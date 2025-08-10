Here he is showing us the woods.

Here he is showing us his arrest.

Two weeks to Flatten the curve has begun.

Except its all the way to October.

3 months to stop the climate change.

Hint if walking is climate change 15 minute cities are going to be counter productive.

Canadians can't go near it.

Because watching us is the point. What drivel and tyranny we use the best and brightest for.

My argument that climate philosophy is satanic.

