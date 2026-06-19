Here is Marc Miller's accomplished wife.

Elin ( these Elon elle names always makes me look twice)

Global Affairs. She tweets on gender issues.

She has a podcast. She just wrote a book.

Her book is on reconciliation.

Man does she have a cute dog. My favorite breed.

Elin addresses gender equality at the absolute highest of places.

The G7 presidency team for gender.

Symbol for anch.

It says she was a fellow. International Fellow in the Kroc. She worked at the UN.

Here is Mr Elin Sandberg aka Mark Miller on the Bible and Quran ( other religious texts ) being hate.

https://youtube.com/shorts/p6K9_-Hhe8Y

I wonder if the better expert on these issues would be Sanberg.

Trans-parency is key.

Who has the better international high power cv. Miller or Sanberg.

✌ ☮ peace. The broken cross.

Sanberg has been a champion of women's rights notably on their disproportionate suffering in wars including wars of aggression.

How will she or NAWL advocate for victims of war and genocide in Palestine or deal with the silencing effect of bill c-9 in respect to antisemitismbeing defined as challenging Israel in its wars of aggression (always zionist defined as defence)?

In fact she is arguably a leading expert on gender violence in wars. So then she should take down bill c-9.

Here I set out findings of International Genocide Scholars who detail the Genocide in Gaza in very specific findings including for violence against women and children.

Source: International Association of Genocide Scholars https://share.google/WUGHwoR1Y7edVaWAr

“ Recognising that this bombing and other violence is estimated to have injured more than 143,000 people, with many maimed;

Recognising that the actions of the Israeli government against Palestinians have included torture, arbitrary detention, and sexual and reproductive violence; deliberate attacks on medical professionals, humanitarian aid workers and journalists; and the deliberate deprivation of food, water, medicine, and electricity essential to the survival of the population;

Recognising that Israel has forcibly displaced nearly all of the 2.3 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip multiple times, and demolished more than 90 percent of the housing infrastructure in the territory;

Recognising that the consequences of these crimes have included destroying entire families and multiple generations of Palestinians;

Recognising that Israel has destroyed schools, universities, libraries, museums, and archives, all of them essential to the continued existence of Palestinian collective well-being and identity;

Recognising that Israel has killed or injured more than 50,000 children and that this destruction of a substantial part of a group constitutes genocide, as emphasized in a joint declaration of intervention in the International Court of Justice case of The Gambia v Myanmar by six countries—Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom— which states “that children form a substantial part of the groups protected by the Genocide Convention, and that the targeting of children provides an indication of the intention to destroy a group as such, at least in part. Children are essential to the survival of any group as such, since the physical destruction of the group is assured where it is unable to regenerate itself.”;

2.3 million people are displaced. Where are they????? WHERE ARE THEY. NOT IN GAZA. NOT IN EGYPT. NOT IN ISRAEL. There's no right of return. So they aren't there. They aren't coming back. Where are 2.3 million people. The whole place is being rebuilt because it's been leveled. So where are they. I need to understand really this tragedy and it's scale. Consider Gaza as any other smart city under palentir ai algorithm rule. If you cannot see Palestinians as humans ask yourself why. Did they vote in Israeli elections. Do any Israeli political parties or citizens represent them. Do judges protect their rights. Gaza was a straight open air prison. When they are imprisoned away from family, is it after due process. Is there the rule of law. Do they have impartial jailers or are they human animals to their jailors.

If you are Christian who does not see Palestinians as humans here is a video of orthodox Yeshiva students views on Christians. Kill them.

To the any who display hate towards Christians- who has formed your views. When were they given to you. Have you ever felt Christ's unconditional love.

He said he came FOR THE SINNERS. To pay their price. Do you know that.

Are your polarized views taught like a cult formation as well?

Jesus says

Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God ."

Palestinians have no state for themselves and are viewed as vermin by the upper echelons.

Let's continue with the Genocide experts.

“ Recognising that Israeli governmental leaders, war cabinet ministers, and senior army officers have made explicit statements of “intent to destroy”, characterizing Palestinians in Gaza as a whole as enemies and “human animals” and stating the intention of inflicting “maximum damage” on Gaza, “flattening Gaza,” and turning Gaza into “hell”;

(Human animals? Let that sit there. If you had any experiencein covid it was that we became human experiments, unable to consent speak. We were in fact no better than animals. What is Palestine but a fema camp or quarantine camp where you are viewed and treated as an animal.)

