Before we dive into this BC housing fiasco on the housing prices in Surrey- what is going on with her neck. Look at all your female “gendered” politicians. what is their head to shoulder ratio. do they have a weird adams apple or a hollowed out spot where the apple was. Just note it. what is going on at the hips. Are they narrow. Is the belly button in a woman’s spot or higher up. Is there a way to breed out women. And once we do so can we be freed of the “pangs” of childbirth. and be emancipated. Is that a redeemable value system.

Practice looking. Here is some practice at looking.

Brossier(or is that pronounced brazier like over the shoulder boulder holder) is supposed to be a woman in the relay race. What do you see.

Little. is a woman. what’s at the neck.

practice looking at the ratio of where the shoulder end to head size. little is a woman. is born on T a doping thing for the olympics. Or not if they belong to ruling cult of the elite.

but is little a womb-man. look at what you see. practice looking.

the shoulders bent in gives little a for feminized feel. So does the longer hair. … or

look at the pelvis. narrow. at some point society won’t know what child bearing hips look like.

Here she is again.

but here for her team! what hand symbols. whose team?

https://odysee.com/@MrE:c/2024-Olympics-400m-Relay-Little-Logic:7

Look always at the head to shoulder ratio. you can’t see how wide those shoulders are. Till you do.

https://odysee.com/@MrE:c/Raquel-Welch-The-Trans-Illusion:6

I am not sure if there is a similarity.

Smart woman

let’s look at how thick that linebacker neck is again.

Gender as veiled men in women’s dress? the Cult of the kaballa and of gnostic Christianity, the templars aka the knights of malta, the masonic ruling elite. try noticing anything. learn symbols visual and body one. Learn what they do and go by. And then you can see who is in power. the Canaanites of old.

APPLE PIE ALERT. Why didn’t she finishing choking on that apple pie before they took the picture. I am not saying good or bad at what is there. You just practice seeing past the illusion and put your own moral judgement. Maybe you also believe we all need to aspire to Adam Kadmon the archetype of Adam before Eve was taken out of his rib cage. the hermaphrodite gaaaad stone. What does the Zohar say. Who has to ALL become trans before WHO else can come back and WHEN is the timeline for that to happen by.

On fire. Do you doubt the comparison is accurate. Who would have been a better financial manager of the US. Yellen brought in the Smart City Infrastructure fund. aka the mini franchised Smart City - or the mini franchised towers of babel.

babylonian alert.

what is going on at the neck area. Andrea Mitchell. (male last name)

practice looking at skull sizes. While xx still exists so you can remember.

I actually think she is quite handsome brunette. Would have turned heads for sure.

Hmm Androgyne i mean Andrea Mitchell wife of Alan Greenspan. Really look.

Anyways.

https://odysee.com/@MrE:c/2017.11.12---MrE---Janet-Yellen---The-Sixteen-Trillion-Dollar-Man:58

back to the Housing Crisis in BC. minute 4:05 pause it yourself and decide.

If you don’t look for what is in front of you, and see. How can you understand where we are headed.

The destruction. The Depopulation. Does it have a direction or purpose. After you can’t see or speak. Are you permitted to notice.

