Maria Zee covered my piece on Nema Nodes. Why the power of this Mesh Network needs to be known. It saturates most cities and small towns. And no one bothered to tell you it was going up.
It is not merely flock cameras you need to know about.
Here is Maria's coverage.
https://rumble.com/v7coo7g-you-know-flock...-but-have-you-heard-of-nema-daily-pulse-ep-283.html
Here's the stack she quoted. Thank you for your support. Please read the stack and share.
Does it ever end? Thank-you for all your work Lawyer Lisa. How are we going to fight back.
It’s beyond traumatizing. There’s many things you write about which I don’t look at. You and others. Because-there’s not enough of us who are awake on mass to turn this around-fast.
We get to both quickly & slowly see all this happen &. I think you get the point. Where is some divine intervention against these horrible forces-cause I don’t know how we are going to do this.
"The new Apex predator is a NEMA node on top of your street light."
Man, that's been bugging me forever as to what it is!
Well done!!!