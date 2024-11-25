MALE TO FEMALE TRANSGENDER SURGERY A TUTORIAL SO TEACHERS, ADMINISTRATORS AND SCHOOL BOARD REPS ARE EMPOWERED
I am positive your School Board Trustees should be empowered with this video. It would confirm how they “help” children by fast-tracking children to clinics.
It would absolutely help them confirm parents who would stop this are cruel and unloving.
It would allow them to sleep at night, knowing they are on the right side of history.
All teachers, union reps, principles, vice-principles should have the full information at their disposal. I am sure they want to understand the words ‘affirmation’ and ‘love’ with as much visual comprehension as possible.
And it's we who are the crazy ones, when we call these Fcking libtards, mutilators and butchers.
WTF will it take for you people to get your asses off the couch and fight this societal killing shit???
Is netflix, doordash, sports, propaganda movies and music really more important than stopping this slide down a demonic slope into pools of evil and shit??
Absolutely baffling. And this is not the worst the left has to offer, when it comes to feasting on the children.
Console yourself by the fact that the useful idiots are personally opposed to abortion, sex reassignment surgeries, medical assistance in dying, etc., but do not publicly believe in imposing their moral beliefs on others.
Yet, they have no problem imposing their moral beliefs on others by making those personally and publicly opposed to murdering infants, mutilating children, and killing their neighbors, pay for all three and perform them, or risk fines, imprisonment, or lose their medical careers.
Our best and brightest have been morally lobotomized while receiving an elite education and only the Divine Physician can restore their moral conscience.