Lutheran Church endorses Noahide Laws.
The variations are.
It's a non thing antisemitic theory. Its a tut tut conspiracy theory about rabbis in the dark ages.
To also being Lutheran.
https://odysee.com/video_2024-01-29_15-11-05:2
One world religion. One world courts
Disgraceful. And here in South Australia, the Lutheran Church (which one might have thought would have a backbone, given its Germanic origin) and its schools were one of the weakest, most compliant, most government-aligned outfits during the worst years of Convid1984...shame!
“One world religion. One world courts” and 1 head off.