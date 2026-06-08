It's getting hard to avoid that the state of Israel is being utilized as a conduit for world government.

Zionism is already disliked due to the Palestinian genocide by many.

I predict increasingly Jewish people will come to dislike zionism's one world order and understand they are being used and manipulated to usher in a future for the whole planet.

Understand if we were propagandized, how much more the jews needed to be propagandized so they could be utilized.

I think these issues are the most important issues of our times.

We ask who.

Why, how and what is happening.

Death. Variations of death. Always this.

The counterforce is to be prolife.

Distill it to its essence. The answer is becoming universally prolife across races ethnicities and religions. This requires rejection of ethno supremacy.

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