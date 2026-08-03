LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lorriw's avatar
Lorriw
17m

Well said 🙏🏻

Reply
Share
LtJ's avatar
LtJ
22m

Excellent analogy, as usual Lisa!

For the past 6 years we lived across the street from a man whom had 'retired' from his military service of 26 years as a nurse.

Funny how he knew very little of 'natural' healing and many natural supplementation for good health.

Here is my point, either way he had a good heart and 'claimed' to know Jesus. Then he said his sister was a 'pastor'....that did now bode well with me because the Word says women can only rise to Deacon, though they can fill in when the Pastor is away. Do not get me wrong, I have the utmost respect for women and will always protect them.

Any way, I asked him if he knew where the Bible spoke about 'retire' from working, he answered, I don't know....

Well my brother, it is just Not there!

I equate this to the verses you have analyzed so gracefully, am I on track here?

Retire is a term used in to ways, 'retire' from your job or working and sit on your butt waiting for 'something'..........

OCCUPY till I return! (Jesus).........'occupy=occupation=work=spread the Good News always!

Now many will say, but I do, so is that not 'working'?

IMO, no, that is being lazy and awaiting Jesus' return and 'justifying your lazy butt!

OK, granted, there are many different situations, such as injuries, health, handicap etc.

I get it..........BUT

Satan finds work for idle hands!.......we can always find something to 'occupy by helping others'

Proverbs 16:27-29

27 Idle hands are the devil’s workshop; idle lips are his mouthpiece.[a]

28 An evil man sows strife; gossip separates the best of friends.

29 Wickedness loves company—and leads others into sin.[b]

Footnotes

Proverbs 16:27 Idle hands are the devil’s workshop; idle lips are his mouthpiece, literally, “A worthless man devises mischief; and in his lips there is a scorching fire.”

Proverbs 16:29 Wickedness loves company—and leads others into sin, or “An evil man deceives his neighbor and leads him into loss.”

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture