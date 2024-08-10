Man suspected of starting a fire in Colorado arrested in Castle Rock

The fire happened between Lyons and Allenspark close to Highway 7.

Man suspected of starting a fire in Colorado arrested in Castle Rock

The fire happened between Lyons and Allenspark close to Highway 7.

Luke Dalton Rynearson(Boulder County SO)

“By Tony Keith

Published: Aug. 2, 2024 at 1:19 PM GMT-4

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities announced the arrest of an arson suspect tied to a fire in Colorado that happened on July 4.

The fire happened between Lyons and Allenspark close to Highway 7.



“Assisted by tips received from the public in this case, investigators with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office were able to positively identify a suspect and obtain a warrant for their arrest on August 1, 2024,” a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reads. " The suspect was identified as Luke Dalton Rynearson. Shortly after Rynearson was identified as the suspect in the case, members of law enforcement mobilized to locate him and his vehicle. Rynearson and his vehicle were found in the Town of Castle Rock and members of law enforcement were able to take Rynearson into custody without incident.”

Rynearson is being charged with first-degree arson, criminal attempt to commit a class 4 felony, second-degree burglary and criminal mischief.

“Based on information known to investigators at this time, we have no reason to believe Rynearson or the arson in the 24,000 block of Highway 7 on July 4 are connected to any of the wildfire starts that have taken place in Boulder County this week,” the release adds.

Investigators say the suspect ignited one structure on fire and tried to set a second one on fire. The fire spread to the ground and trees, posing the risk of a wildfire.”

Share

Leave a comment