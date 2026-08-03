Because some of my readers are interested in my Christian reading of the Bible I have today decided to look at Luke 19. I have noticed that when you search Bible verses on topics you know that Google always gives John and Matthew. I love those gospels.

But I have decided to look out for Mark and Luke. And today I think you will find there is good reason to do so.

I like hard copy Bibles but have none with me today.

Luke.

19 And Jesus entered and passed through Jericho.

2 And, behold, there was a man named Zacchaeus, which was the chief among the publicans, and he was rich.

3 And he sought to see Jesus who he was; and could not for the press, because he was little of stature.

4 And he ran before, and climbed up into a sycomore tree to see him: for he was to pass that way.

5 And when Jesus came to the place, he looked up, and saw him, and said unto him, Zacchaeus, make haste, and come down; for to day I must abide at thy house.

6 And he made haste, and came down, and received him joyfully.

LL there is a theme in the Bible which states that when we knock, God answers.

Here Zacchaeus is seen by Jesus. It is clear that Zacchaeus is in search of Jesus. Being short he decides to place himself where he can hear the word of God.

For of course, we know from John 1 that Jesus is the living word of God.

Let's look at this beautiful confirmation.

1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

2 The same was in the beginning with God.

3 All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.

4 In him was life; and the life was the light of men.

5 And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.

6 There was a man sent from God, whose name was John.

7 The same came for a witness, to bear witness of the Light, that all men through him might believe.

8 He was not that Light, but was sent to bear witness of that Light.

9 That was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world.

10 He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not.

11 He came unto his own, and his own received him not.

LL of course this verse brings tears to my eyes. Because there is no bigger confirmation of being with God, with Jesus. You are with him when your heart opens to the word I know I am with God. I feel him and I am unmistakably moved by his enormous presence.

So Zacchaeus wanted to be with the living word of God. And he had to overcome difficulties to do so. What are current attacks on Christians in Canada? But our short stature. So to the trees and tall branches! Make God see and know our desire for him. It is not enough to say oh Carney mi. He doesn't like the word of God. He let's churches burned. Like forests we will think he lights them. A fire alarm and loud clamoring anger running to the lit buildings? No silence So to the trees. Let God see you reach for him.

7 And when they saw it, they all murmured, saying, That he was gone to be guest with a man that is a sinner.

LL the gospel confirms again and again, that Jesus aches to bring the sinners to him. Perfection cannot exist through observance of the laws. No perfect man exists but Christ. Christians are seen as goody two shoes. Remarkably we are made of a body of sinners looking to Christ for assistance to sin no more. How are we remade? In Christ. He is made physical in our lives through the gospel. Bill c-9? Luke records our instructions.

8 And Zacchaeus stood, and said unto the Lord : Behold, Lord, the half of my goods I give to the poor; and if I have taken any thing from any man by false accusation, I restore him fourfold.

9 And Jesus said unto him, This day is salvation come to this house, forsomuch as he also is a son of Abraham.

10 For the Son of man is come to seek and to save that which was lost.

LL. Our work among the poor is reminded to us by Luke here. To help those in need is part of Zacchaeus’ salvation. He had to seek God. Can you do so? Can you get on a tall branches to show your face to God? Can you read the word to seek God there? Have you harmed others? What does repentance look like? Is it a blood sacrifice on an alter? It is is a direction to help the less fortunate. Salvation to Zacchaeus comes through his belief in Christ, his desire to have his face in the eyes of God, to be in God's presence. But like the goats from the sheep parable we see very clear instructions to assist others.

We live in a society in Canada and elsewhere that prioritizes the efficiency of death. The poor disenfranchised and homeless are offered fentanyl, hopelessness and death by government Euthanasia. The view of man as cattle is a scourge.

To which Jesus here, and in the goats and sheep parable instructs us to gain Salvation in him and through ministry to the poor. I believe a good economy not premised on corruption lifts all boats. I do not think government in the business of care has resulted in anything other than satanic death. We are reduced into their compost. Ethics and mumbo jumbo. By their fruits ye shall know them Jesus says.

11 And as they heard these things, he added and spake a parable, because he was nigh to Jerusalem, and because they thought that the kingdom of God should immediately appear.

LL in the presence of the Son of God they expected the Kingdom of God to appear. What does this next passage do. It gives us our instructions on what we do pending Christ's return. There is a psyop that says hurry Jesus come back - like we are supposed to just believe wait and lament. It is not so. I tell you it is not so.

We are to become the body of Christ. And I don't care one wit what denomination that is, or if your relationshipto God is here today right now. What do all the rituals and incense amount to, if it does not turn out a doer of the word. Christians I know exist in all denominations and God moves everywhere. I know because I am from a family of Protestant and Catholics. I know a human lit on Christ.

So let's find out what our instructions are pending his return. This is important. It is the thing the devil doesn't want you to see.

This is Jesus talking.

12 He said therefore, A certain nobleman went into a far country to receive for himself a kingdom, and to return.

13 And he called his ten servants, and delivered them ten pounds, and said unto them, Occupy till I come .

LL ok so they expected instant kingdom of God. Jesus said he will go away. Aka he was the nobleman.

