Can you imagine Winston Churchill's reaction to this?

Womb-man and wo-dick-man are the two subcategories of woman now or off to jail.

The military (this is treadstone) left call them cis woman I call them womb-man.

The military left call them trans woman I call them wo-dick-man.

Its a nomenclature thing so lets get this straight.

Consider the study that says mrna vaccination leads to the loss of your eggs up to 60 percent.

Are they driving an infertile world? So we just have wo-dick-men hanging out like terminator seeds, with dick-men, wo-eunuch-men, and possibly some redundant empty-womb-men?

Carney and Starmer are Davos pets.

Why do you think we are emptying the prisons in Canada? Bill c5 and c75 do this. They make crime pay. And prep the judges and courts full of pronouns.

For not keeping the wo-dick-men nomenclature.

Those women do have dicks. Say it loud and clear. In fact let them be named wo-dick-men so we stay out of prison.

DOG LEADERS!!!

CANADA UK EU. And the iron curtain.

Words can be poison. They can be truth. A darkness falls.

Truth by dog leaders.

Truth by dog leaders.

Truth by dog leaders (mene by Tom Kirkman)

Truth by dog leaders.

Imagine you “pass” so well in the opinion of your fellow citizens, that all who didn't believe you are behind bars.

It's not innocent to put pronouns in your signature line. It's not innocent to mask like a Pavlovian dog.

Leave a comment

Share