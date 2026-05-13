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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
16h

Disgraceful. And here in South Australia, the Lutheran Church (which one might have thought would have a backbone, given its Germanic origin) and its schools were one of the weakest, most compliant, most government-aligned outfits during the worst years of Convid1984...shame!

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Lina's avatar
Lina
16h

“One world religion. One world courts” and 1 head off.

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