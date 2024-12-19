I am so sorry.

This package insert is dramatically different then the one I just posted: THE WHO ASTRAZENECA LEAFLET.

Here is Maylasia’s Package Insert.

https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/dam/azcovid/pdf/malaysia/en-PIL-AZD1222.pdf

the WHO PACKAGE INSERT dared post serious blood clot concerns etc.

This Malaysia package insert has sweating and itchiness as the most harmful uncommon side effect.

WHAT IS THE WHO PLAYING AT.

Uncommon (may affect up to 1 in 100 people) • sleepiness or feeling dizzy • decreased appetite • enlarged lymph nodes • excessive sweating, itchy skin or rash

excessive sweating?

I attach them both, in case links go down.

