,000 entry fee if he would run. He didn’t get to meet with Campaign Life Coalition until Sunday, and we weren’t able to start recruiting Liberal Party members and signatures until Monday. So, achieving what he did by Thursday was already a miracle.

A lot went right with Michael’s campaign...

He was able to publicly call out the current Liberal leadership for its obsession with the child murder of abortion, and the killing of the elderly via euthanasia.

In his press conference, which received a fair bit of media coverage and attention on social media, he pledged to repeal Bill C-4, the so-called “conversion therapy” ban, which can put parents and pastors in jail for up to 5 years for the “crime” of helping a gender-confused child to feel at peace with the body God gave them.

He called out the Liberals’ assault on free speech, and the many other ways the Trudeau regime has ruined Canada.

And you know what? The video of his powerful press conference may very well have been watched by Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, other leadership candidates, and Liberal advisors.

Perhaps more importantly, his powerful vision for a free, prosperous, and moral nation was seen by a great many Canadians and politicos in other parties. Oh Holy spirit, I petition thee to let that vision grow in their hearts too!

As Michael said in a video he posted late last night, what he did in running to be Liberal Leader and Prime Minister may also inspire other Christians to run for public office across the nation, through which they might glorify God and His only son, Jesus Christ.

For all these reasons, I consider Michael’s leadership bid, albeit short-lived, a success.

I invite you to watch Michael’s closing speech, in which he also expressed his gratitude to Campaign Life Coalition for our support of his campaign.

I’m personally grateful to the hundreds of CLC supporters who signed Michael’s nomination form and took out memberships in a party that many no doubt find morally odious, in the hope of bringing it under the Kingship of Jesus Christ. Do not worry - in the end, He will reign.

Now, let us move forward to the next battle.

https://www.campaignlifecoalition.com/clc-blog/id/452/title/so-very-close-

Message LawyerLisa

Leave a comment

Share