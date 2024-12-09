LETTER

When Mark Rutte says our communities are safe and resilient, is that while poking the bear for Nuclear retaliation?

The only similarities between Covid, Build Back Better, and war is Martial Law and governance through ultimate regulation.

Imagine this video was made 7 years ago.

What is EQUITY. owning nothing. DEI and ESG are the paths to this communism. ‘sustainable’ is communism.

Message LawyerLisa

Leave a comment

The Great Reset was published July 2020. That is the source of ‘Build Back Better.’

Let’s think on this. Biden is a globalist. I wish more people were exposed to that concept. Most people see the democrat republican paradigm without seeing the nationalist globalist paradigm.

Biden’s 2020 campaign features BUILD BACK BETTER. His administration submitted the International Health Regulations. The democrats are deep state GLOBALISTS. that is the problem. when pulling apart the administrative state it is the organizations that work for the globalist agenda which must be full dismantled.

I am interested in seeing globalism rooted out of the US. Why there, becuase the population will ask for it. Clamor for it. Don’t stop being part of your messaging into the public.

If globalism is seen as the death knoll to the state, the state may get the gumption to declare it treasonous. It could be seen as a terrorism to the state.

Share

Leave a comment

Leave a comment