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Dee Dee's avatar
Dee Dee
11h

We need French Revolution justice...no behind the scene jail escapes, public guillotines!

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Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
11h

Pure blood here. Why do so many people worldwide allow thenselves to be injected with MANDATED EXPERIMENTAL GENETIC EXPERIMENTS? WTF are people thinking? Those that still take and reccommend experimental genetic 'vaccines' are the reason governments and "civic leaders" still push the vlot shots. Arterial Calamari anyone?

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