Are the satanists in charge? Could this be a coincidence?

Hierarchy in the Church of Satan end in MAGA.

WTAF!!!!!

“Anton LaVey formulated a system of degrees during the early years of the Church of Satan, as such was a general practice in many prior social and esoteric organizations. However, the criteria for elevation in our Church were based not on mysticism or occultism, but on knowledge of practical subjects beyond Satanism, and even more than that, on the application of such wisdom towards measurable ends. Dr. LaVey experimented by mandating the specific colors for medallions which could be worn by each member according to degree. And, for a time, written exams were given to assess a member’s readiness for a particular level.

In the mid 1970s, it became clear that many members had become obsessed with “jockeying for position”—being overly concerned with their place in the organization rather than working towards advancement in the world “outside.” This was contrary to our carnal philosophy’s emphasis on tangible personal progress and so, after that point, the existence of the degrees was de-emphasized in Church literature, and formulaic methods for recognition were jettisoned.

The First Degree denoting

Active Membership is only for members who seek more involvement with the organization and other local members.

Today, we maintain our traditional degrees, but these should not be seen as “initiatory steps” which are expected of our members. The Church of Satan is not an initiatory organization. It is our position that, for those with awareness, by living fully you will have plenty of authentic initiatory experiences through the many avenues you explore, hence there is no need for such artificial posturing in our Church. In fact, no member is required to move beyond Registered Membership. The First Degree denoting Active Membership is only for members who seek more involvement with the organization and other local members. The remaining degrees (from the Second through the Fifth) are not open to application or to request. Our specific standards for them will not be publicly released. The administration watches the progress of qualified members, and may choose to grant recognition to outstanding individuals based on demonstrated excellence in the understanding and communication of Satanic Theory, coupled with significant potent practices in the arena of the real world which have produced superior achievements. People naturally and quite organically rise to particular levels, and we may take note at our discretion. This is meritocracy at work. So, if you are so inclined, keep us updated on your accomplishments so that your progress may be noted.

Registered Member (no degree)Active Member—Satanist (First Degree)Witch/Warlock (Second Degree)Priestess/Priest (Third Degree)Magistra/Magister (Fourth Degree)Maga/Magus (Fifth Degree)

“Administrator,” “Agent,” and “Grotto Master” are descriptive titles for what people do, not levels of rank, thus they can can be held by members with different degrees. “High Priest”/“High Priestess” are the top administrative titles, and can be held only by Fourth or Fifth Degree members.

Those who hold the Third through Fifth degrees are all members of the Priesthood of Mendes and individuals with these titles may be called “Reverend.”

Unlike most other religions, our members are not subject to any form of expected obedience to the members who might have been given degrees—those are bestowed as tokens of appreciation for accomplishments, not a means for the establishment of rank and authority that commands submission.

An important point of re-emphasis: Our protocol for member interaction is based on the paradigm of a “mutual admiration society,” and this is applied across all levels of our hierarchy. Our members may earn each other’s admiration, and general respect is preferred behavior. While we do not expect our highly individualistic members to like each other, we encourage them to behave with courteous decorum when dealing with one another. Interaction is never required. In the case of extreme disagreement, wherein civility apparently cannot be maintained, we advocate that the involved members should cease such negative interaction.”

https://churchofsatan.com/hierarchy/

I'm telling you the whole stinking mess of global control is a den of serpents.

What are the chances the creeps at the top aren't satanists? Aren't manipulating the whole base? Jews AND gentiles alike.

What are the chances its just a Q-oincidence?

At the Same time such other satanic worship at the highest levels are observed?

Maga is a satanic term? And these guys didn't know make America Israel wasn't in the levy hierarchy.

For the record what IS THE NEW WORLD ORDER? You've heard it. But do you know it? No you do not know it.

Ai may misquote him. And give him a more harmless look.

You think you know what THE NEW WORLD ORDER IS?

Look. You do not.

So after a flood destroys the entire world and one family is left?

Ya that is THE NEW WORLD ORDER.

It's a post the whole world is dead but one family.

The Covenant with Noah.

The noahide laws.

“Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature; Guide reproduction wisely, improving fitness and diversity; Unite humanity with a living new language; Rule passion, faith, tradition, and all things with tempered reason; Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts; Let all nations rule internally, resolving external disputes in a world court; Avoid petty laws and useless officials; Balance personal rights with social duties; Prize truth, beauty, love ... seeking harmony with the infinite; Be not a cancer on earth -- leave room for nature -- leave room for nature.”

The replacement of the 10 commandments.

https://www.foxcarolina.com/2022/07/07/origin-georgia-guidestones/

The new world order.

You can even buy someone's rendition of the noahide Laws on Walmart.com now.

Noah.

The flood

The new world order.

And now Maga.

Would decapitating Christians be Satanic at all?

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