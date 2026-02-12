“The extraordinary size and scale of the U.S. government and the business it does with companies ... should create value for American citizens,” Lutnick said. “If we are going to buy 2 billion Covid vaccines, maybe we should have some warrants and some equity in these companies and have that grow for the help of the American people.”

https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/trump-moves-develop-sovereign-wealth-fund-create-value-american-citize-rcna190484

ALSO LUTNICK

Avoids 911 Twin Tower massacre by miraculously taking kid to kindergarten that day!

CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, which occupied the 101-105th World Trade Center floors, had a close call on 911.

https://pagesix.com/2017/09/11/cantor-fitzgerald-ceo-taking-kid-to-school-saved-my-life-on-911/

He is one powerful and lucky man with friends in the right places.

345 million Americans and 2 billion covid vaccines.

And Epstein!

What is going on?

A pharmaceutical agenda in plain sight.

The DOJ. why are we seeing the Epstein files from the DOJ, while Bondi makes herself hated by not prosecuting.

This polarization is for what purpose. The links to Israel are in plain sight too. Both through Epstein and Trump. We are meant to see that all.

(but NOT THE NOAHIDE LAWS.)

Why.

Is polarization and mandate for further war necessary?

Is civil war desired?

Why.

why.

are you asking yourself why the same department releases the files and then gas lights us about them?

I am.

Lutnick. Covid Vax. pharma. 911. Epstein. Trump Admin. Israel.

wow.

