I have so many vile reactions to learning this. First the woman who made the motion to introduce Bill c-293 into the senate introduced the PANDEMIC OBSERVANCE DAY BILL.

Bill c209 in Canada was introduced by Senator Hon. Marie-Françoise Mégie and passed .

Here is the Bill

First Session, Forty-fourth Parliament,

70-71 Elizabeth II, 2021-2022

SENATE OF CANADA

BILL S-209

An Act respecting Pandemic Observance Day

AS PASSED

BY THE SENATE

May 12, 2022

4412124

SUMMARY

This enactment designates March 11th in each and every year as “Pandemic Observance Day”.

Available on the Senate of Canada website at the following address:

www.sencanada.ca/en

1st Session, 44th Parliament,

70-71 Elizabeth II, 2021-2022

SENATE OF CANADA

BILL S-209

An Act respecting Pandemic Observance Day

Preamble

Whereas, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization characterized the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic as a global pandemic;

Whereas March 11, 2021, was designated — by order in council on March 8, 2021, and by proclamation on March 31, 2021 — as a “National Day of Observance” to honour those who have died of COVID-19, to recognize those working on the front lines and to acknowledge COVID-19’s serious effects on the health of Canada’s population;

Whereas it is important to acknowledge the multidimensional effects of the pandemic on every person in Canada;

Whereas this pandemic has worsened the various forms of inequality in Canada and has had a disproportionate impact on the vulnerable people within society and members of historically disadvantaged groups;

And whereas it is fitting that March 11 of each year be officially designated as “Pandemic Observance Day” in order to give the Canadian public an opportunity to commemorate the efforts to get through the pandemic, to remember its effects and to reflect on ways to prepare for any future pandemics;

Now, therefore, Her Majesty, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate and House of Commons of Canada, enacts as follows:

Short Title

Short title

1 This Act may be cited as the Pandemic Day Act.

Pandemic Observance Day

Pandemic Observance Day

2 Throughout Canada, in each and every year, the 11th day of March is to be known as “Pandemic Observance Day”.

Published under authority of the Senate of Canada’

https://www.parl.ca/documentviewer/en/44-1/bill/S-209/third-reading

We can go two ways with this.

First is the Dancing Nurses way and we make fun of it.

The second of course is with the magnitude of what they did. What I propose is that we pick one, more, or all of the National Citizens Inquiry Commissioners Reports and starting March 1 we send systematically to people in honor of ' PANDEMIC OBSERVATION DAY’

Dear So and So

‘We are coming up to March 11, which is Pandemic Observation Day. pursuant to Bill C209. As such I thought it was important to truly consider what the pandemic and our government’s responses did to Canadian Citizens. For observation to be meaningful I am including the reports of the only citizen lead inquiry.

Ottawa: On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) released the final report of its months-long investigation into Canada’s response to COVID-19. This report follows the September 14 release of an interim report focused on the regulatory approval process and safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Report was written by NCI’s four independent Commissioners: Chairperson Mr. Ken Drysdale, Ms. Heather DiGregorio, Ms. Janice Kaikkonen and Dr. Bernard Massie. The Report is the culmination of their efforts to:

listen to the testimony of over 300 witnesses who told the Commissioners and all Canadians what happened to them during the COVID-19 crisis, or shared their expertise on subjects ranging from the economy and education, to mental health and medical science, to media and institutional censorship, to social harms and civic losses—to name just a few.

learn how Canadians were affected by the policies enacted by governments and other organizations in response to COVID-19.

recommend ways health and other crises can be better managed in future, to reduce and avoid the many harms that Canadians experienced since COVID-19 began in early 2020.

Please find enclosed …. INSERT LINKS BELOW”

On the First Day of March we could send it to School Boards in your neighborhood

On the Second Day of March: your local vet clinics

On the Third Day of March: your local gyms;

On the Fourth Day of March: branch managers of banks;

On the Fifth Day of March: Managers of auto dealerships;

On the Sixth Day of March: Mayors and city councilors;

On the Seventh Day of March: Libraries;

On the Eight Day of March: the Media;

ON the Ninth Day of March: MPs

On the Tenth Day of March: the Senate and GG;

On the 11th Day of March: people in your life;

“National Citizens Inquiry Commissioners Report

Inquiry into the Appropriateness and Efficacy of the COVID-19 Response in Canada

Ottawa: On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) released the final report of its months-long investigation into Canada’s response to COVID-19. This report follows the September 14 release of an interim report focused on the regulatory approval process and safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Report was written by NCI’s four independent Commissioners: Chairperson Mr. Ken Drysdale, Ms. Heather DiGregorio, Ms. Janice Kaikkonen and Dr. Bernard Massie. The Report is the culmination of their efforts to:

listen to the testimony of over 300 witnesses who told the Commissioners and all Canadians what happened to them during the COVID-19 crisis, or shared their expertise on subjects ranging from the economy and education, to mental health and medical science, to media and institutional censorship, to social harms and civic losses—to name just a few.

learn how Canadians were affected by the policies enacted by governments and other organizations in response to COVID-19.

recommend ways health and other crises can be better managed in future, to reduce and avoid the many harms that Canadians experienced since COVID-19 began in early 2020.

The Commissioners expressed deep appreciation for the individuals and organizations who courageously came forward to share their experiences, expertise and perspectives, and which led to the report and recommendations now available here.

Volumes 1 & 2:

Summary | Analysis & Conclusions

DOWNLOAD

Volume 3:

Witness Transcripts

DOWNLOAD

Full Report:

Commissioners Final Report

DOWNLOAD

La traduction française sera fournie par tranches.

Volume 1 – Résumé

Volume 2 – Analyse, recommandations, conclusions, déclaration des commissaires – à venir

Volume 3 – Transcriptions des témoignages – à venir

Learn More!

To learn more about the Inquiry, the NCI invites you to:

• Watch or listen to the Witness Testimony • Review the evidence submitted by witnesses in the Exhibits List

• Follow the NCI on our social media and podcast accounts and get involved by signing up for the NCI newsletter to stay updated on all we do



Purpose & Structure

FAQ

NCI - From the Couch

2023 Hearings



- Truro, NS

- Toronto, ON

- Winnipeg, MB

- Saskatoon, SK

- Red Deer, AB

- Vancouver, BC

- Quebec City, PQ

- Ottawa, ON



Expert Witnesses

Summons Letters

Exhibits

Commissioners Report

- Interim Report

- Commissioners

- Commission Rules



Newsletter Sign-Up

Sign The Petition!

Donate

Media Releases

Media Kit”

The enormity of what has been done and what we are facing can be daunting. I guess part of me sees that we have to push as a group and share our ideas. The NCI work represents a massive collection of evidence. Please either push it specifically because of this horrible Pandemic Observation Day.

You may want to add your own reasons for wanting the recipient to consider the information you are sending.

Keep your email lists. Save them. Because we should be regularly emailing people in our local communities.

Share

Leave a comment