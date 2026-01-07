I want you to know that I have never had so many private messages as I have had since coming out and exposing the noahide laws.

I have a few trolls.

Including a comment that Bill c-9 “would do” as a noahide law.

However the vast majority of private messages were assertions that they do not think like the proponents of these laws.

I have never received this volume of messages privately on one topic before.

never.

Since they messaged me privately it is likely because the predictive backlash against these laws has brought out justified anger.

Perhaps they fear being seen as publicly against the noahide laws. Or they want to be anonymous for personal reasons to them.

They are brief messages that don't invite discussions. Some seem to be offended that anyone would lump them with such a gross plan.

A rabbi has written similarly, to assert not all rabbis think this way.

I want to share that with you all. When I think of how frequently I am receiving these messages, it means that there is..

A curiosity with the noahide laws from Jewish people. Since they don't identify if they are Reform, Athiest, Cultural, or Orthodox I can't break down this interest. It means that there is a non-reporting rate that magnifies these messages. More people are worried about these laws then the messages themselves. None of them know that others dare write me, so they are sending their messages as lone lights in the dark.

I cannot tell if there is an anger directed in the messages. I don't think so. Many are curt, firm, assertions rejecting the noahide laws.

However these assertions reach me. They are beyond the usual background noise of someone sending me a stack or x post that may interest me.

They are persistent, all different yet (other than a couple trolls), all the same and important.

I can tell they are reflexive for the most part.

This is new and a signal that I want to share with you.

For a few reasons.

Other Jewish people should know how much these noahide laws discomfort your brethren Jews. If you are silent now but wondering how others might feel, this is how many others feel. if you are the perceived to be eliminated for wrong religion, wrong historical lineage, you should know there are those who are starting to wrestle this in their conscience as to whether they will have the courage to take a broader stand.

Who am I? Someone who is sounding the trumpet.

If you know and stay silent, are you like the watchman who does not sound the alarm?

There is a moral requirement and reason to speak. To learn. To understand. And to reject this notion.

I have a small reach. But since you are here, I make you watchmen.

Ezekiel. Watchmen. Search.

I also have the blessing to have met Jewish freedom fighters. Two have written me.

I assert that I am not less in any way for not being Jewish. I want a future for myself and my children even if I am white and Christian.

So if you want to dehuminize me for this my skin, and this my love of Christ, know I see it.

If you think that is wrong.

Say so.

We need alot of speech right now.

Want to know more about me.

I wrote a 500 page book.

WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON.

For all those who only see what main stream media shows? There is another dimension.

Does this give you hope?

Remember those who push an agenda are not the every day people you may have known all your life.

