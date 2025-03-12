Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey gets confronted on energy crisis she helped create.
Democrat Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey gets confronted after saying the state has an energy crisis due to lack of natural gas In 2022 Gov Healey bragged on camera about BLOCKING natural gas pipelines that would’ve solved the crisis
The majority of Mass. still uses coal and oil for heat. Meaning a loss of revenue for the coal and oil corporations that supply Massachusetts if they switch to NG. She wasn't protecting the environment, she was protecting profits.