He left them with ten pounds. This is the gospel. He instructed OCCUPY TILL I COME. OCCUPY TILL I COME. You are not to give up the living word of God to any band of thieves and liars. You are not to yield to their unworn put in order that attempts to raise a sword to Christ. Occupy until I come. Theatrics of the unjust. Abbominations masquerading as laws perversions attacking children. Occupy till I come.

14 But his citizens hated him , and sent a message after him, saying, We will not have this man to reign over us.

LL oh so bill c-9 you are written as the nothing in scripture. More willfullness and desire to be beguiled that is the extension of the old testament.

15 And it came to pass, that when he was returned, having received the kingdom, then he commanded these servants to be called unto him, to whom he had given the money, that he might know how much every man had gained by trading.

16 Then came the first, saying, Lord, thy pound hath gained ten pounds.

17 And he said unto him, Well, thou good servant: because thou hast been faithful in a very little, have thou authority over ten cities.

18 And the second came,y saying, Lord, thy pound hath gained five pounds.

19 And he said likewise to him, Be thou also over five cities.

20 And another came, saying, Lord, behold, here is thy pound, which I have kept laid up in a napkin:

LL I say to you now!!! Do NOT BE A NAPKIN CHRISTIAN! the come Jesus come Christian. You are with Christ when you help the less fortunate. You are with Christ trading for him when you being the gospel to others. The despair is rising in an unjust world. You are not a napkin Christian. You will bring hope to others. Bring the gospel and testimony fearlessly!! You are not a napkin Christian. He will return. You are to occupy. Like Zacchaeus if you are short, get thee to a tree. God shows his favor. It is not on the blemish free. It is on the sinner who seeks christ. Once you are his instrument you are anything he can make of you. Do not doubt the power of the Lord. You are nothing? Until with Christ. You are his servant? Then do not doubt tge Lord’s hand. Your suffering changes in his hands. There is no force on earth more powerful than God. No odds God doesn't swallow whole and devour. Yes demons know Christ and fear him.

21 For I feared thee, because thou art an austere man: thou takest up that thou layedst not down, and reapest that thou didst not sow.

22 And he saith unto him, Out of thine own mouth will I judge thee, thou wicked servant. Thou knewest that I was an austere man, taking up that I laid not down, and reaping that I did not sow:

23 Wherefore then gavest not thou my money into the bank, that at my coming I might have required mine own with usury?

24 And he said unto them that stood by, Take from him the pound, and give it to him that hath ten pounds.

25 (And they said unto him, Lord, he hath ten pounds.)

LL THOSE POUNDS ARE SOULS. YOU THINK THE DEVIL DOES NOT WANT SOULS. ONLY THE TRULY BLIND CANNOT SEE WHAT IS AFOOT. OCCUPY TILL I COME. JESUS SPEAKS TRUTH. Do not fear working on God's command. IT IS NOTHING to work miracles for God. All the silly layers of every surveillance is nothing to God. And when we dare become the body of Christ?

Occupy till I come. Occupy till I come. Bring the word and your testimony where you go now. It is such a time as now that your measure of souls will he counted. Bring the word to the suffering. I am surrounded and GLAD FOR IT. I occupy this blog for Christ and those who are his lost sheep sinners lost all will know through his word.

Occupy till I come.

26 For I say unto you, That unto every one which hath shall be given; and from him that hath not, even that he hath shall be taken away from him.

27 But those mine enemies, which would not that I should reign over them, bring hither, and slay them before me.

LL at Jesus return what will happen. Those that conspire against the son of man. You do not slay them now. You occupy till I come he says. Occupy. He has given his gospel. He has told you to search for him if it's hard climb a tree. And you are given the tools to being lost souls including lost sheep of Israel to Christ.

Nothing is out of God’s power. The Holy Spirit descends upon you when you turn and do his instructions. You become God's instrument.

You may have your area of talent. You one five or ten pounds. It can be very little since none of us are alike. With God turn your talent u to him.

“occupy till I come” that is a command not to yield. Jesus said satan get thee behind me! Do likewise in all your pursuits for Christ.

When they come FOR THE WORD OF GOD. You have YOUR INSTRUCTIONS. OCCUPY UNTIL I COME.

Lessons.

Lessons.

Be like Zacchaeus, a sinner who searches for the son of God Climb to a tree if tge world conspires. Do not be a napkin Christian. Help the poor Bring them the hope of the gospel. Testify for Christ Occupy till I come. Preserve the Word of God None of that has one ounce of fear in it. Jesus announced he will return to conquer. And account.

Love you dear readers!

If you want my Bible study on a regular basis I can break it out in these posts.

My book WORLD ON MUTE is on Amazon. Thank you for your support.

Support me with your testimony for Christ. What ever recompense is larger than becoming the living body of Christ. Feared in all dimensions.

Pray to bind demons, pierce hearts and those who do not know Christ? climb those trees!

Leave a comment

Share LawyerLisa’s Substack

Share