Recognising that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has endorsed the current US President’s plan to forcibly expel all Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, with no right of return, in what Navi Pillay, head of the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, has said amounts to ethnic cleansing;

Recognising that the deliberate destruction of agricultural fields, food warehouses, and bakeries and other violence that prevents food production, in conjunction with denial and restriction of humanitarian aid, indicate the intentional infliction of unlivable conditions resulting in starvation of Palestinians in Gaza;

Acknowledging that, on 21 November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of Israel, in the court’s ongoing investigation opened on 3 March 2021, of crimes committed on Palestinian territory since 13 June 2014, charging them with crimes identified in the Rome Statute, in the Gaza Strip from at least 8 October 2023, including the starvation of civilians, intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population, murder, and persecution;

Whereas Israel’s actions in response to the October 7 attack and subsequent holding of hostages have not only been directed against the Hamas group responsible for these, but have also targeted the entire Gazan population;

Acknowledging that the International Court of Justice found in three provisional measures order in the case of South Africa v. Israel — January, March, and May 2024 — that it is plausible that Israel is committing genocide in its attack in Gaza and ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent and punish the direct and public incitement of genocide and to ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza;

Acknowledging that leading global international law organizations and UN bodies, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Forensic Architecture, DAWN, B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights, and the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, have conducted extensive investigations and issued reports concluding that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza;

Acknowledging that a number of Israeli, Palestinian, Jewish, and other scholarly experts working in Holocaust and Genocide Studies and in International Law have concluded that Israeli governmental and military actions constitute genocide;

Acknowledging that international civil society has a responsibility to prevent genocide by encouraging and assisting states to fulfil their obligations under the Genocide Convention to prevent, suppress, and punish genocide;

Acknowledging that putative security measures against members of a group are often pretext for mass killing and genocide as it has become in this case;

Therefore, the International Association of Genocide Scholars:

Declares that Israel’s policies and actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide in Article II of the United Nations Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (1948);

Declares that Israel’s policies and actions in Gaza constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity as defined in international humanitarian law and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court;

Calls upon the government of Israel to immediately cease all acts that constitute genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians in Gaza, including deliberate attacks against and killing of civilians including children; starvation; deprivation of humanitarian aid, water, fuel, and other items essential to the survival of the population; sexual and reproductive violence; and forced displacement of the population;

Calls upon the government of Israel to comply with the Provisional Measures orders of the International Court of Justice;

Calls upon the state parties of the International Criminal Court to comply with their obligations, cooperate with the Court, and surrender any individual subject to an arrest warrant;

Calls upon all states to actively pursue policies to ensure respect for their obligations under international law, including under the Genocide Convention, the Arms Trade Treaty and international humanitarian law, with regards to Israel and Palestine;

and

Calls upon the government of Israel and all other United Nations members to support a process of repair and transitional justice that will afford democracy, freedom, dignity, and security for all people of Gaza.

Current as of 28 July 2025

Resolution passed 31 August 2025

So those are the numbers since last year. Those are last years sexual crimes against men women and children they could discern in 2025.

I know Mr Marc Miller Sanberg describes the Bible as hate giving examples from Leviticus.

But let's see. Has he ever read the Bible?

It's a do not commit genocide text maybe the expert he’s married to might agree.

And what of the Talmud the Jewish holy text.

What about the wars and slavery system set out in the laws of kings and wars by Maimonides the holliest of Jewish Rabbies. ( Including the Noahide Laws. )

Source: Halakhah read

https://share.google/LRdLYlBSFlg1ioE5l

We can look at those as they are wars of Mitzvoh aka mandatory wars. Its a moral requirement to genocide people they say are among the 7 nations etc…

Getting back to the experts on genocide, let's look at what is antisemitism. It is the inability to question Israel.

“ We, the Genocide and Holocaust Studies Crisis Network and allies, are a group of scholars, including Genocide and Holocaust Studies Crisis Network and allies, are a group of scholars, including those with expertise in histories of antisemitism, genocide, the Holocaust, the history and sociology of fascism, and hate speech. We come from diverse backgrounds and carry diverse religious, social, and political identities. Based on our extensive research, we urge all universities to refuse to adopt the problematic and confusing International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance [IHRA] Working Definition of Antisemitism. We urge university administrators across a broad spectrum to join in asserting that protest and criticism of state violence constitute protected speech on campuses.

Conceived as a legally non-binding definition of antisemitism in 2016, the IHRA definition is now in the process of being adopted into law by our states, the federal government, and our universities. By accepting the IHRA’s conflation of criticism of Zionism, Israeli state policies, and violence against Palestinians with antisemitism (i.e. anti-Jewish prejudice), university administrations have harmed students, faculty, and community members -- many of them Jews

-- who rightfully protest Israel’s destructive assault on Gaza. Citing its chilling effect, even its co-author, Kenneth Stern, has repudiated the IHRA definition’s current uses.

The IHRA definition constitutes an attack on constitutional rights to free expression and has functioned to discipline, detain, expel, and deport students and scholars. University administrators have the power to come together and assert that the actions of Mahmoud Khalil, Badar Khan Suri, Rümeysa Öztürk, and others wrongfully arrested simply for expressing their political views, are not antisemitic.

