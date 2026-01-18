A friend's beautiful child was “mentally healthied up” at a school assessment.

Well your kid has ADHD and we need to medicate with Ritalin.

Happened at school. No notice a health assessment was taking place. The consent was a blanket reverse onus consent form buried in the sunscreen and hat on hot days.

No complaints by parents About their beautiful child.

Just assess, diagnosis, and drugs.

No waiting room

No appointment.

Just your kid with the mental health professionals.

Adderall and Ritalin is like meth. And it's the new addiction crisis.

Death.

Ritalin is in the same class as cocaine.

The US changed Ritalin to a schedule 2 so they could prescribe it to kids.

https://youtube.com/shorts/z_UskxgEk8A?si=nLfoUlHUoraKp2xb

They are dangerous.

And physically addictive.

https://youtube.com/shorts/UZ8MzWWsDoo

Kids becomeLIFETIME addicts starting at age 8.

https://youtube.com/shorts/lGEwPxizFCg

Ritalin and Adderall are types of amphetamines. Aka like methamphetamine.

https://youtube.com/shorts/0WnriWOvHMs

My friend's daughter? She could paint and finish gorgeous paintings , read an entire novel, then the series. She spoke 3 languages. She had hobbies, great marks. Hmm. The threshold for psychiatric drugs for kids, pimped at schools?

BELL LET’S TALK? OR BELL LET'S PIMP OUR CHILDREN S BRAINS TO BIG HARMA.

IS MENTAL HEALTH the excuse to access the kids AT SCHOOL? And get them to one one appointments with professionals… Are they the new drug pushers for lifetime profits?

Addiction doesn't discriminate. We are seriously facing a school system that is hunting children.

Linked to death.

Linked to suicide.

Adderall as a cocaine substitute…. And a gateway to illegal hard drugs and life on the streets.

“Because Adderall contains amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, it not only increases attention and focus but also has the propensity to cause addiction that has resulted in negative fallout surrounding the drug.

Adderall is now considered one of the most common medications leading to prescription drug addiction.

Many people who are prescribed Adderall for ADHD or narcolepsy find it very difficult to stop taking the drug, particularly because of its positive benefits in treating their symptoms. However, over time, prescription drug abuse can cause damage to the brain. A physical dependency on Adderall is often one of the telltale signs of addiction. If an addiction is present, the first step to a full recovery is safely detoxing from Adderall.

The Basics: What Is Adderall and Why Is It Addictive?

Adderall works by binding to norepinephrine and dopamine receptors at a neurological level and stimulating epinephrine receptors in the adrenal gland. The resulting feeling of euphoria is created by the increased volume of pleasure-inducing chemicals in the brain, which also improves attention and focus. However, it is this ‘feel-good factor’ that makes Adderall addiction common and the reason why the drug is a Schedule II controlled substance under the Controlled Substance Act.

To set Adderall in the context of more illicit street drugs, other substances in the same category include opium, cocaine, and methamphetamine.”

https://ranchcreekrecovery.com/blog/study-aid-slippery-slope-adderall-can-lead-harder-drugs/

So now they want access through the schools to mentally access our kids. To prescribe. Parents need the facts. Not the industry pimp talking heads.

My friend was relieved we spoke. Her daughter got a daytimer to track assignments. This 14 year old is writing a novel now. Instead of being a drug addiction school success story.

The power structures are walking evil. Blood sucking depopulators.

