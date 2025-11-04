Medical Assistance in Death and the Ruling Elite

Outsourcing MAID TO HITMEN

Homeless. Mental illness. And elderly here comes the liberal death machine.

vulnerable populations were allowed to opt for it, amounts to 16,692,205 by 2047.

Ok. If you don't want to be prolife now??? You need to be in direct opposition to this dehumanizing cult.

Call it a right.

Sell secularism to invert religious freedom.

Adopt the religion of the ruling elite

.

Criminilize speech against it.

Make the right The government's.

Work against the Carney government like the lives of loved ones hang in the balance and whether we want a satanic death cult to be what we turn over.

Here they are. Shoulder to shoulder

Head to head. Hip to hip.

Thumb to thumb.

Hand to hand.

nose to nose. Foot to foot. Leg to leg. Dimple to dimple.

It's uncanny. Someone could mistake them as…

Share

Leave a comment