We request that you use your authority as university administrators to reject the misperceptions that impede free inquiry into the complexities of Jewish and Palestinian histories. Labeling anti-Zionist Jews as antisemitic, for example, encourages the erasure of a long history of Jewish anti-Zionist organizations and political parties. By generating a false understanding of antisemitism, universities allow attacks on anti-Zionist Jews for the way they identify as Jews. This very real antisemitism puts Jews in danger. The IHRA definition of antisemitism also sanctions Palestinians for merely describing the reality of systemic Israeli racism that they face, and it thus silences, excludes, erases, defames and/or dehumanizes Palestinians and their narratives. Finally, the adoption of the IHRA definition risks curtailing faculty members’ freedom to teach these histories that have been studied and documented extensively, including by Jewish and Israeli scholars.

Universities should be safe and welcoming environments for all students. We believe that it is the university’s responsibility both to prevent and respond appropriately to discrimination and racism of all kinds, to protect Native people, Muslims, Jews, Arabs, Black people, Asians, Latinos, people with disabilities, and LGBTQI+ people. That responsibility also includes recognizing the right of students to take part in peaceful protest.

We hope that you share our vision for a university where academic freedom, political expression, and the protection of marginalized students and faculty are paramount. It is time to work towards restoring universities as spaces where complex histories can be studie..”

I need to pause here and call these people out for deliberate exclusions of whites and Christians. Aka the left sets up a definition of protected humans as follows

“to protect Native people, Muslims, Jews, Arabs, Black people, Asians, Latinos, people with disabilities, and LGBTQI+ people”

I note if you create an entire regime to protect all humans in a human rights system and then deliberately exclude a group from protection and from having human rights AND then also exclude that group of humans from seeking redress from harm—-then your redress from harm system is de facto systemically racist!!!!

It is set up ab initio and by design to then ignore genocide of whites, or genocide of Christians. This is just as ideologically hateful as any other system of apartheid or hate.

If you exclude Christians or whites from human rights you name then genocidible. Shame on anyone sustaining this.

It means governments can exclude them, harm them, eliminate them, set up systems, laws, even involuntary Euthanasia, allow their churches to burn their holy books to be taken to punish them, disenfranchise them, without redress or protection.

Imagine saying one race has no human rights. Imagine saying one race cannot have equal protection of the law- what law? human rights laws! The basic you are human laws.

imagine saying one religion can be eliminated without protection.

in current iterations of humans rights only two groups are excluded by design. Christians and Whites. That is an intent on the March. it is ugly and just as vile as the rest of this whole view of man as animals.

So let's be clear. All humanity either has a right to belief and dignity or the left is racist and even seeks the genocide of Christians and whites. A system leads to its consequences.

Try not being quite so blatantly transparent. Israeli theocratic describe Christians as who to blot out from the book of life in a prayer uttered 3 times a day. I note they also single out the Jewish dissent for that same fate. Aka to spell it out in sporting terms we are your line backers. If we Christians are gone the next up are the anti war protesters and finally the Jewish dissent. For a culture that is best noted for its love of disagreement and debate, well you lack imagination. The one world government has one view. Read this stack.

The Bible says we are all made in God’s image. But instead we become gods and decide who lives or dies because we legitimize a cult of hatred. This system runs only on totalitarianism and only in one direction.

We pick and choose who it's legit to genocide? Based on a system of exclusion to human rights?

In fact the left must view and oppose Israeli genocide of Palestinians. And I am grateful for this. I am not Palestinian. But we are all Palestinians when we accept silence in the face of such cruelty.

Bill c-9 creates a Statute to legitimize antichristian hatred. It expands the definition of antisemitism to prohibit criticism of zionism or of daring to protect a group ( of Palestinians in this case) from genocide with WORDS or speech.

463 churches burned in silence between 2016 and 2023. That's a government pogrom or jihad against Christians.

Now I ask the left and Nawal two things. ( Do you see I taunt you for your attention to get you here. I see you. I received the feminist jurisprudence award for my paper on the return of the primary narrative to victims of sexual assault through the use of Victim Impact Statements. I was interested in this area. Likewise I see a system of power, setting up unveiling a hatred towards groups they decide are not human and do not get human rights. I am fair in a way the left is not.)

Bill c-9 should be challenged because we cannot call out genocide of a people.

Only protected groups are free from hate speech. That sets up a total inequality before the law.

In this recording Palestinians are revealed not to be a protected group and will not be protected from hate speech by bill c-9. The communist bnai brith seems satisfied with this. Communism's particular hate of Christianity may blind them. Or I am wrong and they love Christians, do detail the evidence so I can correct the record.

So de facto bill c-9 and human rights systems do not protect all people equally under the law.

