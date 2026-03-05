Marine dragged out of Congress for saying Americans don't want a war with Iran for Israel. they broke his hands.
He said Americans don’t want to send their sons and daughters to die for Israel.
He was dragged out and had his hand broken. On tape.
Well that was crazy.
Is American supposed to survive the war.
Or will the New World Order be implemented.
The more Americans that are sent as part of Operation Epstein Fury to fight for Israel the better. The precision strike by the US and Israel on the elementary school for girls on day 1 has shown the world what Americans are all about.
It was very brave to take on these 168 schoolgirls while armed only with precision missiles.
Now send Americans to clear mine fields and distract from POTUS Trump and Epstein's connections to Mossad via Ghislaine.
Make sure they are fully boosted with the beautiful American mRNA shots before they are deployed
Do we know how his hand was broken? Your headline implies that it was a punishment for his outburst. Somehow that doesn't seem realistic though.