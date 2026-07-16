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kim lafferty's avatar
kim lafferty
3h

Does it ever end? Thank-you for all your work Lawyer Lisa. How are we going to fight back.

It’s beyond traumatizing. There’s many things you write about which I don’t look at. You and others. Because-there’s not enough of us who are awake on mass to turn this around-fast.

We get to both quickly & slowly see all this happen &. I think you get the point. Where is some divine intervention against these horrible forces-cause I don’t know how we are going to do this.

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
2h

"The new Apex predator is a NEMA node on top of your street light."

Man, that's been bugging me forever as to what it is!

Well done!!!

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