Jab to work without religious exemption is the position of the DOJ.

Google is bioengineering and releasing mosquitoes in California and Florida.

TRUST THEM THEY SAY.

Also Google.

How many 6s in the chrome logo.

So they lie straight up on something you can see right in front of your face.

I stopped trusting Google with searches a long time ago, As we trust them with mosquitoes which can literally be vaccines with wings.

There's no winning team dearest readers. All views of mankind as animals results in a war on God and perversion for power.

A darkness has invaded systems of power, religions, governments.

Once we ceased being viewed as built in God’s image, we become fodder.

I reject Christian nationalism, because Jesus clearly said give to Caesar what is Caesars. Give to God what is God's.

Matthew 15

24 And he answering, said: I was not sent but to the sheep that are lost of the house of Israel.

John 10

27 My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me:

28 And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand.

If you are his sheep, you know when you read. There is a love that pierces the hearts of stone.

If you believe God is good, why would you keep it a secret, hide it from others, or deny them this.

The times are spiritual.

Do you trust Google or the Blackrock employers.

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON.

have hope. If you see evil… .There is another force.

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