LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C Taylor's avatar
C Taylor
4h

"Man arrested by 16 police officers in the UK…" It's hard to accept that something like this can no longer be considered abnormal: everything is becoming more ridiculous at a rapidly accelerating rate. Even if he were being arrested for a legitimate crime, and was considered armed and dangerous, how can that be considered an appropriate allocation of police resources? Unfortunately, the question still remains as to whether we are just witnessing Kabuki theatre or the emergence of a global, police state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
3h

Wow!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture