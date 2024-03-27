“The bill passed unanimously with 37 ‘yes’ votes.

Not one senator voted against it.

Sponsored by Republicans, Senators Pressly and Valarie Hodges, along with Representative Edmonston, the bill explicitly targets the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), and the World Economic Forum (WEF), restricting their power and the enforcement of their policies in Louisiana.

The bill, set to take effect on August 1, 2024, mandates that “the World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of Louisiana.”

The legislation marks a decisive stance against undue influence from these international bodies.

Further detailing its scope, the bill asserts, “No rule, regulation, fee, tax, policy, or mandate of any kind of the World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Louisiana or any agency, department, board, commission, political subdivision, governmental entity of the state, parish, municipality, or any other political entity.”

The move addresses state sovereignty and the role of international organizations in local governance.

Proponents argue that this bill is a necessary step to safeguard Louisiana’s autonomy and prevent the imposition of external policies that may not align with the state’s interests or values.

The bill’s passage reflects a broader trend of skepticism toward global institutions and a preference for localized control over public affairs.

As the legislation prepares to be voted on in the House, all eyes will be on Louisiana to see the practical implications of this bold legislative move should it pass.

The bill is a clear declaration of Louisiana’s intent to chart its own course, free from the influence of selected international organizations.

With its enactment, the state legislature underscores its commitment to preserving state rights and governance free from what it views as unwarranted external interference.”

I think we have the hang of it. We are seeing Lions everywhere moving. Scratching their paws and attacking. Roaring is the afterthought.

Leave a comment

Share