Thus human rights systems and bill c-9 need to protect Christians as a recognized group ( are we human or not?) Palestinians as a recognized group. ( are they human animals to be extirpated?) And whites are a racial group not to be excluded from protection of human rights laws otherwise its just some vole pro kill da whites so noahide laws slave system can have pigment differentiated classes.

Also nawal and the left broadly. Children must be protected from pedophiles. As it stands the trans flag has pedophile symbols on it. This signals pedophiles are the plus.

The fbi has stated triangle within triangle is male on male pedophilia symbol aka boy lover.

the trans flag has male on male triangle inside triangle symbols. Kind of grotesque for people protecting women and children in wars to flag all walls and posts with pedo symbols. Children are most deserving of protection. Please note also that the rainbow is the noahide symbol. Lets see how kind the noahide laws are.

“Mishneh Torah: Melachim uMilchamot The Laws of Kings and Their Wars (6: 1–4)

By Rabbi Moshe ben Maimon (“Maimonides”) translated by Eliyahu Touger

1 War, neither a milchemet hareshut [optional war] or a milchemet mitzvah [obligatory war], should not be waged against anyone until they are offered the opportunity of peace as Deuteronomy 20:10 states: “When you approach a city to wage war against it, you should propose a peaceful settlement.”

If the enemy accepts the offer of peace and commits itself to the fulfillment of the seven mitzvot that were commanded to Noah’s descendents (Noahide Laws), none of them should be killed. Rather, they should be subjugated as Deuteronomy 20:11 states: “They shall be your subjects and serve you.”

If they agree to tribute, but do not accept subjugation or if they accept subjugation, but do not agree to tribute, their offer should not be heeded. They must accept both.

The subjugation they must accept consists of being on a lower level, scorned and humble. They must never raise their heads against Israel, but must remain subjugated under their rule. They may never be appointed over a Jew in any matter whatsoever.

The tribute they must accept consists of being prepared to support the king’s service with their money and with their persons; for example, the building of walls, strengthening the fortresses, building the king’s palace, and the like as I Kings 9:15-22 relates: “This is the tribute which Solomon raised to build the House of God, his own palace, the Milo, the wall of Jerusalem,... and all the store-cities which Solomon had... All the people that remained from the Amorites... upon them did Solomon lay a tribute of bondservice until this day.”

In contrast, “Solomon did not make bondsmen [slaves] out of the children of Israel. They were men of war, his personal servants, his princes, his captains, the officers of his chariots, and his horsemen.”

2 In the settlement he offers, the king may propose that he is entitled to take half their financial resources. Or he may propose to take all their landed property and leave them their movable property; or to take all their movable property and leave their land.

3 It is forbidden to lie when making such a covenant or to be untruthful to them after they have made peace and accepted the seven mitzvot.

4 If they do not agree to a peaceful settlement, or if they agree to a peaceful settlement, but refuse to accept the seven mitzvot, war should be waged against them.

All males past majority should be killed. Their money and their children should be taken as spoil, but neither women or children should be killed, as Deuteronomy 20:14 states: “But the women and the children... take as spoil.” “The children” refer to males below the age of majority.

The above applies to a milchemet hareshut fought with other nations. However, if either the seven nations or Amalek refuse to accept a peaceful settlement, not one soul of them may be left alive as Deuteronomy 20:15-16 states: “Do this to all the cities that... are not the cities of these nations. However, from the cities of these nations,... do not leave a soul alive.” Similarly, in regard to Amalek, Deuteronomy 25:19 states: “Obliterate the memory of Amalek.””

If the Israelite already obliterated the Amalek why are they calling peoples today the Amalek. If they didn't obliterate the Amalek already did they both violate their covenant to God, and possibly mix with the Amalek.

IMark Miller Sandler brought in bill c-9.

well, Boy oh boy I think Elin Sandler Miller should take it out, protect all peoples and ironically champion Palestinians, Christians and Whites in total defiance of the expected play.

Children are sacrificed to Baal and Leviticus in the Bible. That too is condemned in Leviticus and Deuteronomy.

Jesus is the path for canaanites to exit and be redeemed. Only Jesus ever redeemed a Canaanite.

Who hates Jesus. Satan. Demons are beguiling.

I pray those who read this understand what is afoot, who stalks humanity, and why the word of God will never be abandoned by his sheep.

The seeds of Abraham have been sifted among all nations.

Canaanites too have a path to Redemption in Christ.

Canaanite Redemption. Look it up. Yes it is possible dearests.

Casting out Demons in the new testament. Look it up.

Will the mysterious Elin Sandberg champion of gender rights in wars, see the Palestinian plight in relation to the expanded definition of antisemitism.

Will the left and right end the exclusion of one race from human rights, and one faith from freedom of belief.

This juncture is a cross. Of time and space and you have reached it here with me.

I have a prayer for you. Close your eyes and ears. Now truly open them. Message me if you figured out my prayer.

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