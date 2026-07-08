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Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
38m

when a nation forgets Jesus as the Christ then the other one slithers in

so called christians never waste their time reading the bible

a book some gave their lives to put into the hands of their fellow man and woman.

hey the baal game is on TV....gotta go

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Andy Akey's avatar
Andy Akey
10m

My understanding is the idea of "A New World Order" is very old. Going back to Nimrod, the Knights Templar, the Rosi Crucians, Theosophists, etc all expressed the One World Government, One World Religion. It's never gone away.

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