LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
1h

You really have to watch this from today, it explains allot about allot, please just watch. https://www.youtube.com/live/QRS_hR7NXaQ?si=i0nAf0CDf2-pBRzE

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lawyerlisa
Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
1h

Revelation 12:9

“And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.”

Revelation 12:3

“And there appeared another wonder in heaven; and behold a great red dragon, having seven heads and ten horns, and seven crowns upon his heads.”

Rev 37: 5 And Joseph dreamed a dream, and he told it his brethren: and they hated him yet the more.

6 And he said unto them, Hear, I pray you, this dream which I have dreamed:

9 And he dreamed yet another dream, and told it his brethren, and said, Behold, I have dreamed a dream more; and, behold, the sun and the moon and the eleven stars made obeisance to me.

10 And he told it to his father, and to his brethren: and his father rebuked him, and said unto him, What is this dream that thou hast dreamed? Shall I and thy mother and thy brethren indeed come to bow down ourselves to thee to the earth?

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture