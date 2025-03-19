Mandates for heart attenuation.

Mandate for infertility.

Mandate for stroke.

Mandate for cancer.

Mandate for death.

Mandate to self sacrifice.

Mandate to stay silent on social media.

Mandate to watch media never report.

Mandate for puppet leaders.

Mandate for injustice.

Mandate for a criminal world and crime to pay.

Mandate to live in an artificial construct subset of reality to show consent of your own mutilation, your psychological humiliation.

Mandate to walk children spouse coworker into the fire, only calling out the dissent and not the fire.

Mandate to live an absurd life in deference to evil.

Mandate to self cow for all those errors.

For having becoming the embodiment of their mandate.

Forgive yourself your ridiculousness.

Only then will you cascade out of the shame swallow.

You have eaten yourself in subservience.

You have embodied your serfdom and made it an identity as poisonous as your compliance and what compliance has wrought

Step into the light.

Irrespective of the consequences.

Accept the duty and Mandate for freedom.

Heal from your errors.

At least that poison has a cure.

