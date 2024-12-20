Klaus Schwab and wife Hilde in 1976

Tell me this is a big coincidence. Of course it is. But when old pops was rumored dead or sick, she looked haggard. That is likely a coincidence too, its hard work to kill a country by spending 60 billion dollars. Imagine how weird though. You think they sent their spawn as lieutenants for globalism like Castro?

Her doppelganger Crystia Freeland

But also WEF in Canada.

Here is WEF board member info and link about Crystia Freeland, Canada’s Deputy PM.

https://www.weforum.org/people/chrystia-freeland/

Uncanny resemblance. Coincidences abound. What ever did Klaus see in her that made her perfect.

Should a Deputy PM to Canada serve the organization that adamantly wants to bring about a new world order where the nation state is irrelevant.

Just because it's out in the open doesn't mean it's not a conflictof interest or that CSIS shouldn't review these subversions.

Or is this ok.

What do you think.

