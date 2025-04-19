I have long thought trans rights are human rights are for the imposed humanoids they want to introduce.

Otherwise the whole trans thing is SO FAKE.

not because the makeup tits heels and wigs on military recruits.

but because of the notion POWER CARES ABOUT THE LITTLE GUY. That is so FAKE!!!!!!!

YOU CAN’T FOOL ME. that's not how the world works. Nope. Power doesn't care about gays lesbians and children who want to pronoun their childhood away.

They are rolling out the rights and medical infrastructure to piggy back their TRANSHUMANISM.

You dei consultants are dumb if you think all of a sudden the world is working in a fairness principle. Dei recruits needed to believe that to pave the way. That's all. I'm not playing your shut up game.

Bahahaha

the world works on oppression.

and only a functional rights based aka freedoms y'all hate so much, protect us.

1. Sterilization of minors ya they like that

Eliminating family and committed life long love between the sexes Also Good a new globalist flag. Ya pedophilia. ya these guys are utter creeps. killing the word of God ya.

The trans are so Fake!!!! They arent loved by the authoritarian government. They are paving the way for cyborgs. the real trans. The transgender are chess board pieces the government doesn't even want to reproduce.

Loved?

Power doesn't love anything except itself.

Robot Tiangong Ultra wins world's first humanoid half-marathon

The world's first humanoid robot half-marathon was held in Beijing on Saturday, with the humanoid robot Tiangong Ultra claiming the championship by completing the 21.0975-kilometer race in 2 hours, 40 minutes and 42 seconds.

Though the men's winner of the race had a time as short as 1 hour and 2 minutes, the machine demonstrated profound performance. A staff member of Tiangong's maker, the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, explained the tech behind the win.

"The bot achieved its 'personal' best today," said Wei Jiaxing, head of public relations of the center. "We improved the stability, heat resistance and shock resistance of its joints."

"Also, we have been upgrading its motion control algorithm to adapt it to all kinds of road surfaces," Wei explained.

With all the improvements, Tiangong's running speed has increased from the previous 6 kilometers per hour to as fast as 12 km/h.

Unrivaled performance

Tang Jian, chief technology officer for the center, said Tiangong's performance was aided by long legs and an algorithm allowing it to imitate how humans run a marathon.

"I don't want to boast, but I think no other robotics firms in the West have matched Tiangong's sporting achievements," Tang said, adding that the robot switched batteries just three times during the race.

The center is 43 percent owned by two state-owned enterprises, while tech giant Xiaomi's robotics arm and leading Chinese humanoid robot firm UBTech have equal shares in the rest.

It's worth noting that the name for the robot champion Tiangong is not the same as that for the core module of the China Space Station. Though spelled the same in Latin letters, the two names look different in Chinese characters: The robot's name can be translated to "celestial craft," while the space module's name means "heavenly palace."

A meaningful race

Some experts have questioned whether it's necessary for robots to look and act like humans, but others say the competition has its own meanings.

"This kind of gathering will attract more attention to the industry, which will give us more room for imagination," Gai Keke, professor at the School of Cyberspace Science and Technology at the Beijing Institute of Technology, told CGTN.

"Meanwhile, by reviewing the competition process, the industry can discover new problems and technical issues," Gai said. "This is of great significance for accelerating the commercialization process."

Hugo Award-winning science fiction author Liu Cixin told China Media Group that he believed the event would help the public better understand the capabilities of humanoid robots.

"I think the robot marathon is more of a showcase. The robots demonstrate their ability to move in a stable, balanced way while running," Liu said. "Robots that can assist the elderly or care for patients have huge market potential. Household robots that can handle chores are also extremely useful."

"Of course, robots haven't reached that level yet. But once they do, the market will be enormous, and the impact on daily life will be profound," he added.

(Zhao Chenchen and Gong Zhe contributed to the story. Cover: The Tiangong humanoid robot crosses the finish line of the world's first humanoid robot half-marathon in Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. Qu Bo/CGTN.)

Just see when shown.

