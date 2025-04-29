Man goes to court to win right to post on billboard about safety and efficacy of vaccines.

Report from WesternStandard. Reward them with a subscription. Truly they take topics otherswill not.

“Ontario reverses ban on anti-mandate billboard, acknowledges it does not promote hatred

Ontario reverses ban on anti-mandate billboard, acknowledges it does not promote hatred Courtesy JCCF

Western Standard News Services

Published on:

29 Apr 2025, 2:22 pm

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation has reversed its decision to block a controversial roadside billboard critical of COVID-19 mandates, admitting it does not promote hatred as previously claimed.

The billboard, created by retired HVAC technician and former business owner George Katerberg, was erected along Hwy. 17 near Thessalon, Ontario, in March 2024.

It displayed images of several prominent political and health officials — including former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dr. Anthony Fauci — alongside the message, “They knowingly lied about safety and stopping [transmission],” and “Canadians demand accountability.”

Originally, the design included two hammers behind a Canadian flag, a nod to the 1979 Pink Floyd album The Wall, which Katerberg said symbolized resistance to government overreach.

Shortly after it was posted, the Ministry ordered the billboard's removal, citing concerns that the hammer imagery could be associated with white supremacist symbolism — a claim Katerberg said he had never heard before.

The Ministry further demanded that Katerberg seek pre-approval for any future billboard content.

After complying and removing the sign, Katerberg redesigned it, keeping the original message but replacing the hammers with a simple Canadian flag.

Despite the change, the Ministry rejected the new version on June 28, 2024, arguing the message could still be interpreted as promoting hatred or contempt for the individuals featured.

With legal support from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, Katerberg challenged the Ministry's actions in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, arguing they were unreasonable and infringed upon his right to freedom of expression under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In court documents, Katerberg stated that his sign targeted no “identifiable group” and merely criticized public officials for their roles in the government’s pandemic response.

On April 23 — just six days before the federal election — the Ministry withdrew its objections, acknowledging the billboard did not promote hatred. It has now agreed to reconsider the application.

“I knew if people saw my sign, they would not be scared to talk about the mandates,” Katerberg said. “I knew there was nothing wrong with my sign.”

He expressed gratitude to the Justice Centre and its donors, noting he could not have taken on the case without their help.

Justice Centre lawyer Chris Fleury called the decision a win for democratic freedoms.

“Mr. Katerberg’s proposed sign was a matter of legitimate expression protected by the Charter,” Fleury said.

“In a functioning democracy, individuals like Mr. Katerberg need to be able to express their dissatisfaction with public officials.”

I wonder if the next sign can have the word bioweapon and a qr code to Dr Sansone's US Case.

Are Canadian judges getting the picture?

